Deep-sea bubbles

A group of divers from Poland has stumbled on a 19th-century shipwreck off the Swedish coast that was "loaded to the brim with crates of champagne". Group leader Tomasz Stachura told AFP that in his 40 years of diving he'd often found wrecks with "a bottle or two", but this was "a first". Sweden's regional authorities have been notified so they can begin planning the site's excavation.

Slow and steady halts the rat race

A slow-moving tortoise delayed train travellers last week after he escaped his home and clambered on to nearby tracks. The pet named Solomon was moving "at pace" on the line between Ascot and Bagshot, a South Western Railway spokesperson told Sky News. After spotting "the culprit" train staff managed to retrieve the tortoise and gave him a lift so he could be reunited with his owner.

All stations to Welsh taste sensations

Train passengers travelling first-class on some services in Wales during the first week of August will be able to try local delicacies in celebration of the National Eisteddfod. Laverbread, a dish made from seaweed, will be plated up with bacon; Caerphilly chicken supreme and glazed bara brith will also be on the menu. Transport for Wales said the eight-day event provided a "unique opportunity" for passengers to try a "delicious and authentic meal".

