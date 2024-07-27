Tall Tales: a bubbly discovery under the sea
The Week's round-up of the latest odd news
Deep-sea bubbles
A group of divers from Poland has stumbled on a 19th-century shipwreck off the Swedish coast that was "loaded to the brim with crates of champagne". Group leader Tomasz Stachura told AFP that in his 40 years of diving he'd often found wrecks with "a bottle or two", but this was "a first". Sweden's regional authorities have been notified so they can begin planning the site's excavation.
Slow and steady halts the rat race
A slow-moving tortoise delayed train travellers last week after he escaped his home and clambered on to nearby tracks. The pet named Solomon was moving "at pace" on the line between Ascot and Bagshot, a South Western Railway spokesperson told Sky News. After spotting "the culprit" train staff managed to retrieve the tortoise and gave him a lift so he could be reunited with his owner.
All stations to Welsh taste sensations
Train passengers travelling first-class on some services in Wales during the first week of August will be able to try local delicacies in celebration of the National Eisteddfod. Laverbread, a dish made from seaweed, will be plated up with bacon; Caerphilly chicken supreme and glazed bara brith will also be on the menu. Transport for Wales said the eight-day event provided a "unique opportunity" for passengers to try a "delicious and authentic meal".
Subscribe to The Week
Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.
Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
Sign up for The Week's Tall Tales newsletter for more news to make you smile, delivered every Wednesday.
Create an account with the same email registered to your subscription to unlock access.
Sign up for Today's Best Articles in your inbox
A free daily email with the biggest news stories of the day – and the best features from TheWeek.com
Julia O'Driscoll is the engagement editor. She covers UK and world news, as well as writing lifestyle and travel features. She regularly appears on “The Week Unwrapped” podcast, and hosted The Week's short-form documentary podcast, “The Overview”. Julia was previously the content and social media editor at sustainability consultancy Eco-Age, where she interviewed prominent voices in sustainable fashion and climate movements. She has a master's in liberal arts from Bristol University, and spent a year studying at Charles University in Prague.
-
Aliens could be spiders the size of elephants
feature And other stories from the stranger side of life
By Chas Newkey-Burden Published
-
Starbucks launches olive oil coffee
feature And other stories from the stranger side of life
By Chas Newkey-Burden Published
-
‘Planet-killer’ asteroid will cross Earth’s orbit
feature And other stories from the stranger side of life
By Chas Newkey-Burden Published
-
Contraceptives used to control grey squirrels
feature And other stories from the stranger side of life
By The Week Staff Published
-
Millipede species named after Taylor Swift
feature And other stories from the stranger side of life
By The Week Staff Published
-
Survey asks how many Brits would accept a black or gay Santa
feature And other stories from the stranger side of life
By The Week Staff Published
-
Grandmothers more connected to grandchildren than to own offspring
feature And other stories from the stranger side of life
By The Week Staff Published
-
Meteor lands on woman’s pillow
feature And other stories from the stranger side of life
By The Week Staff Published