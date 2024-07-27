Tall Tales: a bubbly discovery under the sea

The Week's round-up of the latest odd news

crate of champagne
(Image credit: FooTToo / Getty Images)
By
published
in speed read

Deep-sea bubbles

A group of divers from Poland has stumbled on a 19th-century shipwreck off the Swedish coast that was "loaded to the brim with crates of champagne". Group leader Tomasz Stachura told AFP that in his 40 years of diving he'd often found wrecks with "a bottle or two", but this was "a first". Sweden's regional authorities have been notified so they can begin planning the site's excavation.

Subscribe to The Week

Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.

SUBSCRIBE & SAVE
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

Sign up
Explore More
Tall Tales Odd News
To continue reading this article...
Continue reading this article and get limited website access each month.
Get unlimited website access, exclusive newsletters plus much more.
Cancel or pause at any time.
Already a subscriber to The Week?
Not sure which email you used for your subscription? Contact us
Julia O'Driscoll, The Week UK

Julia O'Driscoll is the engagement editor. She covers UK and world news, as well as writing lifestyle and travel features. She regularly appears on “The Week Unwrapped” podcast, and hosted The Week's short-form documentary podcast, “The Overview”. Julia was previously the content and social media editor at sustainability consultancy Eco-Age, where she interviewed prominent voices in sustainable fashion and climate movements. She has a master's in liberal arts from Bristol University, and spent a year studying at Charles University in Prague.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸