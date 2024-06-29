Tall Tales: bunny rabbits are getting 'high' by eating lettuce leaves

A bunny rabbit sitting in a bed of lettuces
Lettuce leaves bunnies hopping

Pet rabbits are inadvertently getting high by eating lettuce, experts have warned. Burgess Pet Care is busting bunny "myths" during its Rabbit Awareness Week, said the Daily Star, highlighting that the leafy green contains lactucarium – dubbed "rabbit opium" – which promotes "a mild sensation of euphoria". Carrots are packed with sugar, too, the team warned, and should only be given in moderation.

Julia O'Driscoll, The Week UK

