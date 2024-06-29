Tall Tales: bunny rabbits are getting 'high' by eating lettuce leaves
The Week's round-up of the latest odd news
Lettuce leaves bunnies hopping
Pet rabbits are inadvertently getting high by eating lettuce, experts have warned. Burgess Pet Care is busting bunny "myths" during its Rabbit Awareness Week, said the Daily Star, highlighting that the leafy green contains lactucarium – dubbed "rabbit opium" – which promotes "a mild sensation of euphoria". Carrots are packed with sugar, too, the team warned, and should only be given in moderation.
Too hot for Lincoln
A waxwork of President Abraham Lincoln melted after temperatures soared in Washington DC last weekend. "The head went first, then one of his legs dripped off its torso and a foot turned into a blob," said the BBC. A wax head is being prepared to be reattached to the statue this week, local media has said.
Three-eyed fish comes to life
"The Simpsons'' seems to have a knack for predicting the future, from Super Bowl scores to Donald Trump's presidency. Most recently it appears to have foreshadowed the existence of a three-eyed fish, first shown in a 1990 episode. A fisherman has posted a picture of one such animal on Reddit, with users quickly noting its resemblance to the fictional fish Blinky.
Subscribe to The Week
Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.
Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
Sign up for The Week's Tall Tales newsletter for more news to make you smile, delivered every Wednesday.
Create an account with the same email registered to your subscription to unlock access.
Sign up for Today's Best Articles in your inbox
A free daily email with the biggest news stories of the day – and the best features from TheWeek.com
Julia O'Driscoll is the engagement editor. She covers UK and world news, as well as writing lifestyle and travel features. She regularly appears on “The Week Unwrapped” podcast, and hosted The Week's short-form documentary podcast, “The Overview”. Julia was previously the content and social media editor at sustainability consultancy Eco-Age, where she interviewed prominent voices in sustainable fashion and climate movements. She has a master's in liberal arts from Bristol University, and spent a year studying at Charles University in Prague.
-
Labour vs. Tories: which party will raise taxes the most?
The Explainer What do the two main parties' manifestos say about their tax plans? And do their sums add up?
By The Week UK Published
-
Crossword: June 29, 2024
The Week's daily crossword
By The Week Staff Published
-
Sudoku hard: June 29, 2024
The Week's daily hard sudoku puzzle
By The Week Staff Published
-
Aliens could be spiders the size of elephants
feature And other stories from the stranger side of life
By Chas Newkey-Burden Published
-
Starbucks launches olive oil coffee
feature And other stories from the stranger side of life
By Chas Newkey-Burden Published
-
‘Planet-killer’ asteroid will cross Earth’s orbit
feature And other stories from the stranger side of life
By Chas Newkey-Burden Published
-
Contraceptives used to control grey squirrels
feature And other stories from the stranger side of life
By The Week Staff Published
-
Millipede species named after Taylor Swift
feature And other stories from the stranger side of life
By The Week Staff Published
-
Survey asks how many Brits would accept a black or gay Santa
feature And other stories from the stranger side of life
By The Week Staff Published
-
Grandmothers more connected to grandchildren than to own offspring
feature And other stories from the stranger side of life
By The Week Staff Published
-
Meteor lands on woman’s pillow
feature And other stories from the stranger side of life
By The Week Staff Published