Tall Tales: bunny rabbits are getting 'high' by eating lettuce leaves

Lettuce leaves bunnies hopping

Pet rabbits are inadvertently getting high by eating lettuce, experts have warned. Burgess Pet Care is busting bunny "myths" during its Rabbit Awareness Week, said the Daily Star, highlighting that the leafy green contains lactucarium – dubbed "rabbit opium" – which promotes "a mild sensation of euphoria". Carrots are packed with sugar, too, the team warned, and should only be given in moderation.

Too hot for Lincoln

A waxwork of President Abraham Lincoln melted after temperatures soared in Washington DC last weekend. "The head went first, then one of his legs dripped off its torso and a foot turned into a blob," said the BBC. A wax head is being prepared to be reattached to the statue this week, local media has said.

Three-eyed fish comes to life

"The Simpsons'' seems to have a knack for predicting the future, from Super Bowl scores to Donald Trump's presidency. Most recently it appears to have foreshadowed the existence of a three-eyed fish, first shown in a 1990 episode. A fisherman has posted a picture of one such animal on Reddit, with users quickly noting its resemblance to the fictional fish Blinky.

