The leap minute: is it time for change?

A scientist has written a paper proposing that we replace the leap second – added to the atomic clock every few years so it remains synchronised with astronomical time – with a leap minute that's added far less often.

The international community has "carefully and precariously balanced" two time-keeping methods since 1972, according to The New York Times (NYT). The first "is as old as human timekeeping itself" and is based on the Earth's rotation, while the "more precise" method is based on the changing state of caesium atoms.

Because these clocks often fall out of synch, with astronomical time falling behind atomic time, this has been rectified "by the insertion of leap seconds", by pausing the atomic clock. But it's been difficult to forecast when leap seconds are needed, which has "created an intensifying headache for technology companies" that rely on atomic time for technological systems.

Instead of adding a leap second every few years, however, Dr Judah Levine has instead proposed using a leap minute. This would mean synchronising the two clocks less frequently and not before the astronomical clock has fallen behind by a minute – "basically forgetting about it in the meantime".

Why are there two forms of timekeeping?

The first clock, known as Universal Time, "uses celestial objects" to measure time, including the Earth's rotation based on observations of the Sun and the stars, said Popular Mechanics . The other, known as International Atomic Time, "uses atoms to ensure exacting time". But the two clocks "don't synch together… thanks to natural forces".

Until the 1970s, the world relied on astronomical time, which "seemed logical", said the NYT, "although there were minor irregularities caused by the slowing of Earth's rotation and other natural forces". These changes have gone largely "unnoticed" by humans, but "not so much by machines". Computers need "precise, lock-step timekeeping" so commands stay in order, which is why scientists introduced atomic time. And this has since become "essential" to many functions including landing planes, and timing stock trades.

What's the trouble with leap seconds?

However, "right away there was a problem", said Levine to the NYT, in that the two clocks "began to walk away from each other". That's why scientists agreed that a second would be introduced "each time the two clocks diverged by more than 0.9 seconds". This aimed to "keep time connected to the natural world" and to "suit digital technology".

Since 1972, scientists have added 27 leap seconds to the atomic clock, with the last being used on 31 December 2016. But, said Ars Technica 's senior reporter Kevin Purdy, these are "a big headache". This is especially true for big tech companies, which have had to halt "coordinated, near-impeccable atomic time" for a second "to synchronise with the Earth's comparatively erratic movements".

Dealing with leap seconds in this way "has frequently caused organisational trauma". Leap seconds in 2012 and 2017 "caused regular outages and problems" for data centres, for example, while staging a leap second across servers and time zones "resulted in complicated schemes like leap smearing over 17 hours", which Meta engages in by adding one second in millisecond increments over that period.

Why would leap minutes be better?

Levine is "tired of dealing with the leap second" and it "drives [him] crazy", he told the NYT, adding he is "constantly badgered for updates and better solutions", receiving a "bazillion emails" to that end. His solution is to sync clocks "perhaps every half-century" when atomic time diverges from astrological time for a minute "or even a tad longer".

The International Bureau of Weights and Measures has already voted to eliminate leap seconds by 2035, after "the growing challenges of implementing the leap second … prompted a willingness to change". Ending the leap second will occur, said Levine, according to Popular Mechanics, because "of the disruption it causes companies", although that "doesn't do away with the problem of needing to reconcile the straying times".

Levine has submitted this proposal ahead of the World Radiocommunication Conference, starting on 20 November, although American time scientists "are not optimistic that the conversation will yield a result", said the NYT, because any change "would require consensus among all the attending nations", including Russia and the Vatican, which have opposed the change. For Levine, however, "a decision can't come soon enough", with the scientist adding "it's now or never".