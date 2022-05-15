1 dead, 5 critically wounded in shooting at Southern California church

One person was killed and five others critically injured on Sunday afternoon during a shooting at the Geneva Presbyterian Church in Laguna Woods, California.

The victims are all adults, police said. A suspect is in custody, and authorities said they collected a weapon that may have been used in the shooting. A law enforcement official told the Los Angeles Times police believe the suspect is a 68-year-old Asian man originally from Las Vegas, and the motive is unknown.

The shooting took place at 1:26 p.m. while a Taiwanese congregation was meeting in the church, officials said. More than 30 people were in the building at the time, and they are being interviewed by law enforcement.

Laguna Woods is a quiet Orange County suburb with an older population, and several people who live near the church told the Times when they heard sirens, they thought it was due to a wildfire, not a deadly shooting. "Things are just breaking down in society right now," resident Patricia Wallace said. "It's just so sad."