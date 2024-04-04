Should we shower more than once a week?

In the work-from-home era some people are showering less but is it ever acceptable to go 'full goblin mode'?

Jonathan Ross
Jonathan Ross told a podcast that he sometimes goes 'at least a week without showering'
By Chas Newkey-Burden, The Week UK
published

Jonathan Ross has courted controversy before but the chat-show host has sparked a particularly lively debate by admitting how rarely he showers.

"I resent the fact that I have to shower," he told the "Parenting Hell" podcast, saying that he sometimes goes "at least a week without showering". He said his wife, Jane Goldman, is the same, leaving them "like a couple of hamsters in their own straw in that bed".

