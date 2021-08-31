Biden 'ferociously' responds to critics during Afghanistan 'rebuttal' speech

President Biden's speech on Tuesday about the end of the United States' 20-year military mission in Afghanistan felt like "a rebuttal to domestic critics," Washington Post columnist Ishaan Tharoor wrote afterward. Throughout his remarks, Biden firmly argued that his administration made the right calls up to and throughout the chaotic and deadly evacuation process in Kabul.

This is a rebuttal to domestic critics. GOP up in arms about 13 soldiers killed by ISIS; Biden turns around and points to the 18 veterans a day who commit suicide. No such thing as a "low-grade war," he says. — Ishaan Tharoor (@ishaantharoor) August 31, 2021

Other analysts agreed with Tharoor's assessment — CNN's John Harwood noted that Biden responded "ferociously to ferocious political attacks he has faced over the last two weeks," PBS News' Yamiche Alcindor said the president was "pushing back hard" and "pointedly defending his choice" to end American involvement in the Afghan conflict, and ABC News' Ian Pannell called the speech "an attempt ... to burnish his record."

.@IanPannell on Pres. Biden's remarks on Afghanistan: "This seemed an attempt by the president to burnish his record in some senses and there was a lot of blame attributed to many, many people."https://t.co/d5zZAfZaMI pic.twitter.com/bYOngK6JWI — ABC News Live (@ABCNewsLive) August 31, 2021

There may have been consensus on what Biden was trying to accomplish with his rhetoric, but analysts disagreed on how it Americans will feel about it. Breaking Defense's Aaron Mehta predicted Biden's words won't play well in national security circles, but will likely be popular in the rest of society. Bill Kristol, on the other hand, thought Biden erred by going on the defensive. "He sounds more like a candidate than our president," Kristol tweeted. "Today is not about him. Our war in Afghanistan is over. Pay tribute to the troops, pledge to heal wounds, rally the nation to a better future."