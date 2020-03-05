Elizabeth Warren is reportedly dropping out of the 2020 race

Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) is reportedly out of the 2020 presidential race.

Warren will announce Thursday she's suspending her campaign for president after a disappointing showing on Super Tuesday, The New York Times and CNN report. She's reportedly set to inform her staff this morning.

This comes after Warren failed to win any Super Tuesday states and came in third place in her home state of Massachusetts. Warren's campaign manager, Roger Lau, said Wednesday "we are obviously disappointed" and that "Elizabeth is talking with our team to assess the path forward."

Warren has yet to make the end of her campaign official, and there's no word yet on whether she might endorse another candidate. On Wednesday, The Washington Post reported that Warren's and Sen. Bernie Sanders' (I-Vt.) allies were "discussing ways for their two camps to unite and push a common liberal agenda," although Warren associates were also reportedly speaking with former Vice President Joe Biden's camp. The Times reports both Biden and Sanders have spoken with Warren since Super Tuesday. Brendan Morrow