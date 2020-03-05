Harvey Weinstein is being transferred to Rikers Island as he awaits his sentencing

More than a week after he was convicted of rape, Harvey Weinstein is on his way to jail.

Weinstein last week was found guilty of sexual assault and rape in his New York trial, and a judge ordered him to be jailed while awaiting his sentencing. But Weinstein was instead taken in an ambulance to Bellevue Hospital Center after he complained of chest pains, The New York Times reports.

Since then, Weinstein has remained at Bellevue Hospital, and there was some question as to whether he would continue to stay there up to the sentencing. A spokesperson for Weinstein recently told Variety he "likely" would remain at Bellevue until then.

But on Thursday, Weinstein was transferred from Bellevue Hospital to the North Infirmary Command medical unit at New York's Rikers Island jail, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Weinstein's spokesperson said he underwent a heart procedure and after being deemed fit for a transfer is "being moved to Rikers as we speak."

Weinstein, who is also facing charges in Los Angeles, is due to be sentenced on March 11. He could receive up to 29 years in prison. Brendan Morrow