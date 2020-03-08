Kamala Harris joins the fray, backs Joe Biden

Some early Democratic presidential primary campaign clashes last year left former Vice President Joe Biden wondering if Sen. Kamala Harris (D-Calif.) was still his friend. Well, Biden doesn't have to wonder any longer.

Harris on Sunday became the latest former Democratic presidential candidate to endorse former Vice President Joe Biden for the nomination, joining the likes of Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.) and South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Buttigieg. Harris, who dropped out of the race last December, said she was backing Biden because she believes the United States "needs a president who reflects the decency and dignity of the American people; a president who speaks the truth; and a president who fights for those whose voices are too often overlooked and ignored." Harris will "do everything in my power" to get Biden to the Oval Office, she wrote on Twitter.

.@JoeBiden has served our country with dignity and we need him now more than ever. I will do everything in my power to help elect him the next President of the United States. pic.twitter.com/DbB2fGWpaa — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) March 8, 2020

Harris was an intriguing candidate herself at one point, but her campaign never really gained much ground, besides a brief stretch in which she surged after she criticized Biden during an early debate. But she's still a key voice in the Senate. Going forward, don't be surprised to hear rumors about Harris joining Biden's ticket as vice president if he wins the nomination. Tim O'Donnell