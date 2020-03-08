Former FDA chief urges government to incentivize localities to shut down their economies amid coronavirus spread

Former Food and Drug Administration Commissioner Scott Gottlieb understands no U.S. city "wants to be the first to basically shut down their economy" as a result of the spread of the novel COVID-19 coronavirus, he said Sunday, it'll have to happen to mitigate a "broader epidemic."

Gottlieb also called upon the federal government to incentivize cities and states to take drastic measures, addind that he thinks this will all result in a major federal bailout package anyway. "We're better off doing it upfront and giving assistance to get them to do the right things then do it on the back end after we've had a very big epidemic," he told CBS' Margaret Brennan on Sunday's Face the Nation.

“States and cities are going to have to act in the interest of the national interests,” and shut down businesses @ScottGottliebMD tells @margbrennan about #coronavirus. He predicts the federal government will need to provide a significant bailout package to aid economy pic.twitter.com/xkVAoM1Guw — Face The Nation (@FaceTheNation) March 8, 2020

Gottlieb has made this point repeatedly on Twitter in recent days, arguing that if the virus spreads too rapidly, it could overwhelm the health care system, which he said is part of the reason there was a sharper uptick in fatality rates at the epicenter in Wuhan, China, especially early on. Tim O'Donnell