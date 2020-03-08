See More Speed Reads
Sunday shows
Edit

Former FDA chief urges government to incentivize localities to shut down their economies amid coronavirus spread

March 8, 2020

Former Food and Drug Administration Commissioner Scott Gottlieb understands no U.S. city "wants to be the first to basically shut down their economy" as a result of the spread of the novel COVID-19 coronavirus, he said Sunday, it'll have to happen to mitigate a "broader epidemic."

Gottlieb also called upon the federal government to incentivize cities and states to take drastic measures, addind that he thinks this will all result in a major federal bailout package anyway. "We're better off doing it upfront and giving assistance to get them to do the right things then do it on the back end after we've had a very big epidemic," he told CBS' Margaret Brennan on Sunday's Face the Nation.

Gottlieb has made this point repeatedly on Twitter in recent days, arguing that if the virus spreads too rapidly, it could overwhelm the health care system, which he said is part of the reason there was a sharper uptick in fatality rates at the epicenter in Wuhan, China, especially early on. Tim O'Donnell

the coronavirus crisis
Edit

As coronavirus spreads, France bans large public gatherings nationwide

12:28 a.m.
Olivier Véran.
Pascal Rossignol/AFP via Getty Images

With 1,126 confirmed cases of the COVID-19 coronavirus in France, the government has now banned public gatherings of more than 1,000 people.

"The priority is to do all we can to slow the transmission of the virus," Health Minister Olivier Véran said Sunday. The prohibition does not apply to political demonstrations, public transportation, or school exams, Reuters reports. Last week, the government banned gatherings of more than 5,000 people in coronavirus hotspots, but this new rule affects the entire country.

At least 19 people have died of COVID-19 in France, and the number of confirmed cases rose by 336 from Saturday to Sunday. Four members of France's National Assembly have tested positive for COVID-19 and are now hospitalized. Catherine Garcia

Don't Know Much About History
Edit

Trump retweets White House photo of him fiddling, says he doesn't know 'what this means'

March 8, 2020

If anybody else had tweeted a doctored photo of President Trump playing the fiddle as the new coronavirus spreads throughout the U.S. and wreaks havoc on the U.S. and global economies, the White House would probably protest vociferously. When White House social media director Dan Scavino tweeted out such a photo, saying Trump's tune is "Nothing can stop what's coming," though, Trump retweeted it with the message: "Who knows what this means, but it sounds good to me!'"

Trump, of course, wasn't playing the violin over the weekend — he was playing golf at his private club in Florida. And since historical and cultural references to leaders fiddling are scarce, especially in times of disaster, lots of people on social media had no problem identifying what they believed the meme meant. Some were curious why Scavino tweeted it, however, or why Trump retweeted then it.

Scavino is a federal employee — not a member of Trump's campaign, despite his normal posts — so maybe he's trying to warn Americans about the mood in the White House. Whatever it means, it sounds good to Trump. Which is another way of saying: Wash your hands thoroughly for 20 seconds with soap, and try not to touch your face. Peter Weber

the coronavirus crisis
Edit

Arizona GOP Rep. Paul Gosar under self-quarantine after 'extended' interaction with coronavirus patient

March 8, 2020
Rep. Paul Gosar.
AP Photo/Matt York, File

Rep. Paul Gosar (R-Ariz.) is the latest elected official to announce he is under self-quarantine after interacting with an individual who tested positive for the new COVID-19 coronavirus.

Gosar revealed on Sunday that while at the Conservative Political Action Conference in late February, he "came into contact with an individual who has since tested positive for, and is hospitalized for, COVID-19. I was with the individual for an extended period of time, and we shook hands several times."

Gosar said while he is not experiencing any symptoms at the moment, he will stay at his home in Arizona "until the conclusion of the 14-day period following my interaction with this individual." He is also closing his Washington, D.C., office for the week, and his team will work from home.

His announcement came shortly after Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) said that he came into contact with someone at CPAC who later tested positive for COVID-19, and out of "an abundance of caution," he decided to self-quarantine at his Texas home for the rest of the week. Catherine Garcia

the coronavirus crisis
Edit

State Department warns Americans to avoid cruise ships during coronavirus outbreak

March 8, 2020
The Grand Princess cruise ship.
Josh Edelson/AFP via Getty Images

The State Department issued a warning on Sunday, telling Americans, especially those with underlying health issues, they should not travel by cruise ship amid the coronavirus outbreak.

Illnesses can spread quickly in close quarters, and 21 people on board the Grand Princess cruise ship, now being held off the coast of California, have tested positive for the new coronavirus that causes COVID-19. The boat is set to dock at the Port of Oakland on Monday, and 3,500 passengers will be transferred to military facilities where they will be tested for the virus and quarantined for 14 days. In February, nearly 700 people on board the Diamond Princess cruise ship tested positive for COVID-19, and eight died.

Two people familiar with the matter told The New York Times that four members of the government's coronavirus task force — Dr. Robert Redfield, director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention; Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases; Dr. Robert Kadlec, assistant health secretary for preparedness and response; and Dr. Deborah Birx, coronavirus response coordinator — were vocal about the need to warn older travelers about the risks involved with taking cruises during the outbreak. Trump, however, pushed back, because he thought a warning would hurt the travel industry, the Times reports.

Before the State Department issued its travel advisory, Fauci appeared on Fox News Sunday and said elderly Americans with health conditions should "absolutely" not board a cruise ship at this time. As of Sunday night, there are more than 500 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the United States, with 22 deaths. Catherine Garcia

all eyes on north korea
Edit

South Korea: North Korea fires 3 unidentified projectiles

March 8, 2020
Kim Jong Un.
Manan Vatsyayana/AFP via Getty Images

Three unidentified projectiles were fired off the eastern coast of North Korea early Monday, South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff said.

The South Korean military is monitoring the situation and waiting to see if North Korea conducts any more launches. The projectiles were fired from a town in the South Hamgyong province, and landed in the Sea of Japan. North Korean state media has said that over the last 10 days, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has supervised two rounds of live-fire artillery exercises, the first such tests since late November, The Associated Press reports.

South Korea and several European countries condemned North Korea firing two missiles last week, saying this undermined security and peace in the region; in response, North Korea's Foreign Ministry on Saturday threatened to conduct another "momentous" action. Catherine Garcia

the coronavirus crisis
Edit

Ted Cruz self-quarantines after shaking hands with coronavirus patient

March 8, 2020
Ted Cruz.
Mandel Ngan/AFP via Getty Images

Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) will spend the next week self-quarantined at his home in Texas, following a "brief interaction" with a person at the Conservative Political Action Conference who has tested positive for the new COVID-19 coronavirus.

On Sunday, Cruz said he shook hands and had a short conversation with the person 10 days ago, and he was notified of their diagnosis on Saturday night. The average incubation period is five to six days, and Cruz said he is not experiencing any symptoms and was told by medical officials it is unlikely he contracted the virus.

"Nevertheless," he said, "out of an abundance of caution, and because of how frequently I interact with my constituents as a part of my job and to give everyone peace of mind, I have decided to remain at my home in Texas this week, until a full 14 days have passed since the CPAC interaction." Catherine Garcia

Sunday shows
Edit

Governors react to Trump's communication during coronavirus outbreak: 'It's background noise'

March 8, 2020

Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan (R) — who declared a state of emergency in the Old Line state this week after three positive cases of the novel coronavirus, COVID-19, were confirmed — told NBC's Chuck Todd on Sunday he's actually pretty pleased with the Trump administration's handling of the outbreak, even though he doesn't love how Trump himself has communicated.

During an appearance on Meet the Press, Hogan said the key was appointing Vice President Mike Pence, who is a former governor himself, to coordinate the response with the states and other agencies. He said Pence has done a good job of communicating with governors, so far, and thinks his messaging is the way things "ought to go."

He wasn't as keen on Trump's performance, though he remained quite diplomatic while speaking with Todd. "I would say he hasn't communicated the way I would, and the way I might like him to," Hogan said. "But I think the rest of the team is doing a pretty good job."

Then there's Washington Gov. Jay Inslee (D) who is overseeing the country's largest cluster of cases. The president Friday called Inslee a "snake" and said he instructed Pence not to treat him nicely or else Inslee would take advantage.

Inslee, though, mostly brushed the comments off, saying he really doesn't care what Trump thinks of him. "It's background noise," he said, adding that it's time for everyone to work together to handle the crisis. Like Hogan, he said Pence was "helpful" in that regard. Tim O'Donnell

See More Speed Reads
The Week Logo
® 2020 The Week Publications Inc., All rights reserved.