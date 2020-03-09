See More Speed Reads
Alabama bill would lift decades-long ban on teaching yoga in public schools

1:44 a.m.
A woman does a yoga pose outside.
Phil Walter/Getty Images

Students in Alabama may soon have the opportunity to learn yoga poses in their public schools — they just won't be able to greet one another with "namaste."

Encouraged by conservative groups, the Alabama Board of Education voted in 1993 to ban yoga and meditation in public schools, The Guardian reports. Some schools have reported that parents complained yoga advocates a "non-Christian belief system," but state Rep. Jeremy Gray (D) hopes times have changed enough that his new bill lifting the ban will pass.

Gray's bill is expected to be debated Tuesday in the Alabama House of Representatives; if it passes with a two-thirds majority, it will move on to the state Senate. While the ban on teaching yoga in public schools would be lifted, the poses would have to have English names and the students would not be allowed to chant or say "namaste."

A former football player at North Carolina State University, Gray told CBS 42 last summer that yoga is beneficial for a number of reasons, and it helps him with "my discipline and being able to focus and to accomplish my goals." The bill didn't gain any traction during last year's legislative session, but Gray hopes this will be the year that Alabama's kids can finally learn the child's pose. Catherine Garcia

Trade Wars
Saudi Arabia and Russia have started a mid-coronavirus oil price war, and the markets are not taking it well

1:48 a.m.

After Russia declined Friday to participate in an OPEC price-boosting oil production cut, Saudi Arabia announced Saturday night that it's slashing oil export prices by nearly 10 percent and ramping up production. When markets opened Sunday night, New York time, things got ugly quick.

Demand for oil was already falling amid the global coronavirus outbreak. And as the market took stock of the Russian-Saudi price war, crude oil futures fell more than 20 percent, the biggest one-day tumble since a record plunge in 1991 at the start of the Gulf War. U.S. stock futures fell the maximum allowed 5 percent, and trading was halted on futures tied to the S&P 500 for the first time since President Trump's election.

This crash in oil prices will be almost certainly make gas cheaper, which is good news for drivers, but "economically, this could get very bad for Texas and North Dakota," writes oil historian Gregory Brew. Saudi Arabia's price cut and production boost are "essentially a declaration of war on U.S. producers," especially the shale drillers who've made the U.S. a major oil exporter. "Back in 2014, Saudi Arabia's campaign to crush shale eventually backfired," leaving the U.S. with greater market share, Spencer Jakab explains at The Wall Street Journal, adding:

This time, though, U.S. producers can't squeeze similar efficiency gains out of the shale patch and Wall Street is unlikely to step in with a wave of fresh capital as quickly — particularly since petroleum demand is in the process of suffering a collapse sharper than during the global financial crisis. It will be bad. But it will be worse for OPEC, and for Saudi Arabia in particular. [Spencer Jakab, The Wall Street Journal]

It will be worse for Iran and Venezuela — Russian allies — as well. So why would Moscow do this? "If you are Russia, it's worth it for you to take a three-month price hit to see if you can knock out U.S. oil exports," Amy Myers Jaffe, an oil and Middle East expert at the Council on Foreign Relations, tells The New York Times. U.S. producers will hurt, but "shale isn't gone for good," Jakab predicts. "OPEC's power may be." Peter Weber

the coronavirus crisis
As coronavirus spreads, France bans large public gatherings nationwide

12:28 a.m.
Olivier Véran.
Pascal Rossignol/AFP via Getty Images

With 1,126 confirmed cases of the COVID-19 coronavirus in France, the government has now banned public gatherings of more than 1,000 people.

"The priority is to do all we can to slow the transmission of the virus," Health Minister Olivier Véran said Sunday. The prohibition does not apply to political demonstrations, public transportation, or school exams, Reuters reports. Last week, the government banned gatherings of more than 5,000 people in coronavirus hotspots, but this new rule affects the entire country.

At least 19 people have died of COVID-19 in France, and the number of confirmed cases rose by 336 from Saturday to Sunday. Four members of France's National Assembly have tested positive for COVID-19 and are now hospitalized. Catherine Garcia

Don't Know Much About History
Trump retweets White House photo of him fiddling, says he doesn't know 'what this means'

March 8, 2020

If anybody else had tweeted a doctored photo of President Trump playing the fiddle as the new coronavirus spreads throughout the U.S. and wreaks havoc on the U.S. and global economies, the White House would probably protest vociferously. When White House social media director Dan Scavino tweeted out such a photo, saying Trump's tune is "Nothing can stop what's coming," though, Trump retweeted it with the message: "Who knows what this means, but it sounds good to me!'"

Trump, of course, wasn't playing the violin over the weekend — he was playing golf at his private club in Florida. And since historical and cultural references to leaders fiddling are scarce, especially in times of disaster, lots of people on social media had no problem identifying what they believed the meme meant. Some were curious why Scavino tweeted it, however, or why Trump retweeted then it.

Scavino is a federal employee — not a member of Trump's campaign, despite his normal posts — so maybe he's trying to warn Americans about the mood in the White House. Whatever it means, it sounds good to Trump. Which is another way of saying: Wash your hands thoroughly for 20 seconds with soap, and try not to touch your face. Peter Weber

the coronavirus crisis
Arizona GOP Rep. Paul Gosar under self-quarantine after 'extended' interaction with coronavirus patient

March 8, 2020
Rep. Paul Gosar.
AP Photo/Matt York, File

Rep. Paul Gosar (R-Ariz.) is the latest elected official to announce he is under self-quarantine after interacting with an individual who tested positive for the new COVID-19 coronavirus.

Gosar revealed on Sunday that while at the Conservative Political Action Conference in late February, he "came into contact with an individual who has since tested positive for, and is hospitalized for, COVID-19. I was with the individual for an extended period of time, and we shook hands several times."

Gosar said while he is not experiencing any symptoms at the moment, he will stay at his home in Arizona "until the conclusion of the 14-day period following my interaction with this individual." He is also closing his Washington, D.C., office for the week, and his team will work from home.

His announcement came shortly after Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) said that he came into contact with someone at CPAC who later tested positive for COVID-19, and out of "an abundance of caution," he decided to self-quarantine at his Texas home for the rest of the week. Catherine Garcia

the coronavirus crisis
State Department warns Americans to avoid cruise ships during coronavirus outbreak

March 8, 2020
The Grand Princess cruise ship.
Josh Edelson/AFP via Getty Images

The State Department issued a warning on Sunday, telling Americans, especially those with underlying health issues, they should not travel by cruise ship amid the coronavirus outbreak.

Illnesses can spread quickly in close quarters, and 21 people on board the Grand Princess cruise ship, now being held off the coast of California, have tested positive for the new coronavirus that causes COVID-19. The boat is set to dock at the Port of Oakland on Monday, and 3,500 passengers will be transferred to military facilities where they will be tested for the virus and quarantined for 14 days. In February, nearly 700 people on board the Diamond Princess cruise ship tested positive for COVID-19, and eight died.

Two people familiar with the matter told The New York Times that four members of the government's coronavirus task force — Dr. Robert Redfield, director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention; Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases; Dr. Robert Kadlec, assistant health secretary for preparedness and response; and Dr. Deborah Birx, coronavirus response coordinator — were vocal about the need to warn older travelers about the risks involved with taking cruises during the outbreak. Trump, however, pushed back, because he thought a warning would hurt the travel industry, the Times reports.

Before the State Department issued its travel advisory, Fauci appeared on Fox News Sunday and said elderly Americans with health conditions should "absolutely" not board a cruise ship at this time. As of Sunday night, there are more than 500 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the United States, with 22 deaths. Catherine Garcia

all eyes on north korea
South Korea: North Korea fires 3 unidentified projectiles

March 8, 2020
Kim Jong Un.
Manan Vatsyayana/AFP via Getty Images

Three unidentified projectiles were fired off the eastern coast of North Korea early Monday, South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff said.

The South Korean military is monitoring the situation and waiting to see if North Korea conducts any more launches. The projectiles were fired from a town in the South Hamgyong province, and landed in the Sea of Japan. North Korean state media has said that over the last 10 days, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has supervised two rounds of live-fire artillery exercises, the first such tests since late November, The Associated Press reports.

South Korea and several European countries condemned North Korea firing two missiles last week, saying this undermined security and peace in the region; in response, North Korea's Foreign Ministry on Saturday threatened to conduct another "momentous" action. Catherine Garcia

the coronavirus crisis
Ted Cruz self-quarantines after shaking hands with coronavirus patient

March 8, 2020
Ted Cruz.
Mandel Ngan/AFP via Getty Images

Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) will spend the next week self-quarantined at his home in Texas, following a "brief interaction" with a person at the Conservative Political Action Conference who has tested positive for the new COVID-19 coronavirus.

On Sunday, Cruz said he shook hands and had a short conversation with the person 10 days ago, and he was notified of their diagnosis on Saturday night. The average incubation period is five to six days, and Cruz said he is not experiencing any symptoms and was told by medical officials it is unlikely he contracted the virus.

"Nevertheless," he said, "out of an abundance of caution, and because of how frequently I interact with my constituents as a part of my job and to give everyone peace of mind, I have decided to remain at my home in Texas this week, until a full 14 days have passed since the CPAC interaction." Catherine Garcia

