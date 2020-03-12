-
Coronavirus task force immunologist: Testing 'is a failing. Let's admit it.'4:34 p.m.
-
Disneyland has only closed unexpectedly 3 times. Now it's closing for the rest of the month.5:12 p.m.
-
March Madness is canceled4:52 p.m.
-
The CDC apparently tested fewer than 77 people over the course of 2 days this week3:46 p.m.
-
Major League Baseball cancels spring training, pushes back opening day 2 weeks3:30 p.m.
-
Trump doubles down on coronavirus tests 'going very smooth' as administration comes up millions short1:52 p.m.
-
Democratic debate loses moderator, moves locations over coronavirus1:39 p.m.
-
Fast & Furious 9 delayed until 2021 over coronavirus concerns1:01 p.m.
