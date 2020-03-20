Trump lashes out when asked for message to Americans scared by coronavirus: 'You're a terrible reporter'

President Trump in a combative press conference Friday lashed out at a reporter asking for a message to Americans frightened by the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic, declaring his question "nasty."

Trump during Friday's briefing took a question from NBC's Peter Alexander, who asked what he'd say to "Americans who are watching you right now who are scared."

But Trump didn't take the opportunity to offer a reassuring message to those Americans, instead shooting back to Alexander, "I say that you're a terrible reporter." Before moving on, he scolded Alexander for his "very nasty question" and accused him of putting out a "very bad signal" to public.

"The American people are looking for answers, and they're looking for hope, and you're doing sensationalism," Trump told Alexander. "...Let me just tell you something, that's really bad reporting."

Alexander had first asked Trump if he might be giving Americans a "false sense of hope" during the crisis, with Trump sarcastically calling this "such a lovely question."

Trump just a few days ago actually found himself complimenting the press for their coverage, saying on Monday "the media has been very fair" during the coronavirus pandemic. But by Thursday, he was saying the "media has not treated it fairly." The New York Times' Maggie Haberman observed Friday that Trump "started out better earlier this week and has gotten more combative with reporters doing this for over an hour every day," even in response to what Haberman noted was "not exactly a tough question."

Later, Alexander asked the same question of Vice President Mike Pence, who offered an actual answer, telling Americans, "Do not be afraid. Be vigilant." Brendan Morrow