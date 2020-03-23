Trump offers sympathy for Rand Paul, apparent snark for Mitt Romney, after coronavirus quarantines

Sen. Rand Paul (R-Ky.) has tested positive for the COVID-19 coronavirus, his office said Sunday evening, and that diagnosis sent Sens. Mitt Romney (R-Utah) and Mike Lee (R-Utah) into self-quarantine, too. Paul is the first senator confirmed to have the new coronavirus, and President Trump sent him a get-well tweet on Sunday night.

My friend (always there when I’ve needed him!), Senator @RandPaul, was just tested “positive” from the Chinese Virus. That is not good! He is strong and will get better. Just spoke to him and he was in good spirits. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 23, 2020

Earlier Sunday evening, Trump apparently learned about Romney's self-quarantine from a reporter at a White House coronavirus briefing. When told that Romney is in quarantine, Trump said, "Gee, that's too bad." The reporters took that to be sarcasm, given Trump's long, well-documented antipathy toward Romney. Trump denied that he was being sarcastic; you can judge for yourself.

Trump snarks Romney being in COVID-19 isolation. "Gee. That's too bad." pic.twitter.com/zLty0Bgy6G — Josh Marshall (@joshtpm) March 22, 2020

Romney, who is 73, has told reporters he is especially concerned about exposing his wife, who has multiple sclerosis, to the virus, which is especially deadly for older people and those with underlying health problems.

He told us the other day his biggest personal concern was not getting this because his wife has MS. Now he can’t see her for almost 2 weeks. https://t.co/4S2H8WoJ5F — Paul Kane (@pkcapitol) March 22, 2020

Sen. Kysten Sinema (D-Ariz.) criticized Paul's decision to use the Senate gym after he was tested for COVID-19 and before his positive result came back, but Democrats mostly stayed away from the GOP's coronavirus issues — and also, sensibly, each other. Peter Weber