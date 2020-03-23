See More Speed Reads
afghan peace talks
How the coronavirus is affecting the Taliban-Afghan government talks

12:44 p.m.

The novel coronavirus pandemic hasn't stopped the Taliban and the Afghan government from trying to launch negotiations with the goal of securing a peace deal in Afghanistan. And they have Skype to thank for that, The New York Times reports.

Before official talks start, the two sides are trying settle a dispute over prisoner exchanges. Afghan President Ashraf Ghani has rejected terms agreed upon by the Taliban and the U.S. in prior talks that called for the release of 5,000 Taliban and 1,000 Afghan government prisoners as a prerequisite for negotiations. That prompted some reshuffling, and the U.S. now supports a phased release of prisoners conditioned upon the Taliban stopping their attacks, which the Taliban believes violates the original terms. And the virus, of course, only adds an extra challenge to the already complex peace effort.

Over the weekend, representatives gathered from five separate locations for a video conference via Skype as part of an effort to curb the spread of the coronavirus to get the prisoner negotiations going. There's likely a lot more work to be done, but reports are that there were common points of emphasis.

One thing that was also reportedly very clear is that things need to get done swiftly now more than ever. "Everyone understands the coronavirus threat makes prisoner releases that much more urgent," said U.S. Special Representative for Afghanistan Reconciliation Zalmay Khalilzad. Read more at The New York Times. Tim O'Donnell

coronavirus bill negotiations
GOP coronavirus bill seemingly excludes some nonprofit health care providers from federal assistance

1:31 p.m.
senate.
Drew Angerer/Getty Images

There's a new sticking point in Congress' coronavirus stimulus package negotiations.

Democrats aren't pleased with the Senate GOP's bill, as evidenced by the decision to kill a procedural vote Sunday that delayed a Monday vote. One provision in the bill that stands out, The Washington Post reports, would exclude "nonprofits receiving Medicaid expenditures" from receiving federal small business loans.

Some people interpret the language as a way to specifically deny assistance to Planned Parenthood, but many Democratic aides reportedly believe it would extend to a wide range of nonprofit health care providers including those offering services for people with disabilities, nursing homes, mental health centers, and rape crisis centers.

Mara Youdelman, the managing attorney of the the National Health Law Program's Washington, D.C., office, said tens of millions of people rely on such providers, including people in rural areas where health care access can be more difficult. During a pandemic, Youdelman said, there will be a demand in services, and because Medicaid "historically underpays" for them, the providers will need more assistance to stay open. "We should be doing everything possible to keep them in business, both to help manage the pandemic and to keep people needing routine care healthy and out of overwhelmed hospitals," Youdelman said. Read more at The Washington Post. Tim O'Donnell

the coronavirus crisis
Movie theaters are beginning to reopen in China after coronavirus closings

1:05 p.m.
Chinese movie theaters.
FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP via Getty Images)

Movie theaters remain closed throughout the United States due to the COVID-19 coronavirus crisis, but in China, some are beginning to open their doors again.

More than 500 movie theaters have reopened in China as of Monday after the novel coronavirus brought the theatrical business to a halt, Variety reports. That's less than 5 percent of the movie theaters there, but it comes as China has reported a drop in its number of new coronavirus cases.

Still, audiences haven't exactly been headed back to these theaters in droves. According to Variety, "box office takings remain minimal," with less than $2,000 in tickets reportedly being sold on Friday and theaters in Fujian and Guangdong selling no tickets at all.

Deadline reports that "the expectation for China is that theaters will continue to come back online through the end of this month and into April with the overall theatrical re-opening happening in waves." The first wave will involve re-releases of Chinese films like Wolf Warrior 2 and Hollywood films like Harry Potter and The Sorcerer’s Stone. This wave is expected to be followed by recent Hollywood movies like Bad Boys For Life and Sonic The Hedgehog, which could hit Chinese theaters in "mid-to-late-April," Deadline says.

Just about every major Hollywood film that was scheduled to be released in the coming weeks has been postponed, though, as theaters close throughout the United States. At least one upcoming movie, Trolls World Tour, is set to keep its release date and head to video-on-demand, but others like No Time to Die will wait for a theatrical release later in the year. Brendan Morrow

the coronavirus crisis
Minnesota governor to self-quarantine for 2 weeks following coronavirus contact

12:07 p.m.

The governor of Minnesota is headed into self-quarantine.

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz (D) announced Monday he'll be working from home for 14 days after a member of his security detail he was "in close proximity to" tested positive for the COVID-19 coronavirus.

"The most important thing Minnesotans can do to stop the spread of COVID-19 is to stay home," Walz said in a statement. "I'm using this as an opportunity to lead by example."

Walz said he is "feeling healthy" and doesn't have symptoms, but he notes the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends that those who come into contact with anyone who tests positive for the novel coronavirus self-quarantine for two weeks.

This news comes after Sens. Mitt Romney (R-Utah.) and Mike Lee (R-Utah) both said they would self-quarantine after they were in contact with Sen. Rand Paul (R-Ky.), who became the first senator to test positive for the coronavirus. Brendan Morrow

side effects
'Run them over:' Chinese Americans face growing hate in coronavirus outbreak

11:22 a.m.
Chinese Americans.
Spencer Platt/Getty Images

As the new coronavirus continues to spread throughout the U.S., Chinese Americans — and Asian Americans as a whole — have reported rising verbal and physical attacks suggesting they're responsible for COVID-19's emergence. It's "a sudden spasm of hate that is reminiscent of the kind faced by Muslim-Americans after the terrorist attacks of Sept. 11, 2001," but this time, the president isn't acting like he's on their side, The New York Times reports.

Yuanyuan Zhu recalled walking to the gym in San Francisco for one of her last workouts before an inevitable quarantine a few weeks ago. Along the way, she noticed a man "yelling an expletive about China," and hearing him shout "run them over" when a bus went by, the Times writes. Zhu tried to stay away, but when she got stuck with the man waiting for a crosswalk, he spit on her.

The possibility of those kinds of attacks have the nearly two dozen Asian Americans interviewed by The New York Times "afraid to go grocery shopping, to travel alone on subways or buses, to let their children go outside." Even Dr. Edward Chew, the head of the emergency department at a large Manhattan hospital, says he has noticed people covering their noses and mouths when he walks by.

Still, President Trump insists on calling COVID-19 the "Chinese virus" despite medical professionals warning how that could fuel fear of and attacks against an entire group of people. "If they keep using these terms, the kids are going to pick it up," Tony Du, an epidemiologist in Maryland, told the Times. "They are going to call my 8-year-old son a Chinese virus. It's serious." Read more at The New York Times. Kathryn Krawczyk

the coronavirus crisis
Amy Klobuchar's husband hospitalized with coronavirus

11:16 a.m.
John Bessler Amy Klobuchar.
Paul Morigi/Getty Images for ELLE

Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.) on Monday announced in a Medium post that her husband, John Bessler, has been hospitalized with the novel coronavirus.

Klobuchar wrote that Bessler, who fell ill while he was in Washington, D.C., and the senator was in Minnesota, was admitted to a hospital in Virginia for symptoms consistent with COVID-19, and the test results indeed came back positive Monday morning. Bessler has pneumonia and is on oxygen because he was showing very low levels, but he is not using a ventilator, Klobuchar said. "He is exhausted and sick, but a very strong and resilient person," she wrote.

The senator said her doctor advised her not to get a test because she and her husband have been in different locations for the last two weeks, and Klobuchar is now outside the 14-day period for getting sick. Read Klobuchar's full post on Medium. Tim O'Donnell

That was fast
Woody Allen gets a new publisher that declares it won't 'bow to those determined to silence him'

10:48 a.m.
Woody Allen.
Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

The book hasn't been closed on Woody Allen's memoir controversy after all.

Allen's book, Apropos of Nothing, has been released by a new publisher, The Associated Press reported on Monday.

Hachette Book Group's Grand Central Publishing announced earlier this month it would release Allen's book, a decision that sparked controversy in light of the sexual assault allegation the filmmaker has long faced from his daughter, Dylan Farrow. Ronan and Dylan Farrow spoke out against Hachette, and employees of the publisher protested, leading Hachette to drop plans to release the book.

But it evidently didn't take long for Allen to get a new home for it, as AP reports Arcade Publishing, an imprint of Skyhorse Publishing, released Apropos of Nothing on Monday. Arcade editor Jeannette Seaver in a statement said, "In this strange time, when truth is too often dismissed as 'fake news,' we as publishers prefer to give voice to a respected artist, rather than bow to those determined to silence him."

Allen reportedly acknowledges the publishing drama in a postscript, writing that Hachette agreed to publish his book despite his reputation as a "toxic pariah and menace to society," but "when actual flak did arrive they thoughtfully reassessed their position" and "dumped the book like it was a hunk of Xenon 135." He also reportedly denies Dylan Farrow's allegation in the book, claiming it's a "total fabrication."

Before Hachette dropped the book, Ronan Farrow called out the publisher for failing to contact his sister Dylan to "respond to any denial or mischaracterization of the abuse she suffered at the hands of Woody Allen, a credible allegation maintained for almost three decades." Dylan Farrow in a statement also said this demonstrated "an egregious abdication of Hachette's most basic responsibility." Brendan Morrow

who cares?
House Democrats say Trump's impeachment has been totally eclipsed by coronavirus

10:34 a.m.
Donald Trump.
Drew Angerer/Getty Images

It may feel like an eternity ago at this point, but President Trump's Senate impeachment trial ended in an acquittal less than two months ago on Feb. 5. House Democrats thought it would define 2020's down ballot elections, and many lawmakers representing swing districts had to carefully consider the potential ramifications of their vote. Now, though, some of those same lawmakers say none of their constituents seem to care at all, Politico reports.

Naturally, they're now hearing from voters about the novel coronavirus, which looks like it will be the real determining factor in 2020 elections, one way or another. "I've been through a few decades, and I haven't seen anything like this," said Rep. Tom O'Halleran (D-Ariz.) in reference to the amount he hears about the virus. O'Halleran also told Politico the flood of calls he once received about impeachment have stopped.

Others, however, never expected the impeachment attention span to last that long. "I haven't heard about impeachment since the Senate failed to do its job," said Rep. Steven Horsford (D-Nev.). "People have moved on before coronavirus."

Rep. Susan Wild (D-Penn.) said that's the nature of the modern news cycle, emphasizing that she hopes in two months people will be talking about something else again. Read more at Politico. Tim O'Donnell

