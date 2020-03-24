See More Speed Reads
coronavirus relief
Trump claims he 'canceled' Congress' coronavirus deal Monday night

1:57 p.m.
Donald Trump.
ANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images

Although it's looking more and more like it will get done soon, Republicans have pointed the finger at Democrats for holding up the Senate's coronavirus stimulus package the last few days.

But President Trump said Tuesday that he's the one who nixed negotiations Monday night.

It's unclear precisely what role Trump played in blowing up negotiations, if indeed there was one, but he said he turned against it after House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) presented the House's own bill. Trump argued it included "Green New Deal stuff" and other provisions that didn't have anything to do "with the workers," but were more geared toward getting a long-hoped-for Democratic agenda passed.

The president was, as is often the case, apparently particularly upset about the package's mention of windmills. Tim O'Donnell

Pence again touts chloroquine as coronavirus treatment after it's linked to deaths

1:40 p.m.
Mike Pence.
ABIR SULTAN/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

Vice President Mike Pence touted a potentially unsafe and definitely unproven COVID-19 treatment on Tuesday even after it had been linked to deaths.

Pence, who's been leading the White House's response to the new coronavirus, appeared for a Fox News town hall on Tuesday. That's where Dr. Mehmet Oz asked him about the malaria drug chloroquine that's been discussed as a potential treatment for the new coronavirus, and Pence seemed more than hopeful about the drug's prospects.

"There's no barrier to access chloroquine in this country. We're looking to add to that supply," Pence said of the potentially toxic drug. "We are engaging in a clinical trial" with the intent to make chloroquine available "for off-label use." But when asked if he'd take chloroquine if he became infected with COVID-19, Pence only said he'd follow the advice of his physician, even after repeated prodding from Oz. That cautious part of Pence's response, as well as his acknowledgement that off-label chloroquine use was currently illegal, was left out of a clip shared by the Trump campaign.

Pence's chloroquine confidence comes after President Trump repeatedly touted the drug's potential in a Monday night press conference. After that, Nigeria reported two fatal overdoses of chloroquine and implored its citizens not to use the drug, which "will cause harm and can lead to death." A man in Arizona died and his wife was hospitalized after ingesting a form of chloroquine that's used to clean fish tanks. The woman said she got the idea from Trump, but had a clear message after: "Don't take anything. Don't believe anything. Don't believe anything that the president says." Kathryn Krawczyk

Lady Gaga postpones new album amid coronavirus pandemic, urges fans to 'stay home'

12:58 p.m.
Lady Gaga.
Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Bad news, Little Monsters.

Lady Gaga announced Tuesday she has made the "incredibly tough decision" to postpone the release of her latest album Chromatica as a result of the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic. The album was scheduled for release on April 10 after Gaga's single "Stupid Love" dropped last month.

"This is such a hectic and scary time for all of us, and while I believe art is one of the strongest things we have to provide joy and healing to each other during times like this, it just doesn't feel right to me to release this album with all that is going on during this global pandemic," she wrote.

Gaga said she prefers "that we spend this time focusing on finding solutions," including getting professionals medical equipment they need and helping those "who will be financially impacted by this pandemic."

As if the album's delay wasn't enough of a bummer for fans, Gaga at the same time revealed she had several "fun things" planned surrounding its original release date, including a "secret Coachella set." Coachella was bumped from April to October due to the coronavirus pandemic. Still, some "fun surprises" are still on the way, Gaga teased.

No new release date has been announced for Chromatica, but Gaga, who urged fans to "stay home" and practice social distancing, promised it will come at some point in the not-too-distant future when we'll all hopefully be able to "hug and kiss each other" again. Brendan Morrow

States are reportedly trying to stop doctors from 'hoarding' potential coronavirus treatment drugs

12:41 p.m.
coronavirus drugs.
THIBAULT SAVARY/AFP via Getty Images

You've probably heard about panic-buying in grocery stores, but it turns out some doctors are reportedly heading down the same path.

The New York Times reports that states like Idaho, Kentucky, Ohio, Nevada, Oklahoma, North Carolina, and Texas are so worried that doctors are stockpiling potential novel coronavirus treatment drugs for themselves that they're issuing emergency restrictions, or at least guidelines, for pharmacists.

"This is a real issue and it is not some product of a few isolated bad apples," said Jay Campbell, the executive director of the North Carolina Board of Pharmacy. The fear is that doctors may be able to hoard treatment drugs for themselves and their families, while they become increasingly difficult to procure among the general public.

Many of the drugs have yet to be proven effective against COVID-19, but they are approved to treat malaria, lupus, rheumatoid arthritis, H.I.V., and other conditions, so states are concerned there could be a shortage for patients who need their prescriptions to be filled while dealing with those illnesses.

Idaho was the earliest state to jump on the problem, issuing a temporary rule banning pharmacies from dispensing chloroquine and hydrochloroquine unless the prescription includes a written diagnosis of a condition the drugs are proven to treat, which currently does not include COVID-19. Others have followed suit. Companies like CVS and Walgreens have said their pharmacists will comply with state rules and, in CVS' case, otherwise use "professional judgment" to determine a prescription's validity. Read more at The New York Times. Tim O'Donnell

Cuomo pleads for federal help with 'critical and desperate' ventilator shortage

12:19 p.m.

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D) said Tuesday the state is in desperate need of federal help as the increase in COVID-19 coronavirus cases "continues unabated."

In a news conference, Cuomo said there has been a "dramatic increase in the rate of infection" in New York, which now has more than 25,000 confirmed coronavirus cases. The number of new infections is doubling about every three days.

"The inescapable conclusion is that the rate of infection is going up," Cuomo said. "It is spiking. The apex is higher than we thought, and the apex is sooner than we thought. That is a bad combination of facts. ... It is clear that we must dramatically increase the hospital capacity to meet that highest apex."

Cuomo continued by describing the state's "critical and desperate need" for more ventilators. He said while "we have been working around the clock" and "scouring the globe" for them, only 7,000 have been procured and no fewer than 30,000 more are needed.

"The only way we can obtain these ventilators is from the federal government," Cuomo said, urging Trump to use the Defense Production Act to ramp up the production of ventilators because the state needs them within 14 days. "Not to exercise that power is inexplicable to me."

While FEMA announced Tuesday it's sending 400 ventilators to New York, Cuomo said this is "missing the magnitude of the problem," and he urged Trump to "act like it's a war" after he called himself a wartime president.

The governor also warned that while New York has by far the most coronavirus cases in the United States, the state is "the canary in the coal mine," and "what happens to New York is going to wind up happening to California, and Washington state, and Illinois. It's just a matter of time."

Britney Spears calls for wealth redistribution, general strike on Instagram

11:56 a.m.
Brittney Spears.
VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty Images

Britney Spears seemingly called for the redistribution of wealth and a general strike on Monday, "regramming" a post written by Instagram user Mimi Zhu. "During this time of isolation, we need connection now more than ever," the text shared by Spears said, going on to describe how "we will learn to kiss and hold each other through the waves of the web. We will feed each other, redistribute wealth, strike. We will understand our own importance from the places we must stay."

The "Work B---h" singer captioned the post by quoting the text's penultimate line — "communion [moves] beyond walls" — and adding three emoji roses, a symbol commonly used by the Democratic Socialists of America.

"Queen of [the] proletariat," cheered on one fan in the comments. Jeva Lange

India implements most extensive stay-at-home order in the world with 3-week lockdown

11:52 a.m.
Narendra Modi
Rob Stothard/Getty Images.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the world's most extensive national lockdown amid the novel coronavirus pandemic Tuesday. India's 1.3 billion — who account for nearly one-fifth of the world's population — will be ordered to remain in their homes for the next three weeks as the country, like the rest of the world, looks to curb the virus' spread.

"To save India and every Indian, there will be a total ban on venturing out of your homes," he said.

The measures aren't necessarily stricter than those imposed in other countries — people will still be able to leave their homes for essential services like groceries and medicine — but the scope is unprecedented because of the massive population.

Modi also pledged $2 billion to aid the country's health care system and increase testing. So far, India's confirmed COVID-19 cases remain relatively low at just over 500, but there's a sense that a lack of testing is behind the figure, and there are fears that without protective measures the number could increase rapidly. Read more at CNBC. Tim O'Donnell

FDA labels potential coronavirus treatment as 'orphan' drug, likely jacking up its price

11:31 a.m.
Gilead.
istock.

A coronavirus treatment is still out of reach — and its eventual price tag probably will be too.

Dozens of potential treatments for the rampant COVID-19 virus are in the works, including one antiviral by Gilead Sciences known as remdesivir. Even though the new coronavirus has caused a certified global pandemic, the Food and Drug Administration officially labeled remdesivir a treatment for "rare diseases" on Monday, with potentially disastrous consequences, The Intercept reports.

The FDA labeled remdesivir an "orphan" drug on Monday, allowing Gilead to profit exclusively off its developed treatment for years after it first hits the market, The Intercept continues. That designation will stop other manufacturers from even acquiring the supplies needed to make a generic — and likely cheaper — version of remdesivir. And even though other firms around the world are working on their own version of the drug, patients in the U.S. may be barred from buying it.

The 1983 Orphan Drug Act also gives special incentives to companies who develop treatments for diseases that affect fewer than 200,000 people in the U.S. — a threshold COVID-19 hasn't yet surpassed, though possibly due to lack of testing. The act's grants and tax credits are meant to stimulate production of potentially not-so-profitable medicines and treatments.

Gilead has close ties with the White House, and particularly President Trump's coronavirus task force. Joe Grogan joined the COVID-19 response team after lobbying for Gilead from 2011 to 2017. Gilead and the White House, on behalf of Grogan, declined to comment. Read more at The Intercept. Kathryn Krawczyk

