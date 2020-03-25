Nearly half of New York City's coronavirus cases found in adults under 45

A plurality of COVID-19 cases in New York City are among those aged 18 to 44, but severity rates tend to follow global trends when it comes to age and underlying conditions, data from the New York City Department of Health and Mental Hygiene reveals.

Of the 15,597 confirmed as of Tuesday afternoon, 7,094, or 46 percent, were in patients below the 45. In that age group, 9 percent of people with the novel coronavirus have been hospitalized, and there have been five deaths.

All told, the data suggests the city is in line with other countries like Italy, which has reported that the majority of patients experiencing severe cases of COVID-19 are in older age groups, though that certainly doesn't mean younger people aren't at risk. In New York, more than one-fifth of fatalities have occurred in the 45 to 64 range.

Some data that tracks what we've seen in other outbreaks -- elderly most at risk, but people in middle age certainly not immune. pic.twitter.com/nNYZDPTbqg — Drew Armstrong (@ArmstrongDrew) March 25, 2020

Similarly, like Italy, most patients in New York who died after being infected with COVID-19 were suffering from at least one of a wide range of underlying conditions, though several cases are under investigation. Read the full data here. Tim O'Donnell