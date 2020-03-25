See More Speed Reads
furry friends for all
Edit

New York City's quarantine has inspired a mass adoption of cats and dogs

2:00 p.m.
Shelter cats.
ANNA-ROSE GASSOT/AFP via Getty Images

There's one coronavirus shortage we can all be okay with.

New York City is the epicenter of COVID-19 spread in the U.S., reporting nearly 15,000 confirmed cases as of Wednesday morning. But that devastating statistic has translated into a much more positive one: massive pet adoption rates that are leaving whole shelters empty, Bloomberg reports.

Two rescue groups in New York City, Muddy Paws Rescue and Best Friends Animal Society, say the shelters they work with have either completely run out of adoptable cats and dogs or are coming close, Bloomberg reports. "For the moment we definitely don't have any dogs left to match," said Anna Lai, the marketing director at Muddy Paws. "Which is a great problem to have." Those shelters say they have seen as much as a tenfold increase in adoption applications over the past two weeks, probably because New Yorkers wanted furry friends to be stuck at home with.

Similar good news also came in from across the country: The ASPCA said its Los Angeles office saw a 70 percent increase in the number of pets going into foster care. Best Friends said it partners with shelters across the country who have run out of pets, so the shortage appears nationwide.

It's all turning into good news for online pet supplier Chewy, Bloomberg notes. While the stock market remains on a downturn (despite brief jumps on the promise of a congressional relief bill), the retailer has seen a 13 percent rise in its stock this year. Other pet pharmaceutical companies are either seeing stock gains or stability — both of which are positives in a slumping market. Kathryn Krawczyk

the coronavirus crisis
Edit

Russia is reportedly reviewing legislation that could put coronavirus quarantine breakers in jail for up to 7 years

2:38 p.m.

After preaching calm, the Kremlin sounds like it's ready to take the coronavirus pandemic a lot more seriously, The Guardian reports.

There was a healthy amount of skepticism over the low coronavirus numbers Russia had been reporting in recent weeks, which seems to have been validated after Russian President Vladimir Putin changed his tune Wednesday, delaying a public vote (which was mostly a formality) on constitutional amendments that will allow him to remain in power until 2036, requesting people to remain at home, and announcing a week-long holiday during which workers will receive their salaries.

Moscow's Mayor Sergei Sobyanin told Putin on Tuesday that the government was underestimating the amount of coronavirus cases in the country, arguing "a serious situation is developing" and Russia's health care system could be overwhelmed as the spread accelerates. Before that the Kremlin's message was mainly to avoid panic.

The Russian parliament is reportedly prepared to get tough if they have to, as well. Parliament said Wednesday it will review legislation that could put quarantine breakers in prison for anywhere between three and seven years, while anyone found guilty of infecting others could face terrorism charges. Read more at The Guardian. Tim O'Donnell

This was unexpected
Edit

5,000 respirator masks were just found in the crypts of the Washington National Cathedral

1:09 p.m.
Washington National Cathedral.
Patrick Smith/Getty Images

Hope is sometimes found in the most unexpected places.

A stonemason recently discovered boxes containing more than 5,000 respirator masks on the crypt level beneath the Washington National Cathedral, in Washington, D.C., The Washington Post reports. Most of the masks will be donated to local hospitals at a time when extra medical supplies are crucial as the nation's capital, like every other city in the United States, prepares to battle the coronavirus pandemic.

The masks were reportedly purchased about 10 years ago for what the Post describes as "a previous health scare," presumably referring to the 2009 swine flu pandemic, which ultimately didn't require such a drastic response. But over-preparing turned out to help in the long run, anyway. Read more at The Washington Post. Tim O'Donnell

'these numbers don't work'
Edit

Cuomo rips Senate's coronavirus stimulus bill as just 'a drop in the bucket'

1:04 p.m.

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D) is no fan of the Senate's coronavirus relief bill.

Cuomo in his daily press briefing on Wednesday ripped the new $2 trillion economic stimulus package from the Senate responding to the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic, saying it would be "terrible for the state of New York" because the $3.8 billion it offers the state government is far too little. He also said the $1.3 billion New York City would get in the bill, which Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) negotiated, is insufficient.

"That is a drop in the bucket as to need," Cuomo said, explaining New York is facing a revenue shortfall of up to $15 billion while swiping the coronavirus package as offering "quote-unquote relief." New York has reported by far the highest number of coronavirus cases in the United States with more than 30,000 as of Wednesday.

The governor has taken his concerns about the stimulus package to the House of Representatives, he explained.

"We need the House to make adjustments," Cuomo said. "...I'm telling you, these numbers don't work, and I told the House members that we really need their help."

Later in the press conference, Cuomo again called the bill "troublesome" and reiterated, "We need more federal help than this bill gives us. The House bill would have given us $17 billion. The Senate bill gives us $3 billion. I mean, that's a dramatic, dramatic difference." Brendan Morrow

r.i.p
Edit

Re-Animator director Stuart Gordon dies at 72

11:46 a.m.
Stuart Gordon.
Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

Stuart Gordon, the director known for cult horror films like Re-Animator, has died at 72.

Gordon's death was confirmed by his representative Dominic Mancini on Wednesday, per The Hollywood Reporter. A cause of death was not released.

"He was a lovely man, a dear friend, a client for nearly a decade, and will be greatly missed," Mancini told the Reporter. "He was an icon in the horror genre, a loved mentor and bright light that inspired and encouraged aspiring genre filmmakers to excel at their craft. He left his finger prints on the film industry for generations to come to enjoy."

After making his feature directorial debut with Re-Animator, the wild 1985 horror-comedy still considered to be a genre classic, Gordon went on to helm cult films that also continue to be celebrated among horror enthusiasts like From Beyond and Castle Freak. Outside of horror, he also co-created the Honey, I Shrunk the Kids series, and Variety notes he was active in L.A. theater in recent years.

Barbara Crampton, who starred in several Gordon films including Re-Animator, on Wednesday remembered him as an "enormous talent" who "created countless moments on film which were at once, funny, scary, daring and smart." Director Joe Lynch noted Gordon was "a massive influence on so many of us, myself included," while You're Next writer Simon Barrett praised him as "not only a brilliant filmmaker but an incredibly gracious human."

The horror streaming service Shudder on Wednesday announced a marathon of three Gordon films for later in the evening, writing that he was "one of the greatest to ever work in the genre, and the world is better for it." Brendan Morrow

supply shortage
Edit

Some hospitals are reportedly considering using veterinary ventilators to address coronavirus shortage

11:31 a.m.
dog intubated.
istock/K_Thalhofer

Governors and hospitals across the United States are pulling out all the stops and looking wherever they can to find supplies in the face of the coronavirus pandemic.

Rhonda Medows, the president of population health at Providence St. Joseph Health, a chain of hospitals and clinics based in Seattle that operates in seven different states, told The Washington Post the health system is looking into requesting veterinary ventilators normally used to treat large animals. The request could help prepare for the number of COVID-19 patients they need to treat, since they likely won't have enough designed for humans.

"We have Third World countries who are better equipped than we are now in Seattle," she told the Post. "For weeks we have been asking the federal government to compel manufacturers to produce more [personal protective equipment] because we knew from our own modeling that there would be a serious shortfall."

So far, President Trump has resisted calls to invoke the Defense Production Act because he said enough companies have voluntarily agreed to produce supplies already, an argument that hasn't proved satisfactory for many states and hospitals searching for equipment. Read more at The Washington Post. Tim O'Donnell

system change
Edit

Coronavirus is reshaping how the justice system works — perhaps permanently

11:16 a.m.
Supreme Court.
Drew Angerer/Getty Images

Coronavirus could be the start of a long-term transformation for the American justice system.

As courts shut down amid the COVID-19 pandemic, attorneys and judges are struggling to prevent uncertain delays while still preserving justice under the law. It has translated into "a scramble for technological work-arounds" that could last beyond the outbreak, ABC News reports.

There are some pretty obvious dilemmas when it comes to holding jury trials and working through court cases in the time of coronavirus spread. Cramming 12 jurors in a box clearly doesn't fit the CDC's social distancing guidelines; neither does being in a bustling courthouse in general. But beyond a few imperfect attempts (immigration courts' attempts to replace in-person hearings with video chats were plagued with issues), courts haven't implemented many measures that allow judicial processes to continue at home.

"This disaster, this pandemic is going to change the way the courts do business from now on," Texas Supreme Court Justice Nathan Hecht told ABC News. "We're going to have to completely rethink how much has to be done in person, how much can be done using technology — that whole issue that we've just never paid much attention to, is going to be front and center going forward."

The Supreme Court has led the way by filing its first remote decisions since 2001 and continued its usual meetings via phone. But things aren't as simple in lower courts with far more moving parts, leaving the ACLU and other watchdogs on the lookout for potential violations of civil liberties and justice. Read more at ABC News. Kathryn Krawczyk

By the numbers
Edit

Nearly half of New York City's coronavirus cases found in adults under 45

10:28 a.m.

A plurality of COVID-19 cases in New York City are among those aged 18 to 44, but severity rates tend to follow global trends when it comes to age and underlying conditions, data from the New York City Department of Health and Mental Hygiene reveals.

Of the 15,597 confirmed as of Tuesday afternoon, 7,094, or 46 percent, were in patients below the 45. In that age group, 9 percent of people with the novel coronavirus have been hospitalized, and there have been five deaths.

All told, the data suggests the city is in line with other countries like Italy, which has reported that the majority of patients experiencing severe cases of COVID-19 are in older age groups, though that certainly doesn't mean younger people aren't at risk. In New York, more than one-fifth of fatalities have occurred in the 45 to 64 range.

Similarly, like Italy, most patients in New York who died after being infected with COVID-19 were suffering from at least one of a wide range of underlying conditions, though several cases are under investigation. Read the full data here. Tim O'Donnell

See More Speed Reads
The Week Logo
® 2020 The Week Publications Inc., All rights reserved.