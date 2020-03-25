New York City's quarantine has inspired a mass adoption of cats and dogs

-
New York City's quarantine has inspired a mass adoption of cats and dogs2:00 p.m.
Russia is reportedly reviewing legislation that could put coronavirus quarantine breakers in jail for up to 7 years2:38 p.m.
5,000 respirator masks were just found in the crypts of the Washington National Cathedral1:09 p.m.
Cuomo rips Senate's coronavirus stimulus bill as just 'a drop in the bucket'1:04 p.m.
Re-Animator director Stuart Gordon dies at 7211:46 a.m.
Some hospitals are reportedly considering using veterinary ventilators to address coronavirus shortage11:31 a.m.
Coronavirus is reshaping how the justice system works — perhaps permanently11:16 a.m.
Nearly half of New York City's coronavirus cases found in adults under 4510:28 a.m.
