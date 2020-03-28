U.S. journalists barred from China could have a new home in Taiwan

Journalists from three of the United States' most prestigious publications may not be able to report from China anymore, but Taiwan is offering them refuge.

Taiwan's Foreign Minister Joseph We invited American journalists from The New York Times, The Wall Street Journal, and The Washington Post, to set up shop on the China-claimed Island after the newspapers were stripped of their credentials by Beijing. Wu said reporters from the prestigious U.S. publications would be welcomed with "open arms and lots of genuine smiles."

As @nytimes, @WSJ & @washingtonpost face intensifying hostility in #China, I'd like to welcome you to be stationed in #Taiwan — a country that is a beacon of freedom & democracy. Yes! You'll find people here greeting you with open arms & lots of genuine smiles. JW — 外交部 Ministry of Foreign Affairs, ROC (Taiwan) (@MOFA_Taiwan) March 28, 2020

There reportedly aren't many permanent foreign correspondents stationed in Taiwan, and none of the three papers have a full-time presence on the island, so it remains to be seen if they'll take up the offer.

China announced earlier this month that it was revoking the papers' accreditations in their China bureaus, as well as preventing them from operating in Hong Kong. Beijing blamed the decision on the U.S. in retaliation for Washington labeling Chinese state media as diplomatic missions.

Taiwan has received for praise for its handling of the novel coronavirus pandemic in part because the island has stepped up its border controls, mostly allowing entry only to permanent residences. But it seems they'd make an exception in this case. Read more at The Hill and Reuters. Tim O'Donnell