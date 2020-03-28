See More Speed Reads
U.S. journalists barred from China could have a new home in Taiwan

12:04 p.m.

Journalists from three of the United States' most prestigious publications may not be able to report from China anymore, but Taiwan is offering them refuge.

Taiwan's Foreign Minister Joseph We invited American journalists from The New York Times, The Wall Street Journal, and The Washington Post, to set up shop on the China-claimed Island after the newspapers were stripped of their credentials by Beijing. Wu said reporters from the prestigious U.S. publications would be welcomed with "open arms and lots of genuine smiles."

There reportedly aren't many permanent foreign correspondents stationed in Taiwan, and none of the three papers have a full-time presence on the island, so it remains to be seen if they'll take up the offer.

China announced earlier this month that it was revoking the papers' accreditations in their China bureaus, as well as preventing them from operating in Hong Kong. Beijing blamed the decision on the U.S. in retaliation for Washington labeling Chinese state media as diplomatic missions.

Taiwan has received for praise for its handling of the novel coronavirus pandemic in part because the island has stepped up its border controls, mostly allowing entry only to permanent residences. But it seems they'd make an exception in this case. Read more at The Hill and Reuters. Tim O'Donnell

theories
Why scientists think children may be less susceptible to severe coronavirus cases

12:28 p.m.

While children certainly aren't immune to the dangers of the novel COVID-19 coronavirus, studies show they are at substantially lower risk of developing severe symptoms than adults.

That's rare when it comes to infectious diseases. Nicholas Christakis, a physician and professor of social and natural science at Yale University, points out that such diseases are the leading killers of children under the age of five around the globe each year. Yet, COVID-19 does not appear to be a contributor to the trend.

Christakis says scientists aren't sure exactly, but there are some theories developing. One possibility is that kids have more "adaptive" immune systems because they're still developing. Immune systems for adults are based more on memory, making them more susceptible to an unfamiliar virus, like the new coronavirus behind the pandemic. Along those lines, because many adults have built up immunity to other coronaviruses, their bodies might be overreacting to the virus.

Another dose of good news, Christakis surmises, is that children probably won't become more susceptible to severe cases COVID-19 if it becomes endemic as they age, even if they lose some of the theoretical immunological protections that are present only in youthful systems. Tim O'Donnell

A new era
U.K. scientists hope governments address climate change with lessons learned from coronavirus

11:01 a.m.
David King.
Matthew Lloyd/Getty Images for ReSource 2012

The novel coronavirus pandemic has shown that governments have the ability to do a lot more with their financial resources, said Michael Marmot, a professor of epidemiology and public health at the University College London, per The Guardian.

Marmot, who is also the chair of the commission of the social determinants of health at the World Health Organization, told reporters at a virtual meeting organized by Plan B and Extinction Rebellion, that "with COVID-19 everything went out the window" and that it turns out lack of government spending in the past was a choice (and not a good one, he argues), rather than a necessity. "The government can spend anything," he said, referring specifically to the United Kingdom in this instance.

Marmot said the pandemic has shown how swiftly governments can respond, but his hope is that such action continues going forward, which he argues has not been the case for other long-term crises like climate change. "Coronavirus exposes that we can do things differently," he said. "We must not go back to the status quo ante."

David King, who served as the U.K.'s chief scientific adviser between 2000 and 2008, agreed, calling for governments to address similar recovery plans to restructure the global economy, so it better fits a fossil fuel-free world. Read more at The Guardian. Tim O'Donnell

Rest in peace
Joseph Lowery, civil rights icon and MLK contemporary, dies at 98

9:11 a.m.
Joseph Lowery.
Win McNamee/Getty Images

Civil rights leader Joseph Lowery died peacefully from natural causes Friday evening in Atlanta, his family said. He was 98.

Lowery was among the ministers who founded the Southern Christian Leadership Conference with Rev. Martin Luther King Jr., which practiced civil disobedience amid the height of racial unrest in the South. He went on to serve as the group's president for 20 years, during which he helped revive the struggling organization in the years following King's 1968 assassination. Before he took the helm, the SCLC had been mired in in-fighting and financial hardships, but Lowery helped raise money and re-focused on a new set of civil rights issues, per The Washington Post.

Lowery was known for working in the background behind King, who was the face of the movement. In 1965 in Alabama, after a five-day, 54-mile voting rights march from Selma to Montgomery, Lowery took protesters' demands to the state's segregationist Gov. George Wallace. In later years, he became a key supporter of former President Barack Obama and delivered the benediction at his inauguration in 2009. Later that year, Obama awarded Lowery the Presidential Medal of Freedom. Charles Ogletree, a Harvard Law School professor and civil rights lawyer, called Lowery "the most important bridge between the wonderful legacy of the civil riights movement and the message of hope and change that Obama expressed for the future."

Lowry is survived by his three daughters. Read more at The Washington Post and NBC News. Tim O'Donnell

time is of the essence
The FDA just approved a coronavirus test that can deliver results in 15 minutes

8:26 a.m.
Coronavirus testing.
Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

The Food and Drug Administration on Friday approved a novel coronavirus test for emergency use that can reportedly provide diagnostic results in less than 15 minutes, a major improvement from most tests, many of which take days.

The test is produced by Abbot Laboratories, which plans to begin delivering 50,000 per day starting April 1 to places they are most needed like emergency rooms, urgent-care clinics, and doctors' office. The testing equipment is small and portable, and can reportedly be used just about anywhere.

Abbot also received approval on another testing system earlier in the week that takes longer to deliver results, but can churn out more tests on a daily basis. Between the two systems, the company hopes to eventually provide 5 million per month.

Several other companies are working to get out faster testing systems, as well, which will allow doctors to determine treatments for patients more quickly and help relieve the pandemic's mounting pressure on the United States health care system. Bloomberg also reports that Henry Schein, Inc., has a point-of-care antibody test ready to go. That test won't be able to detect a current infection, but could prove valuable in determining the pandemic's full scope by revealing whether a person's immune system already fought off the coronavirus, which diagnostic tests aren't able to do. Read more at CNN and Bloomberg. Tim O'Donnell

get 'er done
Trump invokes Defense Protection Act to force GM to make ventilators

March 27, 2020

Apparently President Trump's tweets weren't enough.

On Friday, Trump announced that he had invoked the Defense Production Act to compel General Motors to start producing ventilators. GM was "wasting time" in negotiations, so Trump sidestepped those talks to "require General Motors to accept, perform, and prioritize federal contracts for ventilators," he said in a Friday statement.

Trump activated some provisions of the Korean War-era DPA last week, calling himself a "wartime president." But he didn't utilize the provision that can compel companies to ramp up production of needed medical supplies; We "haven't had to use it because no one has said NO!" Trump tweeted Tuesday. Still, Democratic lawmakers and national security experts kept pushing Trump to invoke the act.

Trump targeted GM and Ford yet again in a tweet just a few hours before invoking the DPA, calling on GM to "immediately open their stupidly abandoned Lordstown plant in Ohio, or some other plant, and START MAKING VENTILATORS, NOW!!!!!!" Unfortunately, six exclamation points just couldn't get the job done. Kathryn Krawczyk

deliveries denied
Instacart shoppers plan strike Monday to demand coronavirus protections

March 27, 2020
Instacart shopper.
istock/Kwangmoozaa

As COVID-19 spreads throughout the U.S., Americans have turned to grocery delivery services to avoid going out and potentially exposing themselves to the virus. But the workers who make those deliveries happen say they're feeling none of that same security.

Shoppers for the grocery delivery service Instacart will stop accepting orders starting Monday to demand better protections amid the pandemic. They're seeking additional "hazard pay" for every delivery, paid protections such as hand sanitizer and gloves, and expanded sick leave, and won't return to work until their demands are met, Vice first reported.

"It's so scary to be in a grocery store right now, and so scary to be around swarm and mobs of people," veteran Instacart shopper and strike organizer Vanessa Bain told The Washington Post. But "while Instacart's corporate employees are working from home, Instacart's [gig workers] are working on the frontlines in the capacity of first responders," Bain told Vice. Instacart joins strikers across the nation, including Amazon workers in Queens and sanitation worker in Philadelphia, who are complaining of unsafe conditions amid the new coronavirus spread.

"The health and safety of our entire community — shoppers, customers, and employees — is our first priority," a spokesperson for Instacart told Vice. The company offered new features and benefits to workers in a Friday blog post, including adding 30 more days to its 14-day sick leave for those quarantined or sick from COVID-19, but only for those who've tested positive for the disease. None of the new benefits met strikers' demands. Kathryn Krawczyk

Extraordinary
Pope Francis offers coronavirus prayer from a strikingly empty St. Peter's Square

March 27, 2020

In yet another surreal sight to emerge from the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic, Pope Francis on Friday delivered a blessing from a strikingly deserted St. Peter's Square.

It was a rainy Friday in Vatican City as Pope Francis delivered his Urbi et Orbi blessing amid the coronavirus crisis, which has left more than 9,000 people dead in Italy. The prayer the pope offered is usually reserved for Christmas and Easter, The Washington Post notes. It was streamed online, and the Vatican referred to this as "An Extraordinary Prayer in the Time of Pandemic."

"Thick darkness has gathered over our squares, our streets and our cities," Pope Francis said, per Reuters. "...We have realized that we are in the same boat, all of us fragile and disoriented, but at the same time important and needed, all of us called to row together, each of us in need of comforting the other."

Italy is among the most affected countries amid the coronavirus crisis with more than 80,000 cases, and Vatican City has confirmed four cases.

"Lord, may you bless the world, give health to our bodies and comfort our hearts," the pope said near the end of his homily, per the National Catholic Register. "You ask us not to be afraid. Yet our faith is weak and we are fearful. But you, Lord, will not leave us at the mercy of the storm."

The unusual sight of the pope's blessing in the empty St. Peter's Square was, Reuters' Crispian Balmer said, "another image that will go down in history," while the Post wrote that "the images of the event were among the most memorable in the modern history of the Catholic Church." Brendan Morrow

