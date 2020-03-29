Trump supporters are a lot more enthusiastic than Biden backers, poll shows

Despite some heavy criticism over how his administration has handled the novel coronavirus pandemic, polls continue to deliver good news for President Trump.

A new survey from The Washington Post and ABC News shows Trump is neck-and-neck with former Vice President Joe Biden, the favorite to win the Democratic nomination, months ahead of November's general election. Back in February, before the pandemic enveloped the United States emotionally and physically, Biden was leading in the same poll by seven percentage points. That lead has dwindled to two and, when considering the margin of error, places the two candidates in an effective tie.

Trump outpaces Biden among registered voters when it boils down to whom voters trust more to handle the coronavirus outbreak, although, similar to Biden's overall lead, the difference is statistically insignificant. Where they do separate from one another is on their prospective management of health care and the economy. Biden gets better marks in the former category, while Trump has a healthy lead in the latter.

Trump seems terrified of the economy being taken away as his chief 2020 argument. But even amid the downturn, WaPo-ABC poll shows people say he'd be better than Biden on economy 52-42. And Trump's approve-disapprove on the economy: 56-40. — Aaron Blake (@AaronBlake) March 27, 2020

Another possible area of worry for Biden is the apparent lack of enthusiasm among his supporters. Only 24 percent of his supporters say they are "very enthusiastic" about backing him.

An @ABC/@washingtonpost poll shows Joe Biden and Donald Trump locked into a dead heat among registered voters, 49-47 percent. Level of enthusiasm for Biden among his supporters much lower compared to Trump supporters. pic.twitter.com/AexSdp5KWu — Mark Cavitt (@MarkCavitt) March 29, 2020

The Washington Post-ABC News poll was conducted over the phone between March 22-25, surveying 1,003 adults and 845 registered voters. The margin of error was 3.5 percentage points. Read more at The Washington Post. Tim O'Donnell