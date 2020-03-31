See More Speed Reads
Girl Scout cookies can now be ordered online and delivered to first responders

1:03 a.m.
Thin Mint cookies.
John Moore/Getty Images

Girl Scouts are known for being resourceful, and they have found a safe way to sell their cookies during the coronavirus pandemic.

Thin Mints, Trefoils, and Caramel deLites can now be purchased online and shipped to your home or donated to first responders and volunteers fighting coronavirus. Cookie sales help fund programs, training, and scholarships for Scouts.

Troops across the United States have been sending boxes of cookies and homemade masks to hospitals, nursing homes, first responders, and volunteer programs, as well as other organizations that could use a sweet treat; Girl Scouts of Southern Alabama teamed up to send more than a dozen cases of cookies to Feeding the Gulf Coast, which works with over 400 agencies to distribute food in Alabama, Mississippi, and Florida. Catherine Garcia

last night on late night
Stephen Colbert cheers America for staying home. Weird Al rewards social-distancers with 1 of his best songs.

1:46 a.m.

Stephen Colbert roped his family into helping him tape Monday's Late Show from their home, and that includes the family dog. "Some positives have come from this. Self-isolation has turned this into a golden age for pets." Antics with the dog, Benny, ensued.

"Now I know a lot of you out there are stressed because we're all in isolation and no one knows how long this is gonna last," Colbert said. "But I have a simple message for all of you: America, you got this. You have been training for this moment your whole lives. Every canceled plan, every 2 a.m. Netflix binge, every GrubHub order from the restaurant across the street — it was for this! We're Americans. There's nothing we do better than not doing things."

On a more serious note, he celebrated the heroism of the doctors putting in inhuman hours in New York City's already-stretched hospitals, marked the arrival of the Navy medical ship Comfort with an idea for a new sitcom, and applauded the world for applauding the doctors and nurses on the front lines of this pandemic: "That is beautiful. I have never been more moved by applause that wasn't for me." There's a darker side to this, too, he noted. "Since the Big Apple's the current epicenter of the COVID-19 epicenter, residents of other states are rallying together to support New Yorkers — and rallying, I mean running them out of town."

Still, "every American is grateful for all of our heroic medical workers, and we want to make sure that they get all the supplies they need," Colbert said. "All of us want that — well, except for this one guy." He showed President Trump accusing medical workers of stealing masks, comparing it to "frisking Mother Theresa on the way out of the orphanage."

The Late Show also highlighted the absurdity of Trump's comments in its open.

At The Tonight Show, Jimmy Fallon focused on rewarding Americans for sitting in front of their screens, explaining how his musical social-distancing quest led him to rediscover "Weird Al" Yankovic and one of his best songs, "One More Minute." Weird Al, who is at home without his band, turned the song into a one-man homage to social distancing, and you can watch and enjoy below. Peter Weber

the coronavirus crisis
Coronavirus lockdowns are working, according to data from digital thermometer app

12:36 a.m.
Health care provider checks thermometer in China
STR/AFP via Getty Images

Three-quarters of Americans have been urged or ordered to stay at home, to the extent possible, to stop the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus, and those measures appear to be working, The New York Times reports, citing data from internet-connected thermometer company Kinsa. The thermometers and their app upload temperature readings to a centralized database, allowing Kinsa to track fevers across the country. It started mapping fevers to catch flu outbreaks in 2018, and it modified its software to look for "atypical" COVID-19 fevers earlier in March.

Kinsa's million-plus thermometers have been recording up to 162,000 readings from around the U.S. each day since the coronavirus started spreading, the Times reports. Only strict social-distancing measures — closing bars and restaurants, asking people to shelter in place — led to a significant drop in fever readings, while declaring a state of emergency or limiting the size of public gatherings had little effect. Data from New York and Washington State's health departments have buttressed Kinsa's findings, showing drops in hospitalizations a few days after Kinsa spotted the falloff in fevers.

The Kinsa readings certainly look "like a way to prove that social distancing works," Dr. William Schaffner at Vanderbilt University tells the Times. "But it does shows that it takes the most restrictive measures to make a real difference." Kinsa data appears to show that social distancing is also reducing transmission of the seasonal flu.

"People need to know their sacrifices are helping," Kinsa founder Inder Singh tells the Times. "I've had friends text or call and say: 'Inder, this seems overblown. I'm sitting at home by myself, I don't know anyone who's sick, why am I doing this?'" Read more about the fever mapping at The New York Times. Peter Weber

Rest in peace
Strega Nona author Tomie dePaola dies at 85

March 30, 2020
Tomie dePaola.
Jonathan Fickies/Getty Images

Children's author and illustrator Tomie dePaola, the creator of the beloved Strega Nona character, died on Monday in New Hampshire. He was 85.

DePaola's literary agent told The Associated Press he had a serious fall last week, and died of complications following surgery.

During a career that lasted more than 50 years, dePaola worked on 270 books, which were translated into more than 20 languages, and received a lifetime achievement award in 2011 from the American Library Association. At the age of 4, dePaola told his family he wanted to write books, and they supported his passion for writing and drawing; he paid homage to his parents and siblings in some of his autobiographical works.

DePaola was teaching theater at Colby-Sawyer College when he created the character that became Strega Nona, doodling his first image of her during a meeting. He had her live in southern Italy because that's where his grandparents came from, and in 2013, he told AP Strega Nona was popular because "she's like everybody's grandmother. She's cute, she's not pretty, she's kind of funny looking, but she's sweet, she's understanding. And she's a little saucy, she gets a little irritated every once in awhile." Catherine Garcia

Really?
Trump tells governors he hasn't heard about a lack of coronavirus test kits 'in weeks'

March 30, 2020
A COVID-19 test kit.
Win McNamee/Getty Images

During a conference call with governors on Monday, President Trump expressed surprise that there were shortages of coronavirus test kits in the United States.

The New York Times obtained an audio recording of the phone call, in which Montana Gov. Steve Bullock (D) is heard saying his state doesn't have an adequate number of tests. "Literally, we are one day away, if we don't get test kits from the CDC, that we wouldn't be able to do testing in Montana," he said.

There are reports out of all states that people with COVID-19 coronavirus symptoms are not able to get tested due to a lack of kits, but Trump told the governors he hasn't "heard about testing in weeks. We've tested more now than any nation in the world. We've got these great tests and we're coming out with a faster one this week." He added, "I haven't heard about testing being a problem."

Based on how many people are being tested per capita, the United States is far behind other nations like South Korea, the Times reports. After the call, Washington Gov. Jay Inslee (D) said he was stunned by Trump's remarks. "It would be shocking to me that if anyone who has had access to any newspaper, radio, social networks, or any other communication would not be knowledgeable about the need for test kits," he told the Times. "I can be assured that the White House knows very well about this desperate need for test kits." Catherine Garcia

rulings
Judges block abortion bans in Ohio and Texas during coronavirus pandemic

March 30, 2020
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott.
Tom Fox-Pool/Getty Images

Federal judges in Ohio and Texas on Monday blocked abortion bans enacted earlier this month amid the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic.

After the Ohio Department of Health temporarily suspended all "non-essential and elective surgeries" in order to avoid shortages of personal protective equipment (PPE), Ohio Attorney General David Yost (R) said that meant abortions had to be "immediately" stopped. Texas did the same thing a few days later, with Gov. Greg Abbott (R) telling doctors to hold off on procedures that were not medically necessary and Attorney General Ken Paxton (R) saying that included "any type of abortion."

U.S. District Judge Lee Yeakel in Austin halted Texas' temporary ban, saying the order would cause patients to "suffer serious and irreparable harm." He also said the Supreme Court has "spoken clearly" on "a woman's right to a pre-fetal-viability abortion," and there "can be no outright ban on such a procedure."

In his ruling, U.S. District Judge Michael Barrett said Ohio was unable to prove that performing surgical abortions would "result in any beneficial amount of net saving of PPE in Ohio such that the net saving of PPE outweighs the harm of eliminating abortion." Catherine Garcia

Bad Ideas
Mexico's president criticized for shaking hands with El Chapo's mother during coronavirus pandemic

March 30, 2020
Andrés Manuel López Obrador.
Pedro Pardo/AFP via Getty Images

Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador is pushing back at critics questioning his decision to travel on Sunday to Badiraguato, the hometown of drug lord Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman, amid the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic.

While in Badiraguato, López Obrador met El Chapo's 92-year-old mother, María Consuelo Loera Pérez. Video shows López Obrador shaking hands with her while she sits in a car, and saying, "Don't get out," The Guardian reports.

His trip to Sinaloa state came one day after Mexico's deputy health minister asked citizens to stay home to stop the spread of COVID-19, and Lopéz Obrador's decision to visit with El Chapo's mom while traveling was a double whammy for people like journalist Pascal Beltrán del Río, who tweeted, "It is very hard to understand what the president did today in Badiraguato." Lopéz Obrador, he added, "failed to keep a healthy distance — in more than one sense."

Badiraguato is in a poor region, and López Obrador has promised to lift people there out of poverty. On Monday, he tweeted he was in Sinaloa to "connect with marginalized communities and villages," and later accused conservatives of turning this non-issue into a scandal. "Sometimes, because it's my job, I have to give my hand to white-collar criminals," he said. "So how could I not give it to an old lady?" Catherine Garcia

the coronavirus crisis
Florida pastor arrested after holding crowded Sunday service amid 'safer-at-home' order

March 30, 2020
The River at Tampa Bay Church.
AP Photo/Chris O'Meara

A Florida pastor was arrested on Monday and charged with unlawful assembly and violation of public health emergency rules after authorities say his church violated a "safer-at-home" order.

In an attempt to slow down the spread of coronavirus, Hillsborough County officials on Friday ordered all essential businesses and organizations to keep customers and employees six feet away from each other, or shut down. Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad Chronister said authorities received an anonymous tip on Sunday about Dr. Rodney Howard-Browne of The River at Tampa Bay Church, with the person saying Howard-Browne "refused a request to temporarily stop holding large gatherings at his church. Instead, he was encouraging his large congregation to meet at his church."

A livestream of Sunday's service showed the church's main sanctuary was crowded, with people standing and sitting right next to each other. Earlier this month, the church posted on its website that it is a "place where people turn for help and for comfort in a climate of fear and uncertainty," and it would "be wrong for us to close our doors on them, at this time, or any time."

Howard-Browne posted a $500 bond and was released Monday afternoon, WTSP reports. If convicted, he faces up to 60 days in jail and a fine of up to $500. Catherine Garcia

