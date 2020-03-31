CDC is weighing advising Americans to wear face masks outdoors

-
CDC is weighing advising Americans to wear face masks outdoors3:03 a.m.
-
The coronavirus is spreading quickly through Israel's ultra-Orthodox Jewish communities2:07 a.m.
-
Stephen Colbert cheers America for staying home. Weird Al rewards social-distancers with 1 of his best songs.1:46 a.m.
-
Girl Scout cookies can now be ordered online and delivered to first responders1:03 a.m.
-
Coronavirus lockdowns are working, according to data from digital thermometer app12:36 a.m.
-
Strega Nona author Tomie dePaola dies at 85March 30, 2020
-
Trump tells governors he hasn't heard about a lack of coronavirus test kits 'in weeks'March 30, 2020
-
Judges block abortion bans in Ohio and Texas during coronavirus pandemicMarch 30, 2020
3:03 a.m.
2:07 a.m.
Stephen Colbert cheers America for staying home. Weird Al rewards social-distancers with 1 of his best songs.
1:46 a.m.
1:03 a.m.
12:36 a.m.
March 30, 2020
March 30, 2020
March 30, 2020