Wearing mask, gloves, and protective gown, Wisconsin GOP assembly speaker says it's 'incredibly safe' to vote

While decked out in a mask, gloves, and full protective gown, Wisconsin Assembly Speaker Robin Vos (R) said it was "incredibly safe" for people to come out and vote on Tuesday amid the coronavirus pandemic.

On Monday morning, Gov. Tony Evers (D) issued an executive order to delay in-person voting until June 9, saying he "cannot in good conscience" allow any kind of gathering that would further the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus. Hours later, the Wisconsin Supreme Court's conservative majority sided with Republicans who challenged this, ruling 4-2 that Evers lacked the authority to unilaterally move the election.

Vos served as an election inspector in Racine County on Tuesday, and told The Journal Times as a poll worker it was mandatory for him to wear a protective mask, gloves, and gown. At his location, people could drive up to vote, and that offered "very minimal exposure" to others. "There's less exposure here than you would get if you went to the grocery store," he added. That wasn't the case everywhere in Wisconsin; at some polling locations, voters waited in line for two hours.