Cuomo, de Blasio spar over future of New York City school closures

The novel COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic has brought a lot of people together across the United States, but it apparently hasn't thawed the frosty relationship between New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D) and New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio.

Despite hailing from the same political party, the two Democrats have been, per The New York Times, political rivals for years. That rivalry was on display Saturday when Cuomo contradicted de Blasio's earlier announcement that New York City public schools would remain closed through the end of the school year because of the virus.

Cuomo, though, said that was merely the mayor's "opinion" and the actual decision would be coordinated across the entire New York metro area and take into account the preferences of mayors from Long Island and Westchester County. Ideally, Cuomo said, he would also want New Jersey and Connecticut on board.

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo says "there has been no decision" made on NYC Mayor Bill de Blasio's announcement to keep public schools closed for rest of the year. "That's his opinion, but he didn't close them and he can't open them." https://t.co/I1GMEAt2P8 pic.twitter.com/sYLoHNshz8 — World News Tonight (@ABCWorldNews) April 11, 2020

"It makes no sense for one locality to take an action that's not coordinated with the others," he said.

In response, de Blasio's camp pointed out the mayor was quicker to call for a shelter-in-place order in March than the governor, and was eventually proven right.

Now Governor Cuomo says of decision: “That’s his opinion.” Mayor de Blasio press secretary response: “the Governor's reaction to us keeping schools closed is reminiscent of how he reacted when the Mayor called for a shelter in place...We were right then and we're right now." — John Chandler (@JohnChandlerNBC) April 11, 2020

For what it's worth, Cuomo didn't sound opposed to shutting schools down for the rest of the year. But it does seem like he wants to be the one to make the call. Tim O'Donnell