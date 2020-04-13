Former CDC director says coronavirus contact tracing will need 300,000 workers

-
Former CDC director says coronavirus contact tracing will need 300,000 workers10:00 a.m.
-
Democratic senator says 'it seems completely unclear' what department is in charge of the federal coronavirus response10:50 a.m.
-
Sad boy Timothée Chalamet gorgeously mopes in first still from Dune10:48 a.m.
-
Why Biden's general election lead is likely narrower than national polls suggest10:18 a.m.
-
Bob Iger has reportedly 'reasserted control' over Disney after stepping down as CEO9:39 a.m.
-
Diddy forced to clarify 'you're allowed to twerk on Easter' after interrupting Lizzo's dance8:44 a.m.
-
George Stephanopoulos tests positive for coronavirus but says he's 'feeling great'8:41 a.m.
-
Trump helped broker a large oil production cut with OPEC, Russia, Mexico8:34 a.m.
10:00 a.m.
Democratic senator says 'it seems completely unclear' what department is in charge of the federal coronavirus response
10:50 a.m.
10:48 a.m.
10:18 a.m.
9:39 a.m.
8:44 a.m.
8:41 a.m.
8:34 a.m.