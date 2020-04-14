Yankees co-owner Hank Steinbrenner dies at 63

Hank Steinbrenner, general partner and co-chair of the New York Yankees, died Tuesday surrounded by his family at his home in Clearwater, Florida. He was 63.

The New York Post reports that Steinbrenner had been suffering from a lengthy illness and his death was unrelated to COVID-19. MLB Network's Jon Heyman said Steinbrenner had a liver issue.

Steinbrenner was the oldest son of George Steinbrenner, the famed owner of the Yankees who oversaw their late '90s dynasty. When the elder Steinbrenner died in 2010, it was expected that Hank would take the reins of the club, but in recent years he played a less active role, while his younger brother, Hal, took more control of the operations.

Hank Steinbrenner was in line to run the Yankees after his father’s passing and for a brief time when his father was ill both Hank and Hal ran the team. Hal morphed into the front man over time. Hank was much more like his dad, shoot from the hip, glib Hal is reserved in comment — Joel Sherman (@Joelsherman1) April 14, 2020

"Hank was a genuine and gentle spirit who treasured the deep relationships he formed with those closest to him," the Steinbrenner family said in a statement. "He was introduced to the Yankees organization at a very young age, and his love for sports and competition continued to burn brightly throughout his life. Hank could be direct and outspoken, but in the very same conversation show great tenderness and light-heartedness." Tim O'Donnell