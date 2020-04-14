See More Speed Reads
Rest in peace
Edit

Yankees co-owner Hank Steinbrenner dies at 63

1:06 p.m.

Hank Steinbrenner, general partner and co-chair of the New York Yankees, died Tuesday surrounded by his family at his home in Clearwater, Florida. He was 63.

The New York Post reports that Steinbrenner had been suffering from a lengthy illness and his death was unrelated to COVID-19. MLB Network's Jon Heyman said Steinbrenner had a liver issue.

Steinbrenner was the oldest son of George Steinbrenner, the famed owner of the Yankees who oversaw their late '90s dynasty. When the elder Steinbrenner died in 2010, it was expected that Hank would take the reins of the club, but in recent years he played a less active role, while his younger brother, Hal, took more control of the operations.

"Hank was a genuine and gentle spirit who treasured the deep relationships he formed with those closest to him," the Steinbrenner family said in a statement. "He was introduced to the Yankees organization at a very young age, and his love for sports and competition continued to burn brightly throughout his life. Hank could be direct and outspoken, but in the very same conversation show great tenderness and light-heartedness." Tim O'Donnell

blaming china
Edit

GOP Sen. Josh Hawley introduces legislation targeting China for withholding coronavirus info

2:03 p.m.

Sen. Josh Hawley (R-Mo.) announced new legislation Tuesday targeting the Chinese Communist Party for its role in the COVID-19 coronavirus outbreak.

From Hawley's perspective, Beijing needs to pay up — figuratively and literally — for not alerting the rest of the world in a truthful and timely manner about the virus during the early stages of its spread after it originated in the city of Wuhan. The bill, which is called the Justice for Victims of COVID-19 Act, would strip the Chinese government of sovereign immunity so Americans can sue "for any reckless actions it took that caused the COVID-19 pandemic in the United States."

It would also establish a task force dedicated to investigating how Beijing's "decisions to distort and conceal" information about COVID-19 led to the pandemic, as well as securing compensation from the CCP.

Unsurprisingly Hawley and some of his colleagues, like Sen. Tom Cotton (R-Ark.), have received pushback from Beijing over their criticism of the party, but some analysts in the U.S. have also expressed concern that their efforts to shift the blame to China are obscuring Washington's own failures. Tim O'Donnell

we can't wait
Edit

Alex Trebek is finally writing a memoir

1:59 p.m.
Alex Trebek.
Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Alex Trebek is finally giving us all the answers.

After resisting writing a memoir for years, the longtime Jeopardy! host has announced he's working on an autobiography set to come out July 21. The Answer Is…: Reflections on My Life will debut just a day before Trebek's 80th birthday.

Trebek has been hosting Jeopardy! for more than 30 years, and batted off the idea of retirement even when he revealed he was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer a year ago. That diagnosis brought in an enormous wave of support for Trebek, and he's essentially writing The Answer Is... to return the love. "I want people to know a little more about the person they have been cheering on for the past year," Trebek wrote in an excerpt of his book released by publisher Simon & Schuster on Tuesday.

The memoir will answer some very pressing questions, including "what prompted him to shave his signature mustache, his insights on legendary players like Ken Jennings and James Holzhauer, and his opinion of Will Ferrell's Saturday Night Live impersonation," Simon & Schuster noted. Insight on "marriage, parenthood, education, success, spirituality and philanthropy" will all be encapsulated in chapters titled in the form of a question.

Trebek shared an update on his cancer diagnosis last month, explaining how even standing on the Jeopardy! stage after a year meant he beat the odds. Kathryn Krawczyk

coronavirus relief
Edit

A tax provision in the coronavirus relief package will mostly benefit millionaires, nonpartisan report finds

12:49 p.m.
Congress.
SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images

Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse (D-R.I.) on Tuesday accused Republicans of looting the American people during the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic, The Washington Post reports. That's because a new report from the Joint Committee on Taxation, a nonpartisan congressional body, found that a tax provision included in the congressional coronavirus relief package by GOP senators will overwhelmingly benefit people making over $1 million per year while costing taxpayers $90 billion in 2020 alone.

The provision that has Whitehouse and others up in arms is the suspension of a limitation on how much owners of "pass-through" businesses (that is, businesses whose profits are subject to the owners' individual income tax rather corporate income taxes) can deduct against their non-business income, such as capital gains. The limitation was initially included in the 2017 Republican tax law, capping deductions at $250,000 in losses, but advocates on the right called it a mistake.

Now that the limit has been suspended, the Post reports, wealthy Americans — largely hedge-fund investors and real estate business owners — can use their losses to reduce tax burdens. The JCT study found that 82 percent of the benefits will go to about 43,000 taxpayers who earn more than $1 million, while people who make less than $100,000 will receive just 3 percent of the benefits. While there's been criticism from the left, Alan Viard of the American Enterprise Institute argues the tax relief is important because it "gives businesses badly needed liquidity" during the pandemic. Read more at The Washington Post. Tim O'Donnell

It's official
Edit

Obama endorses Biden, says pandemic is a reminder that 'good government matters'

12:33 p.m.

Now that the Democratic primary has essentially come to an end, former President Barack Obama has officially endorsed former Vice President Joe Biden for president.

Obama on Tuesday finally came out with his endorsement, in a video message saying picking Biden as his vice president was "one of the best decisions I ever made."

"I believe Joe has all the qualities we need in a president right now," Obama said.

Obama described Biden as an "incredible partner," someone who "has the character and the experience to guide us through one of our darkest times and heal us through a long recovery" and will "surround himself with good people" who "actually know how to run the government." He also argued Biden's platform is the most progressive in history.

The 44th president spoke on the coronavirus pandemic as well, saying he and former first lady Michelle Obama are praying for those suffering and later arguing the crisis highlights the importance of November's election.

"This crisis has reminded us that government matters," Obama said. "It's reminded us that good government matters, that facts and science matter, that the rule of law matters. That having leaders who are informed and honest and seek to bring people together, rather than drive them apart — those kind of leaders matter. In other words, elections matter."

Obama previously remained on the sidelines during the Democratic primary, reportedly with an eye on later playing the role of party unifier. In his endorsement, Obama called the 2020 Democratic field "one of the most impressive" ever, specifically praising Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.), "an American original," and incorporating a phrase used by Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) by saying, "Even before the pandemic turned the world upside down, it was already clear that we needed real structural change." Brendan Morrow

things you shouldn't say out loud
Edit

CNN's Chris Cuomo openly rants about hating his job: 'I don't think it's worth my time'

11:28 a.m.

Coronavirus quarantine may have gotten to Chris Cuomo's head.

The CNN host has taken on a prominent role throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, first by frequently interviewing New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D), who happens to be his brother, and then by contracting the virus himself but continuing to host his show regardless. Cuomo has also continued to host his Sirius XM radio show — which is where he admitted Monday that he's not exactly thrilled with his career.

Cuomo triggered his own rant Monday when telling his radio show guest "I don't want to spend my time doing things that I don't that are valuable enough." And when asked what he meant, Cuomo dove in: "Well, I don't like what I do professionally, I've decided." He likes his radio show and some conversations, but "I don't value indulging irrationality and hyperpartisanship. I don't think it's worth my time."

Cuomo then went on to rant about "some jackass, loser, fat tire biker" who apparently got "in my face and in my space and talked[ed] bullsh-t to me." That seemed to be a reference to the time Cuomo was harassed in public and made some pretty questionable comparisons about what he was called. Kathryn Krawczyk

unexpected compliments
Edit

The Taliban is receiving praise for its coronavirus response

11:28 a.m.

The rivalry between the Afghan government and the Taliban has been on full display during the COVID-19 pandemic, as the two sides are locked in an unofficial competition over who has the better health policy, The Washington Post reports. And so far, the Taliban appears to be winning out.

Esmatullah Asim, a provincial council member from Wardak province, told the Post the Taliban has been more effective in dealing with travelers crossing the border from Iran, which has experienced the worst COVID-19 outbreak in the region. The Taliban quarantines everyone who passes through, he said, while the government only quarantines those showing symptoms at the border.

"The Taliban quarantine is much better than the government," said Asim. "They stop the vehicles, telling passengers how to prevent the spread of the virus."

The U.S. State Department has also acknowledged the Taliban has done an effective job handling the pandemic.

The Taliban has additionally dispatched health teams to deliver gloves, soaps, and masks to people in areas under its control in Afghanistan. But despite all that, they haven't ceased their attacks during the pandemic, blaming Kabul for forcing their hand. Read more about armed groups around the world and their response to the coronavirus at The Washington Post. Tim O'Donnell

You live you learn
Edit

How Alanis Morissette talks to her kids about therapy

11:12 a.m.
Alanis Morissette.
Daniel Zuchnik/Getty Images

Mental illness affects millions of American adults each year. Unfortunately, it also affects kids. About 13 percent of children ages 8-15 live with a severe mental health disorder, according to the National Institute of Mental Health. Musician Alanis Morissette knows this well: In an interview with Health magazine, she says her eating disorder reared its head when she was a teenager. So she started seeing a therapist at age 15 and says that "it was awesome."

In an apparent attempt to remove the stigma surrounding the idea of seeking help, she says she talks to her own children about therapy all the time. She tells them "therapy is where someone really helps you understand your heart, and your soul, and your mind, and your story, and your thoughts." She also encourages her children to tap into — rather than hide from — their own feelings. "I want to give them the feeling that they're not alone, that I'm right here, and they can feel it all the way through," Morissette says, adding: "I really think the earlier you get your family into therapy, the better."

Read the full interview at Health magazine. Jessica Hullinger

See More Speed Reads
The Week Logo
® 2020 The Week Publications Inc., All rights reserved.