California Gov. Gavin Newsom says expect 'new normal' after stay-at-home order is eased: 'Normal it will not be'

5:02 p.m.
Gavin Newsom.
Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) on Tuesday outlined numerous conditions for modifying the state's stay-at-home order amid the coronavirus crisis but noted residents should expect a "new normal" to follow until there is a vaccine.

Newsom on Tuesday said California easing its statewide stay-at-home order will be dependent on its "ability to do six things": expand testing, protect vulnerable populations, address the needs of hospitals, develop therapeutics, ensure facilities allow for social distancing, and determine when the state might need to "reinstate more vigorous controls." Newsom didn't provide a date for when the stay-at-home order could potentially be loosened but said he wants to see hospitalizations and ICU numbers decline.

At the same time, Newsom cautioned "there's no light switch here" and that there will be a "new normal" in California's next phase.

"Normal, it will not be, at least until we have herd immunity and we have a vaccine," he said, going on to provide one example of what restaurants might look like in this next phase.

"You may be having dinner with a waiter wearing gloves, maybe a face mask," he said. "Dinner where the menu is disposable, where half the tables in that restaurant no longer appear, where your temperature is checked before you walk into the establishment. These are likely scenarios as we begin to process the next phase and next iteration."

Schools, Newsom also said, could potentially need to "stagger the times that students come in" going into the fall in order to reduce physical contact. As far as when large events can resume, Newsom said that "the prospect of mass gatherings is negligible at best until we get to herd immunity and we get to a vaccine," and so large events involving hundreds or thousands of people are currently "not in the cards." Brendan Morrow

New York City revises coronavirus death toll to add 3,700 more deaths

4:53 p.m.
NYC death toll.
Stephanie Keith/Getty Images

New York City has made a devastating revision to its already massive coronavirus death toll.

On Tuesday, the city's health department released a revised COVID-19 death count that included those who were not tested but were presumed to have died from the disease. That added an additional 3,700 people, bumping the city's total count well over 10,000 coronavirus fatalities.

New York City was already the epicenter of coronavirus spread both in the U.S. and the world, reporting well over 7,000 verified COVID-19 deaths on Monday. These 3,700 additional deaths mark a massive 17 percent increase to the national death toll, putting it over 26,000, The New York Times notes.

The previous death count only included people who had tested positive for COVID-19, but New York City's health department had been recording presumptive cases, the Times reports. "In the heat of battle, our primary focus has been on saving lives," Mayor Bill de Blasio's press secretary said, but De Blasio moved to release the additional data after a series of weekend briefings. Connecticut, Delaware, Maryland, and Ohio have all recently moved to start reporting presumptive COVID-19 deaths. Kathryn Krawczyk

GOP Sen. Burr, already under fire for selling stocks before crash, raises eyebrows with 2017 house sale

4:06 p.m.
Richard Burr.
Alex Wong/Getty Images

Sen. Richard Burr (R-N.C.) is under a lot of scrutiny these days.

That's mostly because he sold stock holdings following a congressional briefing from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention about the COVID-19 coronavirus back in February before the market plummeted (Burr has denied he was acting upon any privileged information), but now some ethics experts are concerned about the sale of his Washington, D.C., home in 2017, ProPublica reports.

The senator sold the townhouse to a team led by donor John Green, who lobbied on behalf of clients before Burr's Senate committees that same year, as well as in the past. Aside from the general worries about lawmakers entering into business transactions with donors or lobbyists, ethics experts are concerned about the sale primarily because some believe the house was sold for a price above market value. Green's team bought the home for $900,000, while tax assessors valued it at a little under $800,000 and the real estate website Redfin pegged it at a little north of that mark. If the sale was above-market, it would theoretically violate the congressional ban, and some ethics experts were convinced it did just that. "This has every appearance of being a violation of the gift ban," Craig Holman, a lobbyist for the watchdog group Public Citizen, told ProPublica.

However, real estate agents said gauging market value can be a challenge, and that it may have been sold at a fair price. A spokesman for Green provided ProPublica with an analysis showing similar homes in the area were sold in the general price range around the same time. It was also sold off-market, which can sometimes lead to higher sales because buyers don't want to compete with anyone else. Read more at ProPublica. Tim O'Donnell

The 49ers' Super Bowl loss 'may have saved lives'

3:02 p.m.
Super Bowl 49ers.
Sam Greenwood/Getty Images

Don't tell 49ers fans, but it's probably a good thing they lost the Super Bowl.

Back on Feb. 2 when the San Francisco 49ers faced the Kansas City Chiefs, COVID-19 was barely a conversation in the U.S. But the novel coronavirus had already reached San Francisco, and if the city packed the streets for a victory parade later that week, it could've become a "super-spreading event," The Wall Street Journal reports.

On the night of the Super Bowl, a group of doctors in the Bay Area were focused on fighting the beginnings of what was soon to become an national crisis. Two people in the area had confirmed coronavirus infections after traveling from Wuhan, China, and after doctors spent the night setting up the University of California San Francisco's COVID-19 command center, those patients were transferred to UCSF the next morning, the Journal describes.

San Francisco was one of the first U.S. cities to report coronavirus cases, and it's since been praised for how its quick containment efforts curbed the spread. But Dr. Bob Wachter, the chair of UCSF's department of medicine, also thanks "lucky breaks" for determining the city's coronavirus fate, particularly the fact that the 49ers didn't come home with a win and subsequently bring anywhere from 500,000 to 1.5 million fans into the streets. "It may go down in the annals as being a brutal sports loss," Wachter said, "but one that may have saved lives." Read more at The Wall Street Journal. Kathryn Krawczyk

Only 20 percent of Americans say they'd 'immediately' resume their normal activities when coronavirus restrictions lift

2:25 p.m.
coronavirus.
BRYAN R. SMITH/AFP via Getty Images

Even after restrictions put in place during the coronavirus pandemic end, most Americans say they'd hold off on getting back to their usual activities, according to a new poll.

In a Gallup survey released on Tuesday, respondents were asked "how quickly do you think you would return to your normal activities, including interacting with people in public," after "government restrictions on social contact are lifted and businesses and schools start to reopen."

Twenty percent of those polled said they'd do so "immediately," but 71 percent said they'd "wait to see what happens with the coronavirus before resuming," and 10 percent said they'd keep limiting "contact with other people and daily activities indefinitely."

Gallup says it did not find any differences based on respondents' income or based on whether they're employed. There was also "no clear pattern by age," Gallup said. Americans' feelings on this issue haven't changed much since late March, when Gallup asked the same question.

President Trump is forming a White House task force focused on reopening the economy amid the coronavirus pandemic, and on Monday, California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) said he would soon release his plan for an "incremental release of the stay-at-home orders," while governors of numerous Northeast states announced they would coordinate their plans to reopen. Dr. Anthony Fauci, head of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, told The Associated Press on Tuesday that easing restrictions would have to happen on a "rolling" basis but that May 1 is a "bit overly optimistic" of a target for many parts of the country.

Gallup's poll was conducted by surveying a random sample of 3,881 U.S. adults online from April 3-5. The margin of error is 3 percentage points. Read the full results at Gallup. Brendan Morrow

GOP Sen. Josh Hawley introduces legislation targeting China for withholding coronavirus info

2:03 p.m.

Sen. Josh Hawley (R-Mo.) announced new legislation Tuesday targeting the Chinese Communist Party for its role in the COVID-19 coronavirus outbreak.

From Hawley's perspective, Beijing needs to pay up — figuratively and literally — for not alerting the rest of the world in a truthful and timely manner about the virus during the early stages of its spread after it originated in the city of Wuhan. The bill, which is called the Justice for Victims of COVID-19 Act, would strip the Chinese government of sovereign immunity so Americans can sue "for any reckless actions it took that caused the COVID-19 pandemic in the United States."

It would also establish a task force dedicated to investigating how Beijing's "decisions to distort and conceal" information about COVID-19 led to the pandemic, as well as securing compensation from the CCP.

Unsurprisingly Hawley and some of his colleagues, like Sen. Tom Cotton (R-Ark.), have received pushback from Beijing over their criticism of the party, but some analysts in the U.S. have also expressed concern that their efforts to shift the blame to China are obscuring Washington's own failures. Tim O'Donnell

Alex Trebek is finally writing a memoir

1:59 p.m.
Alex Trebek.
Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Alex Trebek is finally giving us all the answers.

After resisting writing a memoir for years, the longtime Jeopardy! host has announced he's working on an autobiography set to come out July 21. The Answer Is…: Reflections on My Life will debut just a day before Trebek's 80th birthday.

Trebek has been hosting Jeopardy! for more than 30 years, and batted off the idea of retirement even when he revealed he was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer a year ago. That diagnosis brought in an enormous wave of support for Trebek, and he's essentially writing The Answer Is... to return the love. "I want people to know a little more about the person they have been cheering on for the past year," Trebek wrote in an excerpt of his book released by publisher Simon & Schuster on Tuesday.

The memoir will answer some very pressing questions, including "what prompted him to shave his signature mustache, his insights on legendary players like Ken Jennings and James Holzhauer, and his opinion of Will Ferrell's Saturday Night Live impersonation," Simon & Schuster noted. Insight on "marriage, parenthood, education, success, spirituality and philanthropy" will all be encapsulated in chapters titled in the form of a question.

Trebek shared an update on his cancer diagnosis last month, explaining how even standing on the Jeopardy! stage after a year meant he beat the odds. Kathryn Krawczyk

Yankees co-owner Hank Steinbrenner dies at 63

1:06 p.m.

Hank Steinbrenner, general partner and co-chair of the New York Yankees, died Tuesday surrounded by his family at his home in Clearwater, Florida. He was 63.

The New York Post reports that Steinbrenner had been suffering from a lengthy illness and his death was unrelated to COVID-19. MLB Network's Jon Heyman said Steinbrenner had a liver issue.

Steinbrenner was the oldest son of George Steinbrenner, the famed owner of the Yankees who oversaw their late '90s dynasty. When the elder Steinbrenner died in 2010, it was expected that Hank would take the reins of the club, but in recent years he played a less active role, while his younger brother, Hal, took more control of the operations.

"Hank was a genuine and gentle spirit who treasured the deep relationships he formed with those closest to him," the Steinbrenner family said in a statement. "He was introduced to the Yankees organization at a very young age, and his love for sports and competition continued to burn brightly throughout his life. Hank could be direct and outspoken, but in the very same conversation show great tenderness and light-heartedness." Tim O'Donnell

