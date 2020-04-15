See More Speed Reads
Coronavirus missteps
China secretly prepared for a pandemic as tens of thousands of people dined together in Wuhan, AP reports

6:51 a.m.
Man on train in Wuhan, China
Getty Images

There was compelling evidence by late December that the new coronavirus in Wuhan, China, was spreading from person to person, but Chinese officials didn't take the threat of a significant outbreak seriously until the coronavirus was detected in Thailand on Jan. 13, The Associated Press reports, citing internal documents and interviews with Chinese officials. Top officials in Beijing started preparing for a pandemic on Jan. 14, but secretly, keeping the public in the dark as the virus spread for six days. President Xi Jinping issued a televised warning on Jan. 20, at which point more than 3,000 people had been infected.

Chinese officials spent the six days distributing test kits to trace the virus nationwide, ordering wider screening of patients, preparing hospitals for an infectious virus, and easing the stringent rules for confirming coronavirus infections, AP reports. During that week, Wuhan "hosted a mass banquet for tens of thousands of people" and "millions began traveling through for Lunar New Year celebrations."

"If they took action six days earlier, there would have been much fewer patients and medical facilities would have been sufficient," Zuo-Feng Zhang, an epidemiologist at the University of California, Los Angeles, told AP. "We might have avoided the collapse of Wuhan's medical system," and lives would have been saved. Researchers later estimated that if the public had been warned a week earlier and told to wear masks, forego travel, and social-distance, cases could have been cut by up to two-thirds.

China denies that it hid the outbreak early on, and some outside experts argue that Beijing's actions were defensible given its private actions and the risk of provoking unnecessary hysteria. "But the early story of the pandemic in China shows missed opportunities at every step," AP reports. "Under Xi, China's most authoritarian leader in decades, increasing political repression has made officials more hesitant to report cases without a clear green light from the top." Read more at The Associated Press. Peter Weber

Late night tackles Trump and coronavirus
Stephen Colbert, Trevor Noah, and Jimmy Kimmel gawk at Trump's royal coronavirus meltdown

5:04 a.m.

President Trump "can't hold rallies right now because the coronavirus would threaten the lives of his supporters, and Politics 101 is do not kill your voters," Stephen Colbert said on Tuesday's Late Show. "So Trump has turned the coronavirus press briefings at the White House every day into these little rallies," and "he outdid himself" Monday with "a two-and-a-half-hour-long insane, emotional, misinforming, propagandistic press conference."

Trump was angry about exposés detailing his "well-known public failure to take the coronavirus seriously, so he forced the assembled press to watch a video of his supposed coronavirus success," Colbert said. Trump's video "skipped over the entire month of February," and when CBS's Paula Reid pointed that out, Trump popped. Colbert filled in the blanks.

The Daily Show also recreated Trump's lost February.

Tooning Out the News detected a pattern in Trump's press belligerence.

Trump "gave really an all-timer of a press conference yesterday — he was almost foaming at the mouth," Jimmy Kimmel said. Along with attacking the press, Trump also bizarrely picked a fight with governors over his claimed "total" right to call the shots on reopening the economy, contradicting decades of Republican orthodoxy, Kimmel said. You can't embrace "states' rights" and "the total authority of the federal government at the same time. It's like Thanos having an Iron Man–themed birthday party." He gawked at one of Trump's "unbelievable" tweets: "Not only is he threatening not to help states with federal assistance — with our money — the captain from Mutiny on the Bounty, in the end of that movie, was judged to be unfit to lead."

Trump is anxious to restart America's economy as soon as his historically wrong instincts say it's time, Trevor Noah said at his Daily Social Distancing Show. But lucikly, "America doesn't really need to rely on the president's instincts here. Governors are the ones who locked down their states, and governors are the ones who will decide when to open the states back up."

"When Trump heard that the states were going to be deciding on whether or not to reopen their economies, regardless of his decision, he was quick to remind people that his business cards might say president, but y'all better treat him like the king," Noah said. "But the truth is, Donald, if you're not there for the battle, you don't get to lead the victory parade." Watch below. Peter Weber

coronavirus research
The CIA, FAA, France, and Rita Wilson warn about taking chloroquine, a now-politicized COVID-19 option

2:24 a.m.

Chloroquine and its cousin hydroxychloroquine may end up being a highly effective treatment for COVID-19, but patients who try out the suddenly popular anti-malaria drug have plenty to lose, despite what President Trump says. The Central Intelligence Agency, for example, has quietly warned its employees against using the drug unless prescribed by medical professionals "as part of ongoing investigational studies," because "there are potentially significant side effects, including sudden cardiac death."

The Federal Aviation Administration won't let pilots fly within 48 hours of taking chloroquine or hydroxychloroquine, CNN reports. The FAA cautions pilots there's "no satisfactory scientific evidence that use of these medications decreases the severity of the virus."

Rita Wilson, who took chloroquine while battling COVID-19 with her husband, Tom Hanks, described its "extreme side effects" on Tuesday's CBS This Morning. "I was completely nauseous and I had vertigo," Wilson told Gayle King. "I could not walk and my muscles felt very weak. I think people have to be very considerate about that drug. We don't really know if it's helpful in this case."

France's drug regulator ANSM announced Monday its "initial assessment" on hydroxychloroquine is "that the risks, in particular cardiovascular, associated with these treatments are very present and potentially increased in COVID-19 patients," after at least four patients taking the drug died and dozens more had adverse cardiac events, Politico reports. "France is one of several European countries to raise alarm bells about the medicine touted by Trump." A recent chloroquine study is Brazil was halted after several subjects developed dangerous heart issues.

Several hydroxycloroquine trials are being conducted in the U.S. — South Dakota announced one Monday — and a 46 percent plurality of voters support using the drug before it gets fully vetted by the National Institutes of Health, a Politico/Morning Consult released Wednesday finds. But there is a stark partisan split — 71 percent of Republicans by only 30 percent of Democratic voters support using hydroxycloroquine at this point. Peter Weber

the coronavirus crisis
7 sailors on the hospital ship Mercy test positive for COVID-19

2:00 a.m.
The USNS Mercy.
Mario Tama/Getty Images

The COVID-19 coronavirus is spreading through the crew of the USNS Mercy, with seven sailors testing positive as of Tuesday, the San Diego Union-Tribune reports.

Cmdr. John Fage, a 3rd Fleet spokesman, told the newspaper that the sailors and people who came into close contact with them have all left the ship and are now in quarantine. The Mercy arrived at the Port of Los Angeles on March 27 from San Diego, in order to treat local patients who do not have COVID-19. Fage said the outbreak has not affected the ship's ability to take on patients, and all are tested for COVID-19 before coming aboard.

There are more than 1,000 people serving on the Mercy's medical staff, and one sailor told the Union-Tribune that several worked at the Naval Medical Center San Diego prior to deploying to the Mercy. While there, some rotated through the COVID-19 screening area, the sailor said, and there are concerns that they brought the virus on the ship. Catherine Garcia

the coronavirus crisis
Guatemala's health minister says at least half of all deportees from U.S. have COVID-19

1:32 a.m.
A woman in Guatemala wears a face mask.
Johan Ordonez/AFP via Getty Images

Guatemalan Health Minister Hugo Monroy on Tuesday said more than 50 percent of all deportees flown to his country from the United States have tested positive for the COVID-19 coronavirus.

Monroy did not share any specific numbers on how many deportees are sick or when they returned to Guatemala, the Los Angeles Times reports, but he did say that deportees are stepping off airplanes with fevers and coughs and receiving immediate COVID-19 testing. Guatemala has 150 active COVID-19 cases in the country, and at least five Guatemalans have died from the virus. A spokesman for the Guatemalan foreign ministry told the Times the "official" number of deportees diagnosed with COVID-19 is four, with one arriving on Monday.

Since January, more than 11,758 Guatemalans have been deported from the United States, including 100 unaccompanied minors who were flown to the country during the first week of April. On Monday, 182 deportees arrived in Guatemala on two flights from Texas.

There are 33,000 migrants now in U.S. custody, and immigration officials said that 77 detainees have tested positive for COVID-19, although some may have been released. Since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic, Guatemalan authorities have asked the United States to halt deportations to the country, over fears of spreading the virus. Catherine Garcia

retail crisis
J.C. Penney reportedly exploring filing for bankruptcy protection

12:34 a.m.
A JC Penney store in Manhattan.
Drew Angerer/Getty Images

With its 850 U.S. stores temporarily closed amid the coronavirus pandemic, J.C. Penney is contemplating filing for bankruptcy protection, several people with knowledge of the matter told Reuters on Tuesday.

The company has had to furlough some of its 85,000 employees, and there are concerns that even when stores reopen, shoppers might not return, Reuters reports. While J.C. Penney has enough cash available to make it through the next few months, regulatory filings show it has a debt payment of about $12 million due on Wednesday and a $105 million bond repayment coming up in June.

While exploring bankruptcy is one way to save money on debt payments, it's not the only thing J.C. Penney is mulling over, Reuters reports — the company is also considering asking creditors to rework its debt and could seek rescue financing. In a statement, a J.C. Penney spokeswoman said the company "has been engaged in discussions with its lenders since mid-2019 to evaluate options to strengthen its balance sheet and maximize its financial flexibility, a process that has become even more important as our stores have also closed due to the pandemic." Catherine Garcia

Coronavirus politics
Trump now says he'll be 'authorizing' governors to reopen their states at the 'most appropriate' time

12:31 a.m.

President Trump's incorrect assertion Monday that he has "total" authority over when states lift or relax coronavirus mitigation rules "caught his aides off guard and prompted them to study whether Trump would have such authority in a time of emergency like the ongoing pandemic," The Washington Post reports. Trump continued pushing the idea Tuesday, suggesting that disobeying his orders to reopen the economy would be akin to "mutiny."

Governors from both parties noted pointedly on Tuesday that they have and will retain the authority to lift social distancing rules they put in place. By his press conference Tuesday night, Trump largely reversed course.

"I will be speaking to all 50 governors very shortly and I will then be authorizing each individual governor of each individual state to implement a reopening, and a very powerful reopening plan, of their state at a time and in a manner as most appropriate," Trump said. "The day will be very close," and in some states "maybe even before the date of May 1." He added that "the governors will be very, very respectful of the presidency," but they "are responsible, they have to take charge, they have to do a great job," or he might "close 'em up and start all over again."

"Trump outlined a vision in which workers would be tested, perhaps on a weekly basis, and governors would test travelers arriving at their states' borders," The Associated Press reports. "But the U.S. is nowhere near having that kind of infrastructure." Atypically, Trump ended the press conference without letting federal health officials field questions.

Earlier Tuesday, Trump appeared to threaten to withhold federal assistance from states that don't obey him, oddly placing himself in the role of Capt. William Bligh.

One official told the Post that "Trump is frustrated that the governors are getting so much credit and no blame while he gets all the blame and none of the credit," specifically complaining about New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D). Trump tweeted Tuesday that Cuomo has been "begging" for supplies but "now he seems to want Independence! That won't happen!" Peter Weber

unprecedented
Report: Stimulus checks may be delayed over order to have Trump's name printed on them

April 14, 2020
Donald Trump.
Doug Mills-Pool/Getty Images

The Internal Revenue Service's information technology team learned early on Tuesday that President Trump's name must appear on the stimulus checks being sent to millions of Americans, an order that will likely lead to a delay in issuing the first batch of payments, three senior IRS officials told The Washington Post.

This will be the first time a president's name appears on an IRS disbursement, the Post reports. The plan went into motion a few weeks ago, the officials said, after Trump privately mentioned to Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin that he should be allowed to formally sign the checks. Presidents, however, are not authorized signers for U.S. Treasury disbursements, and the checks are signed by civil servants to show the payment is nonpartisan. To make up for this, the Post reports, Trump's name will be written on the check's memo line, under the words "Economic Impact Payment."

The IRS's information technology team is working from home, and to get Trump's name on the checks, they must change the computer code and then run tests to make sure it works. Chad Hooper, a quality control manager who is also president of the IRS's Professional Managers Association, told the Post that "any last minute request like this will create a downstream snarl that will result in a delay." A Treasury Department representative pushed back, saying the checks are "scheduled to go out on time and exactly as planned — there is absolutely no delay whatsoever."

The checks are part of the $2 trillion coronavirus relief stimulus package passed by Congress last month, and are supposed to be sent on Thursday to the Bureau of the Fiscal Service, where they will be printed and issued. They will be mailed to people whose banking information is not on file with the IRS, at a rate of five million every week through September. Catherine Garcia

