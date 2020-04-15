Stacey Abrams thinks she would be 'an excellent running mate'

As presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden weighs his options for a running mate, one potential candidate is arguing for herself as an "excellent" choice.

Stacey Abrams, the former minority leader for Georgia's House of Representatives and Democratic nominee in the 2018 Georgia gubernatorial election, spoke to Elle for a profile published Wednesday, in which she said she would be "honored" to run with Biden.

"I would be an excellent running mate," Abrams said. "I have the capacity to attract voters by motivating typically ignored communities. I have a strong history of executive and management experience in the private, public, and nonprofit sectors. I've spent 25 years in independent study of foreign policy. I am ready to help advance an agenda of restoring America's place in the world. If I am selected, I am prepared and excited to serve."

Biden last month pledged to pick a woman as his running mate, and he has floated Abrams as a possibility, last fall listing in a series of potential candidates "the woman who should have been the governor of Georgia." In fact, Axios reported back in March of last year that Biden advisers were debating whether he should, in an unconventional move, actually announce Abrams as his running mate right at the start of his campaign.

Other possibilities expected to be considered include Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer (D), Sen. Kamala Harris (D-Calif.), and Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.). A top Biden adviser recently told NBC News, though, that he "truly hasn't narrowed down his thinking on this." Biden "genuinely intends to go through this process," the adviser said, adding he will in the end "go with his gut." Brendan Morrow