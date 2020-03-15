See More Speed Reads
CNN Democratic Debate
Biden commits to picking a woman to be his running mate

9:41 p.m.
Joe Biden.
During Sunday's CNN debate, former Vice President Joe Biden said that should he become the Democratic presidential nominee, he will select a woman as his running mate.

"There are a number of women who are qualified to be president tomorrow," he said. "I would pick a woman to be my vice president." A Biden Cabinet would "look like the country," he declared, and if given the opportunity to fill a vacancy on the Supreme Court, he will appoint a black woman. "It's long overdue," Biden said.

Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) said his administration will also "look like America. Last I heard, over half of the people in America are women. That will be the representation in my Cabinet, in my administration." There must be equal pay for women, he continued, as well as "universal, affordable, high-quality child care."

When asked to respond to Biden's commitment to choose a woman to be his running mate, Sanders said he would "in all likelihood" also pick a woman to be his vice president. "For me, it's not just nominating a woman," he said. "It is making sure that we have a progressive woman, and there are progressive women out there, so my very strong tendency is to move in that direction." Catherine Garcia

CNN Democratic Debate
Sanders attacks Biden on Social Security record in tense debate confrontation

9:22 p.m.

Former Vice President Joe Biden and Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders went toe-to-toe at the CNN Democratic debate on Sunday over Biden's record on Social Security. The debate marked the first time the two frontrunners were alone on stage together, and allowed for them to directly attack each other in back-to-back exchanges. "Bernie, you're running ads saying I'm against Social Security, that Politifact says is a flat lie," Biden began.

"Oh, well, let me ask you a question, Joe," Sanders fired back. "You're right here with me. Have you been on the floor of the Senate — you were in the Senate for a few years — time and time again talking about the necessity, with pride, about cutting social security, cutting Medicare, cutting veterans programs?"

"No," Biden answered.

"You never said that?" Sanders continued to push Biden, urging him to "just tell the truth here. We all make mistakes … I want you to just be straight with the American people. I am saying you have been on the floor of the Senate time and time again talking about the need to cut social security, Medicare, and veterans benefits. Is that true or not true?"

"No, it's not true," Biden maintained.

Sanders appeared to be referring in particular to a speech Biden gave in 1995, when he said: "When I argued if we should freeze federal spending, I meant social security as well, I meant Medicare and Medicaid, I meant veterans benefits, I meant every single solitary thing." Politifact has contextualized that attack, noting that "in the 1980s and 1990s, [Biden] supported a one-year freeze in benefits" and "in the 2000s, he opposed benefit cuts, protected Social Security from automatic budget cuts, and supported a change that would reduce benefits by about 4.5 percent over 40 years." Watch the entire exchange below. Jeva Lange

CNN Democratic Debate
Sanders and Biden reassure the country they are using lots of soap, hand sanitizer during coronavirus crisis

9:00 p.m.

Former Vice President Joe Biden and Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) are both taking all the necessary precautions to protect themselves during the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic.

During Sunday night's CNN debate, the Democratic presidential candidates both stressed that they are limiting their time around others and no longer shaking hands. Sanders, 78, said his entire staff is working from home and he is "very careful about the people I am interacting with." Sanders, who had a heart attack last year, is also "using a lot of soap and hand sanitizers to make sure I do not get the infection, and I have to say, thank God right now I do not have any symptoms, and I feel very grateful for that."

Biden, 77, said he "fortunately" doesn't have any underlying conditions to worry about, and like Sanders, has asked his staff to work from home. In addition to using hand sanitizer, Biden said he washes his hands "God know how many times a day with hot water and soap," and makes sure not to touch his face. "I'm taking all the precautions everyone else should be taking," he added.

True to their word, Biden and Sanders did not shake hands at the beginning of the debate, instead opting to do an elbow bump. Catherine Garcia

CNN Democratic Debate
Sanders says the first thing we need to do to curb coronavirus 'is shut this president up right now'

8:29 p.m.

When asked what he would do to save American lives from the novel coronavirus, Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders had an immediate answer for the CNN debate moderators on Sunday night: "The first thing we've got to do, whether or not I'm president, is shut this president up right now."

Sanders further alleged that "Trump is undermining the doctors and scientists who are trying to help the American people. It is unacceptable for him to be blabbering un-factual information, which is confusing the public."

The Trump administration has been widely slammed over its handling of the coronavirus outbreak, with the president downplaying the crisis. Trump's address in the Rose Garden on Friday was described as "the worst speech of his political career" by The Week's Matthew Walther, and The New York Times' fact-check found that he was misleading about everything from a website Google is setting up to help handle the outbreak to unfounded criticism against the Obama administration over their handling of swine flu in 2009.

Sanders also had additional ideas for how to slow the coronavirus outbreak, which you can listen to below. Jeva Lange

coronavirus update
A coronavirus vaccine begins clinical trials Monday — but it could be well over a year before you can get it

7:58 p.m.
Hopefully the coronavirus vaccine is developed soon.
A clinical trial testing a vaccine that could potentially protect against the novel coronavirus will begin Monday, The Associated Press reports. That will be the day that a human patient receives his or her dose of the experimental vaccine.

Vaccines take between a year and 18 months to be fully validated, public health officials told the AP. But "the traditional vaccine timeline is 15 to 20 years. That would not be acceptable here," Mark Feinberg, the president and CEO of the International AIDS Vaccine Initiative, recently told STAT. "When you hear predictions about it taking at best a year or a year and a half to have a vaccine available … there’s no way to come close to those timelines unless we take new approaches."

According to projections by the CDC that were reported by The New York Times, between 160 million and 214 million people could be infected, some 2.4 million to 21 million people could be hospitalized, and as many as 200,000 to 1.7 million people could die by the time the virus runs its course. Jeva Lange

where to watch
Where to watch Sunday's Democratic debate

7:34 p.m.
Biden and Sanders will have their first one-on-one debate tonight.
And then there were two. On Sunday night, former Vice President Joe Biden and Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders will participate in their first one-on-one debate from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. in the CNN studio in Washington, D.C., after the event was moved from its initial venue in Phoenix due to the coronavirus outbreak. There will be no studio audience, and Hawaii Rep. Tulsi Gabbard, who is still running, will not be on stage.

Biden comes into the debate with a commanding delegate lead of 890 to Sanders' 736; it takes 1,991 to secure the nomination. Sanders, though, will likely use the opportunity to push his signature Medicare for all proposal in light of the coronavirus outbreak that has gripped the nation's attention. Biden could use the same set of current events to present his alternative to single-payer, and tout his tested leadership skills.

The debate will air on CNN, and will be streaming on CNN's homepage and apps with no cable log-in required. You can watch it live here. Jeva Lange

COVID-19
Number of coronavirus cases in U.S. surges past 3,000

7:30 p.m.

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the U.S. surged past 3,000 on Sunday, with at least 61 deaths, according to CDC and government data. Across the country, several cities and states announced further measures to limit the spread of the disease, including the closure of restaurants, bars, and nightlife venues. New York City Public Schools, the nation's largest school district, announced that all schools would be closed starting Monday. Meanwhile at the White House, President Trump claimed the government had "tremendous control" over the situation.

Internationally, Italy saw its deadliest day since the outbreak began, with 368 new deaths reported Sunday, bringing the country's total death toll from COVID-19 to more than 1,800. Other countries in Europe, including France, Germany, and Spain all announced harsher social distancing policies and immigration controls in response to sharply rising case numbers. Bryan Maygers

This just in
Fed slashes rates to near-zero as part of extended emergency coronavirus response

7:07 p.m.
Jerome H. Powell
The Federal Reserve dropped interest rates to near zero on Sunday as part of an extended and ongoing emergency response to the economic downturn caused by the novel coronavirus outbreak, The New York Times reports. In addition to dropping the benchmark interest rate to a range of 0 to 0.25 percent, the Fed announced it will buy at least $500 billion in Treasury securities and $200 billion in mortgage-backed securities "over coming months."

"This better work because I don't know what they have left and no amount of money raining from the sky will cure this virus," said Peter Boockvar, the chief investment officer at Bleakley Advisory Group, as reported by CNBC. "Only time and medicine will."

Speaking at a news conference Sunday evening, Fed Chair Jerome H. Powell acknowledged that "the virus presents significant economic challenges" as workers are forced to quarantine themselves to mitigate the spread of disease. President Trump congratulated the Fed on the move, adding "people in the market should be very thrilled."

That remains to be seen. The decision comes after a historically tumultuous week: "After peaking at an all-time high of 29,551.42 on February 12, the Dow Jones Industrial Average began falling as panic and economic disruption from the coronavirus outbreak spread across the globe," writes The Week's Jeff Spross. "On Wednesday, the Dow's plunge closed just over 20 percent below its February peak, crossing the magic threshold of bear market territory, and ending what is widely considered the longest bull market run in history."

While the end of the week saw a brief rebound, U.S. stock futures had dropped 5 percent Sunday despite the Fed's efforts, hitting the limits for trading. Jeva Lange

