Michael Cohen to be released from prison early due to coronavirus pandemic

-
Michael Cohen to be released from prison early due to coronavirus pandemic11:45 p.m.
-
At least 37 kids at Chicago shelter for immigrant youth have coronavirus11:01 p.m.
-
Report: COVID-19 patients are responding quickly to experimental drug remdesivir10:17 p.m.
-
Federal judge rejects Roger Stone's request for a retrial9:02 p.m.
-
Brazil's president, skeptical of coronavirus, fires health minister who pushed for social distancing7:55 p.m.
-
EPA weakens regulations on mercury pollution7:04 p.m.
-
The Shining spinoff series Overlook headed to HBO Max from J.J. Abrams5:58 p.m.
-
Trump reportedly invites every GOP senator to coronavirus task force — except Mitt Romney5:06 p.m.
11:45 p.m.
11:01 p.m.
10:17 p.m.
9:02 p.m.
Brazil's president, skeptical of coronavirus, fires health minister who pushed for social distancing
7:55 p.m.
7:04 p.m.
5:58 p.m.
5:06 p.m.