survey says
Trump's Gallup approval rating sees the sharpest decline of his presidency

11:04 a.m.
President Trump
Alex Wong / Getty Images

President Trump has experienced a six-point dip in his Gallup approval rating, the sharpest decline measured in this poll during his presidency.

Trump in Gallup's latest survey released on Thursday earned a 43 percent job approval rating, a six-point decline from his approval rating of 49 percent in Gallup's poll released on March 24.

"The six-point decline in the president's approval rating is the sharpest drop Gallup has recorded for the Trump presidency so far, largely because Trump's ratings have been highly stable and have yet to reach the historical average for presidents (back to 1945) of 53 percent," Gallup said.

When Trump climbed up to a 49 percent approval rating in March's Gallup poll amid the coronavirus pandemic, this tied for the best of his presidency. Even with this six-point decline, his approval rating remains above his average; throughout his administration, Trump's average approval rating from Gallup has been 40 percent.

Among Democrats, Trump's approval rating has dropped six points since mid-March, while among independents, it's fallen four points. CNN's Chris Cillizza points to these numbers in writing that "Democrats and independents, who briefly warmed up to him amid the onset of the pandemic, went back to feeling as they always have about him." Gallup, meanwhile, concludes that the dip "may be equally reflective of their assessment of his performance and an overall souring mood as the unemployment rate and death toll both continue to climb."

Gallup's poll was conducted by speaking to a random sample of 1,017 U.S. adults over the phone from April 1-14. The margin of error is 4 percentage points. Read more at Gallup. Brendan Morrow

Listen to this
Fiona Apple's first album in 8 years earns a perfect score from Pitchfork

12:10 p.m.

Fiona Apple's first new album in eight years, Fetch the Bolt Cutters, earned rave reviews upon its release Friday, with Pitchfork giving it a perfect score. "Fiona Apple's fifth record is unbound, a symphony of the everyday, an unyielding masterpiece," the website's critic wrote. "No music has ever sounded quite like it."

Pitchfork last gave a new album a flawless 10 out of 10 score a decade ago, to Kanye West's My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy. In conjunction with the release on Friday, Apple, 42, told Vulture "making this album has really helped me get through stuff, and I don't know if I can say that about my other albums."

Listen on Spotify here, or below. Jeva Lange

I hope you had the time of your life
John Krasinski is hosting a virtual prom tonight for seniors in quarantine

11:22 a.m.

High school seniors are understandably upset that coronavirus has effectively canceled prom — but never fear, John Krasinski is to the rescue.

The Office star, who has recently made a turn as the host of the coronavirus counter-programming YouTube show Some Good News, announced this week that he will be holding a virtual prom on Friday. "First of all ... you're welcome," Krasinski said in the announcement, which included a delightfully dorky photo of himself in his own prom outfit. "Second of all, I can't take it anymore how much you are all missing your prom. So let's do something about it! Let's have an #SGNprom!"

Throw on your party attire and get ready to slow dance with your cat to "Forever Young," starting at 8 p.m. ET, below. Jeva Lange

save for later
The governor of Nairobi is putting Hennessy in residents' coronavirus care packages

10:34 a.m.

Alongside household staples like hand sanitizer, maize, rice, and diapers, residents of Nairobi will be receiving small bottles of Hennessy cognac in their government-issued coronavirus care packages, CNN reports. Mike Sonko, the governor of the Kenyan capital, justified the distribution of Hennessy by calling it a "throat sanitizer" and falsely claiming it is "believed that alcohol plays a major role in killing the coronavirus."

Experts, though, say drinking alcohol can actually make your immune system weaker, and leave you more vulnerable to contracting COVID-19. "Please completely ignore clowning of a major global pandemic taking lives & putting extreme pressure on households," tweeted Githinji Gitahi, the CEO of Amref Health Africa. "Dump [the Hennessy] the way you would dump your used #COVID19 #mask — never to be recovered!"

Hennessy additionally urged home-remedy seekers not to chug cognac, telling Nairobi News in a statement that, alas, "the consumption of our brand or any other alcoholic beverage does not protect against the virus." Jeva Lange

Testing testing
Coronavirus testing has leveled off. Experts say it has to double before we can return to normalcy.

10:29 a.m.
Coronavirus testing kit.
Christopher Furlong/Getty Images

Coronavirus testing is one of the biggest things stopping the U.S. from reopening.

After weeks of continually upping its COVID-19 testing capacity, the U.S. seems to have hit a plateau of around 150,000 tests per day. President Trump and Republicans are still pushing to restart economic activity as soon as possible, but experts say the U.S. needs to at least triple its testing capacity before that can happen, NBC News reports.

The U.S. has had a severely limited COVID-19 testing capacity since the virus first appeared in the country. Tests are often limited to hospitalized patients, even though people can contract and spread the disease and show no symptoms, and hospitals have reported shortages in swabs and other supplies needed to conduct tests. As a result, only about 1 percent of the U.S. population has been tested, NBC News notes.

That dismal rate led Dr. Dan Hanfling, who worked in the National Healthcare Preparedness Program during the Obama and Trump administrations, to say "I don't think we're close" to being able to reopen the economy. Ashish Jha, director of the Harvard Global Health Institute, told Axios the U.S. needs to be performing 500,000 tests a day to consider reopening. Other experts tell NBC News that number should be more like millions or tens of millions of tests each day.

Without more tests, it won't be clear who can return to work and who needs to stay home longer, or where exactly the disease is spreading most rapidly — and that's to say nothing of coronavirus antibody tests that may paint a picture of resistance to the disease. Read more at NBC News. Kathryn Krawczyk

the coronavirus crisis
Wuhan's coronavirus death toll jumps by 50 percent after authorities revise count

10:04 a.m.
People wearing facemasks travel in the subway in Wuhan
Hector Retamal / Getty Images

Officials in China have revised their official coronavirus death toll, adding more than 1,000 fatalities in Wuhan.

Chinese officials on Friday reported 1,290 additional coronavirus deaths in Wuhan, meaning the death toll in the city where the virus first appeared has jumped about 50 percent to 3,869, CNN reports. Additionally, 325 confirmed COVID-19 cases were added to Wuhan's official count, bringing the total confirmed cases in the city, which has ended its lockdown, to 50,333.

A Wuhan official explained this increase by saying that "in the early stage, due to limited hospital capacity and the shortage of medical staff, a few medical institutions failed to connect with local disease control and prevention systems in a timely manner, which resulted in delayed reporting of confirmed cases and some failures to count patients accurately," The Hill reports. Officials also said deaths from COVID-19 at home were also added, The New York Times reports.

But Reuters notes this comes after "widespread speculation" that the official death toll in Wuhan was significantly higher than was being reported. The U.S. intelligence community concluded in a classified report to the White House in March that China was underreporting its coronavirus deaths and cases, Bloomberg reports, and this week, President Trump asked "does anybody really believe" the numbers being reported from "this vast country called China." The Associated Press also recently reported that for six all-important days after Beijing started preparing for a pandemic, it kept the public in the dark as Wuhan "hosted a mass banquet for tens of thousands of people" and "millions began traveling through for Lunar New Year celebrations."

"They are on the defensive, clearly," Hong Kong Baptist University political science professor Jean-Pierre Cabestan told the Times. "It's an uphill battle now for China to improve its image." Foreign ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian said on Friday, "there has never been any cover-up and we do not allow cover-ups."

Brendan Morrow

grand reopening
Florida begins to ease coronavirus restrictions as beaches reopen in Jacksonville

9:53 a.m.
Jacksonville Beach.
Sam Greenwood/Getty Images

Florida is now one of the first states in the nation to begin easing coronavirus restricting, with Jacksonville Mayor Lenny Curry (R) announcing that Duval County's beaches and parks will be the first in the state to reopen, starting Friday at 5 p.m. "This can be the beginning of the pathway back to normal life," Curry said Thursday.

The parks and beaches will only be open for "essential activities," which includes walking, biking, fishing, swimming, and surfing, First Coast News reports. While beaches will only be open in the mornings and evenings, parks will resume normal hours so long as gatherings are limited to fewer than 50 people. Social distancing guidelines remain in place.

On Thursday, Trump had announced his Opening Up America Again plan, which leaves the country's reopening processes largely up to governors. As Axios notes, the White House had pushed the plan in part because "Trump didn't want [governors] to call the reopening first." Axios added Friday that "you'll start seeing red states announcing reopenings very soon" and to "watch for Texas and Florida to set the standard among the red states."

By Thursday afternoon, Florida had more than 23,300 confirmed coronavirus cases, and 668 coronavirus-related deaths. The state's governor, Ron DeSantis (R), had been criticized by health experts last month for reacting "too slowly" to the crisis. Separately, on Thursday the Miami Herald reported that the state health department had moved to block its reporters from accessing records about COVID-19 deaths in Miami-Dade County, a decision the paper called "an example of how the administration of Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis often has been unwilling or unable to provide crucial information about its coronavirus response." Jeva Lange

'false equivalency'
Dr. Phil equates coronavirus fatalities to swimming pool deaths, gets numbers very wrong

8:40 a.m.

First it was Dr. Oz, and now it's Dr. Phil.

After Oz stirred up controversy this week with his comments about reopening schools amid the coronavirus pandemic, TV's Phil McGraw, who isn't licensed and has a doctorate in psychology, appeared on Laura Ingraham's Fox News show Thursday to dismiss the importance of lockdown measures during the public health crisis.

"There's a point at which people start having enough problems in lockdown that it will actually create more destruction and actually more death across time than the actual virus will itself," he claimed.

Dr. Phil went on to misleadingly compare the number of deaths from COVID-19 in the United States to deaths from other causes, failing to acknowledge that these aren't contagious like the coronavirus or that the COVID-19 death toll would be higher without lockdown measures while also getting the numbers wrong.

"The fact of the matter is ... 45,000 people a year die from automobile accidents, 480,000 from cigarettes, 360,000 a year from swimming pools, but we don't shut the country down for that, but yet we're doing it for this?" he asked.

If that statistic on swimming pool deaths sounds way too high, that's because it is. The Wrap notes data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows that from 2005 through 2014, an average of 3,536 people a year died from unintentional drowning in the United States, and that's not specific to swimming pools.

Dr. Phil was widely criticized for his Fox News appearance, with MSNBC's Mika Brzezinski calling the statements "dangerous" and The Washington Examiner's Jay Caruso sarcastically writing, "Those highly contagious car crashes and swimming pools are tough."

Ingraham had McGraw on her show not long after she interviewed Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, who specifically warned Ingraham against a "misleading" argument about the pandemic. The Washington Post notes Fauci previously said comparing car accident deaths to coronavirus deaths is a "false equivalency." Brendan Morrow

