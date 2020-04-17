Trump's Gallup approval rating sees the sharpest decline of his presidency

-
Trump's Gallup approval rating sees the sharpest decline of his presidency11:04 a.m.
-
Fiona Apple's first album in 8 years earns a perfect score from Pitchfork12:10 p.m.
-
John Krasinski is hosting a virtual prom tonight for seniors in quarantine11:22 a.m.
-
The governor of Nairobi is putting Hennessy in residents' coronavirus care packages10:34 a.m.
-
Coronavirus testing has leveled off. Experts say it has to double before we can return to normalcy.10:29 a.m.
-
Wuhan's coronavirus death toll jumps by 50 percent after authorities revise count10:04 a.m.
-
Florida begins to ease coronavirus restrictions as beaches reopen in Jacksonville9:53 a.m.
-
Dr. Phil equates coronavirus fatalities to swimming pool deaths, gets numbers very wrong8:40 a.m.
11:04 a.m.
12:10 p.m.
11:22 a.m.
10:34 a.m.
Coronavirus testing has leveled off. Experts say it has to double before we can return to normalcy.
10:29 a.m.
10:04 a.m.