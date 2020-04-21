See More Speed Reads
More than 300 Amazon employees to call out sick in protest of working conditions

Hundreds of Amazon workers are planning to call in sick this week as they accuse the company of putting its revenue above our safety amid the coronavirus pandemic.
Hundreds of Amazon employees are planning to call in sick this week as they accuse the company of not prioritizing worker safety amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Beginning on Tuesday, the worker rights group United for Respect says more than 300 Amazon employees in the United States will stay home as they say the company has not done enough to protect warehouse workers during the health crisis, including by allegedly not providing workers with enough face masks and not implementing regular temperature checks as promised, The Guardian reports.

"We are calling out because Amazon is putting its revenue above our safety," one Amazon worker in Michigan, Jaylen Camp, told The Guardian. "We are not essential to them — they just think of us as numbers and quotas. They are not protecting our health."

This comes as walkouts protesting working conditions at Amazon warehouses have popped up in numerous states, although CNBC notes this is the first major nationwide effort. The protesters' demands include that the company close down any facility with coronavirus cases and provide workers there with testing and two weeks of pay.

“I would feel a whole lot safer if they would just close down facilities for two weeks and clean them," a North Carolina Amazon worker, Monica Moody, told CNBC. "I would go back to work, no problem."

Additionally, the protesters are demanding Amazon eliminate quotas they say "make hand-washing and sanitizing impossible," as well as "provide proper safety equipment to all employees." Brendan Morrow

Milan plans to drastically transform its streets post-coronavirus lockdown

Milan, the largest city in the hard-hit northern Italian region of Lombardy, isn't planning on things going back to normal once its out of coronavirus lockdown, but that's not necessarily a dreary sentiment. Instead, the city is launching an innovative plan to re-imagine its streets.

Traffic and air pollution has dropped significantly during the shut down, and city officials don't want those trends to immediately reverse, so they've announced that 22 miles of city streets will become more cycling- and pedestrian-friendly. The Strade Apete plan, announced Tuesday, will include temporary cycle lanes, widened pavements, reduced speed limits, and streets where biking and walking are prioritized. Marco Granelli, Milan's deputy mayor, said the city has worked for years to reduce traffic, and when the economy eventually re-opens "we think we should do it on a different basis than before."

Work could start as early as May and be completed by the end of the summer, The Guardian reports.

Since Milan is a month or so ahead of many other major cities when it comes to the pandemic, it could set a global example. "The Milan plan is so important is because it lays out a good playbook for how you can reset your cities now. It’s a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to take a fresh look at your streets and make sure that they are set to achieve the outcomes that we want to achieve," said former New York City Transportation Commissioner Janette Sadik-Khan. "I know we’ll be looking to Milan for guidance from New York City." Read more at The Guardian. Tim O'Donnell

Hospitals are seeing heart attack and other emergency patients drop off over coronavirus fears

The coronavirus pandemic is creating a "silent sub-epidemic" of its own, The Washington Post reports.

When doctors look around their hospitals, especially around New York City and other major metropolitan areas, they see nothing but coronavirus patients. But those beds are usually filled with patients being treated for other emergencies, leaving some doctors wondering where the heart attack and stroke patients have gone.

Dr. Harlan M. Krumholz explicitly asked this question in an April 6 op-ed for The New York Times. At Yale New Haven Hospital where he works, Krumholz said at the time he had "almost 300 people stricken with COVID-19, and the numbers keep rising — and yet we are not yet at capacity because of a marked decline in our usual types of patients." Krumholz's hospital has never been so empty, he said.

Cardiovascular surgeon John Puskas said the same of his unit in New York City's Mount Sinai hospital. Nearly all of his 60-bed cardiac unit is filled with coronavirus patients, but "even those left almost speechless by crushing chest pain weren't coming through the ER," the Post writes. People with "inflamed appendixes, infected gall bladders, bowel obstructions and, more ominously, chest pains and stroke symptoms," have all gone missing, the Post reports via physicians and early research. The explanation is devastatingly simple, Puskas said: "Everybody is frightened to come to the ER." Read more at The Washington Post. Kathryn Krawczyk

State Department says China is promoting Russian disinformation claiming U.S. was the source of coronavirus

The State Department believes anti-United States propaganda coming from Russia, Iran, and China has converged at an accelerated rate during the coronavirus pandemic, Politico reports.

A report produced by the department's Global Engagement Center found that while the three countries have pushed similar messages about the U.S. in the past, the campaigns were fairly narrow, focusing mostly on supporting Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro and criticizing the U.S. for bailing on international agreements. In the months since the pandemic surged, the State Department says there's been a lot more cohesion. Beijing, Moscow, and Tehran are propping up conspiracy theories accusing U.S. troops of spreading the virus, claiming China's response to the initial outbreak was strong (especially compared to U.S. negligence), and suggesting all three governments are managing the crisis well while the U.S. economy flounders.

Washington doesn't believe it's a coincidence since the Chinese Communist Party, normally stringent in their internet censorship, is allowing Russian disinformation to spread throughout the country. Lea Gabrielle, the head of the GEC, said Beijing "went from letting Russian disinformation claiming the U.S. was the source of the virus proliferate in Chinese social media, to raising questions on state media about the origin's source, to promoting disinformation that the U.S. was the source of the virus.” Read more at Politico. Tim O'Donnell

Trump's re-election probably hinges on whether he can ramp up coronavirus testing, advisers warn

President Trump's "political fate now hinges on a simple premise: Everybody who needs a coronavirus test must be able to get a test," Politico's Nancy Cook reports, citing Trump aides and advisers who say they "now view disapproval of his preparedness for the coronavirus pandemic as his biggest political liability heading into the 2020 election." Without enough tests, CEOs and governors have told the White House, they can't get businesses back up and running.

The U.S. has lagged in testing since the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention created a flawed test in late January, leaving the U.S. largely blind to the virus' spread until the end of February, when other labs were allowed to develop and use their own coronavirus tests. Trump promised March 6 that "anybody that wants a test can get a test," and in the following six weeks he has toggled between insisting the U.S. has enough tests, telling governors testing is their responsibility, and bizarrely blaming his predecessor for leaving him flawed tests for a virus that did not exist until late 2019.

On Monday, Trump sparred with Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan (R), who bought half a million tests from South Korea.

Meanwhile, Trump has no clear point person on coronavirus testing. "At the White House, responsibility for the nationwide testing problems hopscotched from official to official in February and March," The Wall Street Journal reports. Adm. Brett Giroir was named testing czar on March 12, but Jared Kushner is also involved, as are others.

As Trump focuses on the economy, "lower ranking officials are trying to sort out the testing puzzle and individual labs are vying for supplies in a fractured and exhausted marketplace" where each test requires different, often obscure chemicals and supplies from different producers, the Journal reports. "With normal market forces warping under the pressure, some labs stockpiling goods, and others struggling to get them, many see a clearer role for the federal government to resolve the mismatch."

"The administration's response to the coronavirus now overshadows all of the Trump campaign's carefully planned efforts to highlight Trump's record on the economy, judicial appointments, or deregulation," Cook writes at Politico, quoting a Republican close to the White House: "If the testing does not get sorted out as soon as possible, it will be another nail in an almost closed coffin." Peter Weber

Tom Brady was kicked out of a closed park during the pandemic

Tom Brady may have announced last month his "football journey will take place elsewhere," but the mayor of Tampa has one request as to where it doesn't take him: into closed parks during a pandemic.

Tampa Mayor Jane Castor revealed this week that Brady, the former New England Patriots quarterback who in March signed with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, was recently caught working out in a Florida park closed during the coronavirus crisis and asked to leave.

"Our parks are closed down, and so a lot of our parks staff, they patrol around just to make sure people aren't in there with contact sports and things," Castor said, per CBS News. One member of the staff saw "an individual working out in one of our downtown parks, and she went over to tell him that it was closed," Castor explained. "And it was Tom Brady."

This information, which Castor revealed after assuring everyone that "you didn't hear this from me," was followed up by a tweet from the official Twitter account of the city of Tampa calling Brady out and asking him to "stay safe and stay home" just like everyone else. Brady, according to TMZ, was ordered to leave the park but wasn't fined.

Brady getting put on blast by the city he's in the process of incorporating into his name with trademark filings for "Tompa Bay" and "Tampa Brady" comes after Andie MacDowell was spotted crawling under a gate to get into a closed park in Los Angeles. What star might the wheel of celebrity quarantine-rule-violators turn up next time? Stay tuned. Brendan Morrow

Willie Nelson and Snoop Dogg, icons of weed, celebrate 4/20/20 on Colbert, Kimmel

April 2020 has the once-in-a-century distinction of giving pot aficionados a monthlong 4/20 — and this century, many of them are being compelled to stay home with their Netflix and dwindling supplies of snack food. But Monday was 4/20/20, and so it was official.

"Our friend Willie Nelson put on a live-streamed event called 'Come and Toke It' today, in honor of his favorite holiday, 4/20," Stephen Colbert said on Monday's Late Show. Nelson and his sons, Lukas and Micah, shared the stage at the Nelson family home in Luck, Texas, and for Colbert's show they recorded one of those old songs that suddenly feels relevant with people quarantined at home. Willie Nelson explained that he wrote "Hello Walls" decade ago, and it was first a hit for his late friend Faron Young in 1961.

Jimmy Kimmel interviewed Snoop Dogg, setting up the video-chat by explaining that his "guest tonight is to this holiday what the bunny is to Easter." Since Snoop is known for his weed consumption, Kimmel asked him, "How is 4/20 different from every other day for you?" "Well, for me it's a day that a lot of people can come out, people that's really been in the closet," he said, and since "everybody's gonna be high" they'll "fit right in."

"Have you ever been out-smoked by anyone?" Kimmel asked, and Snoop Dogg said yes, once: "Willie Nelson is the only one to ever get me. He got me once upon a time on 4/20 in Amsterdam, and I couldn't take it." You can watch him answer Kimmel's stoner questions and learn a new trick below. Peter Weber

Alex Rodriguez and Jennifer Lopez are reportedly actively exploring a bid for the New York Mets

Retired Yankees star Alex Rodriguez and fiancée Jennifer Lopez have retained JPMorgan Chase to explore a bid on the New York Mets, Variety reports. The Mets, based in Queens, are owned by the Wilpon family, which was negotiating a sale to hedge fund billionaire Steven Cohen late last year. That deal, which valued the Mets at $2.6 billion, fell through after Cohen tried to change the terms, Variety says, noting that A-Rod and J-Lo have a combined net worth of about $700 million.

Would Mets fans be happy if their team was owned by a former Yankee and a woman from the Bronx? As long as the Mets win, fans probably won't care. Former teammate Derek Jeter owns a stake in the Miami Marlins, for example, and his involvement in the team gives "the Marlins cachet and a former player universally respected in baseball," the Miami Herald wrote in 2017. A-Rod would also bring that, while J-Lo could add some glamour. Jeter announced Monday that he is foregoing his annual $5 million salary as Marlins CEO during the coronavirus pandemic.

When the Wilpons bought control of the MLB franchise in 2002, it was worth $391 million, Variety says, and along with the higher price tag, the new Mets owner will inherit annual losses of at least $50 million and a 2020 season that may not happen. Peter Weber

