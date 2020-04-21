See More Speed Reads
survey says
Edit

Majority of Americans don't expect gatherings of 10 or more people to be safe until June or later, poll finds

11:50 a.m.
Americans.
Cliff Hawkins/Getty Images

A majority of Americans anticipate that gatherings of 10 or more people will be unsafe at least until the end of June, if not longer, a new poll has found.

In a Washington Post-University of Maryland poll released Tuesday, only 10 percent of respondents said they expect gatherings of 10 or more people will be safe to attend by the end of April or sooner.

Twenty-one percent said they expected these gatherings to be safe by the end of of May, but 65 percent said they don't expect them to be safe until the end of June or later. This includes 20 percent who said the end of June, 13 percent who said the end of July, 19 percent who said later in 2020, and 13 percent who said longer.

This comes amid protests against stay-at-home orders in some states, though a recent Pew Research Center poll found that 66 percent of Americans are more concerned that coronavirus restrictions will be lifted too soon rather than not soon enough. A recent ABC News/Ipsos poll also found that just 27 percent of Americans said they expected to resume their regular routine by June 1, and even when coronavirus restrictions lift, a recent Gallup poll found that most Americans will hold off on resuming their normal activities right away.

The Washington Post-University of Maryland poll was conducted by speaking to a random national sample of 1,013 adults over the phone from April 14-19. The margin of error is 3.5 percentage points. Read more at The Washington Post. Brendan Morrow

surprising trends
Edit

Liberal candidate for Wisconsin Supreme Court seat performed far better among mail-in votes, bucking past trends

12:32 p.m.
Wisconsin election.
KAMIL KRZACZYNSKI/AFP via Getty Images

Wisconsin's elections earlier this month were odd in many ways, most notably because they took place during the coronavirus pandemic, when many other states were pushing their in-person voting back. But the fact that the election took place wasn't the only anomaly.

A New York Times analysis found that liberal jurist Jill Karofsky, who won a seat on Wisconsin's Supreme Court in an upset, significantly outperformed her opponent, the incumbent conservative Justice Daniel Kelly, when it came to mail voting. The Times reached the conclusion after looking at data from the 27 Wisconsin municipalities which separated their in-person votes from those sent by mail. In one precinct, for example, Kelly won 64 percent of the election day vote, while Karofsky took 70 percent in the mail.

The news was a shock for many political scientists, who have traditionally found that voting by mail doesn't provide much of an advantage for either party. "It's convincing and surprising that Karofsky appears have done better among mail voters than in-person voters," said Barry Burdern, a professor of political science at the University of Wisconsin-Madison. "That's a change from past trends. It's unclear if that's going to be something permanent or very something very specific to the election."

Either way, the Times notes, the results likely won't do much to dispel the opposition to mail voting from President Trump and Republicans who worry it will enhance Democratic turnout. Read more at The New York Times. Tim O'Donnell

Cheers
Edit

Stanley Tucci offers unsolicited advice on making the perfect Negroni

11:53 a.m.
Stanley Tucci.
ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images

Stanley Tucci is here to save you from Martini-brand vermouth, and if you learn how to make a Negroni along the way, well, so be it.

In an IGTV tutorial posted Monday, Tucci talked his way through preparing his wife, Felicity Blunt, the classic Italian cocktail, offering a few controversial suggestions along the way: shake, don't stir; serve up; and "if you don't like gin, you can use vodka." His recipe otherwise calls for a double shot of gin, a shot of sweet Vermouth (but not Martini, for the love of god), and a shot of Campari. Garnish with a pre-sliced orange and viola, you have yourself a "ubiquitous Milanese cocktail."

Watch — and trust me, you'll want to — here. Jeva Lange

2020 update
Edit

Biden would have to raise $1 million every day until the election to catch up to Trump's current stockpile

11:49 a.m.
Joe Biden.
William Thomas Cain/Getty Images

Joe Biden has some serious catching up to do.

Fundraising numbers put the former vice president and the Democratic Party $187 million behind President Trump and the Republican Party's stockpile at the end of first fundraising quarter of the year. That means Biden would have to raise at least $1 million every day until the election to match Trump's haul at the end of March — not to mention whatever Trump raises during that time too, The New York Times reports.

Biden and the Democratic National Committee could count $57.2 million in the bank while Trump and the Republican National Committee rang in at $244 million in cash on hand, quarterly fundraising numbers show. Regardless, things should start looking up for Biden now that he's essentially locked up the 2020 Democratic nomination, as donations going to other Democratic primary candidates may start filtering to him. Trump, meanwhile, has had since the 2016 election to start replenishing his campaign bank account.

Things are looking better for downballot Democrats challenging Republican senators, FEC numbers show. Amy McGrath, who is challenging Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.); Jaime Harrison, challenging Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.); and Mark Kelly, challenging Sen. Martha McSally (R-Ariz.); are among the several Democrats who outraised incumbent Republicans in the last quarter. Kathryn Krawczyk

after corona
Edit

Milan plans to drastically transform its streets post-coronavirus lockdown

11:05 a.m.
Milan.
Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images

Milan, the largest city in the hard-hit northern Italian region of Lombardy, isn't planning on things going back to normal once it's out of coronavirus lockdown, but that's not necessarily a dreary sentiment. Instead, the city is launching an innovative plan to re-imagine its streets.

Traffic and air pollution has dropped significantly during the shut down, and city officials don't want those trends to immediately reverse, so they've announced that 22 miles of city streets will become more cycling- and pedestrian-friendly. The Strade Aperte plan, announced Tuesday, will include temporary cycle lanes, widened pavements, reduced speed limits, and streets where biking and walking are prioritized. Marco Granelli, Milan's deputy mayor, said the city has worked for years to reduce traffic, and when the economy eventually re-opens "we think we should do it on a different basis than before."

Work could start as early as May and be completed by the end of the summer, The Guardian reports.

Since Milan is a month or so ahead of many other major cities when it comes to the pandemic, it could set a global example. "The Milan plan is so important is because it lays out a good playbook for how you can reset your cities now. It's a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to take a fresh look at your streets and make sure that they are set to achieve the outcomes that we want to achieve," said former New York City Transportation Commissioner Janette Sadik-Khan. "I know we'll be looking to Milan for guidance from New York City." Read more at The Guardian. Tim O'Donnell

side effects
Edit

Hospitals are seeing heart attack and other emergency patients drop off over coronavirus fears

10:16 a.m.
Emergency room.
SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images

The coronavirus pandemic is creating a "silent sub-epidemic" of its own, The Washington Post reports.

When doctors look around their hospitals, especially around New York City and other major metropolitan areas, they see nothing but coronavirus patients. But those beds are usually filled with patients being treated for other emergencies, leaving some doctors wondering where the heart attack and stroke patients have gone.

Dr. Harlan M. Krumholz explicitly asked this question in an April 6 op-ed for The New York Times. At Yale New Haven Hospital where he works, Krumholz said at the time he had "almost 300 people stricken with COVID-19, and the numbers keep rising — and yet we are not yet at capacity because of a marked decline in our usual types of patients." Krumholz's hospital has never been so empty, he said.

Cardiovascular surgeon John Puskas said the same of his unit in New York City's Mount Sinai hospital. Nearly all of his 60-bed cardiac unit is filled with coronavirus patients, but "even those left almost speechless by crushing chest pain weren't coming through the ER," the Post writes. People with "inflamed appendixes, infected gall bladders, bowel obstructions and, more ominously, chest pains and stroke symptoms," have all gone missing, the Post reports via physicians and early research. The explanation is devastatingly simple, Puskas said: "Everybody is frightened to come to the ER." Read more at The Washington Post. Kathryn Krawczyk

disinfo
Edit

State Department says China is promoting Russian disinformation claiming U.S. was the source of coronavirus

10:10 a.m.
Political Cartoon.
Win McNamee/Getty Images

The State Department believes anti-United States propaganda coming from Russia, Iran, and China has converged at an accelerated rate during the coronavirus pandemic, Politico reports.

A report produced by the department's Global Engagement Center found that while the three countries have pushed similar messages about the U.S. in the past, the campaigns were fairly narrow, focusing mostly on supporting Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro and criticizing the U.S. for bailing on international agreements. In the months since the pandemic surged, the State Department says there's been a lot more cohesion. Beijing, Moscow, and Tehran are propping up conspiracy theories accusing U.S. troops of spreading the virus, claiming China's response to the initial outbreak was strong (especially compared to U.S. negligence), and suggesting all three governments are managing the crisis well while the U.S. economy flounders.

Washington doesn't believe it's a coincidence since the Chinese Communist Party, normally stringent in their internet censorship, is allowing Russian disinformation to spread throughout the country. Lea Gabrielle, the head of the GEC, said Beijing "went from letting Russian disinformation claiming the U.S. was the source of the virus proliferate in Chinese social media, to raising questions on state media about the origin's source, to promoting disinformation that the U.S. was the source of the virus.” Read more at Politico. Tim O'Donnell

calling out
Edit

More than 300 Amazon employees to call out sick in protest of working conditions

9:58 a.m.
Hundreds of Amazon workers are planning to call in sick this week as they accuse the company of putting its revenue above our safety amid the coronavirus pandemic. Beginning on Tuesday, the workers rights group United for Respect says more than 300 Ama
Spencer Platt / Getty Images

Hundreds of Amazon employees are planning to call in sick this week as they accuse the company of not prioritizing worker safety amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Beginning on Tuesday, the worker rights group United for Respect says more than 300 Amazon employees in the United States will stay home as they say the company has not done enough to protect warehouse workers during the health crisis, including by allegedly not providing workers with enough face masks and not implementing regular temperature checks as promised, The Guardian reports.

"We are calling out because Amazon is putting its revenue above our safety," one Amazon worker in Michigan, Jaylen Camp, told The Guardian. "We are not essential to them — they just think of us as numbers and quotas. They are not protecting our health."

This comes as walkouts protesting working conditions at Amazon warehouses have popped up in numerous states, although CNBC notes this is the first major nationwide effort. The protesters' demands include that the company close down any facility with coronavirus cases and provide workers there with testing and two weeks of pay.

“I would feel a whole lot safer if they would just close down facilities for two weeks and clean them," a North Carolina Amazon worker, Monica Moody, told CNBC. "I would go back to work, no problem."

Additionally, the protesters are demanding Amazon eliminate quotas they say "make hand-washing and sanitizing impossible," as well as "provide proper safety equipment to all employees." Brendan Morrow

See More Speed Reads
The Week Logo
® 2020 The Week Publications Inc., All rights reserved.