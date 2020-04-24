See More Speed Reads
coronavirus and elections
Study: Coronavirus could affect presidential vote in some states

7:59 a.m.
Voters in line
Ron Jenkins/Getty Images

Mass coronavirus casualties could cost President Trump victories in battleground states in the fall election, potentially shifting electoral votes to presumptive Democratic nominee Joe Biden, according to an analysis published by academic researchers in the journal Administrative Theory & Praxis. "The pandemic is going to take a greater toll on the conservative electorate leading into this election — and that's simply just a calculation of age," said Andrew Johnson, the lead author and a professor of management at Texas A&M University-Corpus Christi. "The virus is killing more older voters, and in many states that's the key to a GOP victory." For example, about 11,000 more Republicans than Democrats 65 or older could die in both Michigan and North Carolina, which could swing tight races, Politico explains. Harold Maass

'mark my words'
Biden predicts Trump will attempt to delay the 2020 presidential election

7:59 a.m.
Joe Biden
JoeBiden.com via Getty Images

Former Vice President Joe Biden is predicting President Trump will attempt to delay the 2020 presidential election.

Biden, the Democratic Party's presumptive nominee for president, made his claim during an online fundraiser on Thursday, saying, "Mark my words, I think he is going to try to kick back the election somehow, come up with some rationale why it can't be held."

As numerous primary elections were postponed this year due to the coronavirus pandemic, Biden has been saying in recent weeks that the presidential election has to go forward in the fall, telling NBC earlier this month, "We can not delay or postpone a constitutionally required November election," although whether there should be in-person voting will depend "on the state of play," he said. He also said this week that "we have to make it easier for everybody to be able to vote," which will "require us to provide money for states and insist they provide mail-in ballots."

Trump doesn't have the power to delay the November election and hasn't said he would want to, NBC notes, and The New York Times writes, "It would be virtually impossible for Trump to succeed with such a move."

Asked in an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! in March if Trump could postpone the election, Biden said, "No, he doesn't have the authority to do that," but added, "it is possible they may start a drumbeat saying it should be postponed." Brendan Morrow

Ouch
Trump's disinfectant idea isn't just 'utterly crazy,' it wouldn't harm the coronavirus, British doctor explains

7:42 a.m.

If President Trump really watches hours of cable news every morning, as The New York Times reported Thursday, he is going to have a bad Friday morning.

John Berman, co-host of CNN's New Day, started off Friday's show by calling Trump's Thursday night comments about possibly injecting disinfectant into the lungs of COVID-19 patients "a heartbreaking work of staggering ignorance." What Trump is suggesting, he added, "will hurt you." New Day showed some of Trump's comments, and Alisyn Camerota read the statement from Lysol warning people against putting disinfectants inside their bodies. Dr. Carlos del Rio at Emory University explained why Trump's ideas, which also included radiating ultraviolet or "powerful" light inside the body, are nonsensical.

Dr. Deborah Birx, the White House coronavirus response coordinator, appeared to think it was a bad idea in real time, too.

Dr. Hilary Jones at Good Morning Britain explained cogently but bitingly why Trump's idea just wouldn't work.

"You know, I've heard some crazy things in my life, but this is probably one of the craziest," Jones said. "To use a disinfectant and inject it into the human body is not only toxic and highly poisonous but would do no good whatsoever. It would cause inflammation of human tissues, and not touch the virus at all, which actually lives in human cells, not on the surface of them. So he is completely and utterly crazy to suggest this." Sunlight also wouldn't affect the virus inside cells, he added. "It is true that the virus decays outside of the human body in ultraviolet light from the sun, but inside the body, of course, sunlight would do absolutely nothing, and how could you get sunshine into the human body?"

Luckily, Trump doesn't watch British morning shows. And maybe Fox & Friends was polite enough to discuss Joe Biden instead. Peter Weber

Late night tackles Trump and coronavirus
Stephen Colbert, Jimmy Kimmel, and The Daily Show feel sorry for Trump's allies and coronavirus scientists

6:27 a.m.

Stephen Colbert began Thursday's Late Show wishing "the insane clown president" was as willing to follow the science as the Insane Clown Posse, which just canceled this year's shows to save fans from COVID-19. The Trump administration, on the other hand, just ousted Dr. Rick Bright, "the director of the lead federal agency searching for a coronavirus vaccine," allegedly "because of his concern about Trump's coronavirus treatment theory."

"That's right, Trump fired a guy named Dr. Bright — he also let go Prof. Smarty, Dr. Savior, and Secretary Ihavethecuredontfireme," Colbert joked. But "Dr. Bright's not the only expert that Trump is shutting up."

"Trump is on quite a roll contradicting his own infectious disease experts almost every day on his daily televised temper tantrum," said Jimmy Kimmel, whose daughter did his makeup. "These poor doctors working for Trump" can't lie and can't tell the truth, he said. "So their only option is to play dumb and hope Trump gets distracted by a Filet-O-Fish or something." Kimmel found it "depressing" Trump fired Dr. Bright for trying to save Americans from hydroxychloroquine and also that "we're not even remotely surprised that he did," but he was amused at the hiring of a former Labradoodle breeder to head a U.S. coronavirus task force.

The Late Show imagined the unqualified Labradoodle breeder at a coronavirus briefing.

"This White House seems to think of chaos as an essential service that they need to keep providing," Trevor Noah said at The Daily Show. But "maybe the vaccine guy is actually lucky that Trump doesn't know who the hell he is, because the people that Trump does know, they have it even worse."

So does Georgia's Republican governor, who tried to make Trump proud, unsuccessfully, by reopening the economy, Noah said. "Trump didn't just throw Brian Kemp under the bus. He basically looked up the bus schedule in advance, told Brian Kemp to meet him at the road at 3:15, and then guess who was driving? And you know, this is what you get when you roll with Donald Trump. These guys are trying so hard to suck up to him, and then when they're fully committed, bam! He can just sell you out."

If you're confused about the coronavirus, The Daily Show's Desi Lydic said, "I've been watching Fox News for 48 hours straight, and I think I'm ready to FOXplain it." Watch below. Peter Weber

Peter Weber

A Day in the Life
Trump reportedly comes into work as late as noon after a morning of 'rage viewing' TV

3:51 a.m.
Trump in the Oval Office
Al Drago/Pool/Getty Images

Everyone confined to home during the COVID-19 pandemic deals with the angst, inconvenience, and boredom differently. President Trump, though not like any other American in most regards, begins and ends his day in front of the TV, arriving in the Oval Office as late as noon and "usually in a sour mood after his morning marathon of television," Katie Rogers and Annie Karni report at The New York Times, piecing together the president's "strange new life" through interviews with more than a dozen administration officials and close advisers.

By the time he arrives at work, Trump "has been up in the White House master bedroom as early as 5 a.m. watching Fox News, then CNN, with a dollop of MSNBC thrown in for rage viewing," the Times reports. "The president sees few allies no matter which channel he clicks. He is angry even with Fox, an old security blanket, for not portraying him as he would like to be seen."

Trump calls advisers with the TV on, stews about internal polls showing him losing support in some swing states, sits through his intelligence briefing, and gets tested for COVID-19 once a week, the Times reports. "But the president’s primary focus, advisers said, is assessing how his performance on the virus is measured in the news media, and the extent to which history will blame him." White House spokesman Hogan Gidley told the Times that Trump's "highest priority is the health and safety of the American people," not his news coverage.

It isn't all grim. Trump looks forward to his 90-minute-plus press briefings every evening, viewing them "as prime-time shows that are the best substitute for the rallies he can no longer attend but craves," Rogers and Karni report. And if he doesn't work too late, Trump "occasionally has dinner with his wife, Melania Trump, and their son, Barron." Read more about the president's lockdown schedule at The New York Times. Peter Weber

Nice Postal Service You Have There...
The Trump administration reportedly wants control over U.S. Postal Service in return for emergency loan

2:45 a.m.

In its $2.2 trillion coronavirus relief package, Congress authorized a $10 billion loan for the U.S. Postal Service, projecting a $13 billion shortfall this year because of the COVID-19 pandemic and its hit on mail, catalogs, and advertisements. But Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin rejected a bipartisan push for a USPS bailout in the package, and before he approves the emergency USPS loan, he wants unprecedented leverage over how the independent agency is run, The Washington Post reports.

Mnuchin has been pushing for significant changes at the USPS since President Trump named them as a priority in an Oval Office meeting more than a year ago, the Post reports. Trump has publicly criticized the Postal Service for years, usually pairing his grievances with USPS management and Amazon and its owner, Jeff Bezos, who also owns the Post.

Mnuchin, like Trump, wants the USPS to charge higher rates for package delivery — Trump reportedly wanted to double Amazon's rate, specifically — and Treasury officials tell the Post that Mnuchin is also seeking authority to review senior hiring decisions, appoint the next postmaster general, and drive collective bargaining strategy to squeeze concessions out of the powerful postal unions. The USPS is also expected to play a larger role in the November election as people mail in their ballots.

Loan discussions are still ongoing. The USPS's business decisions are typically made by the five-member board of governors, appointed by the president, and the independent Postal Regulatory Commission. The board of governors has previously rejected Mnuchin's restructuring recommendations, the Post repots. Trump has frequently singled out Amazon in his USPS tweets and comments, claiming incorrectly that the Postal Service loses money by delivering Amazon's packages.

Raising the prices for package deliveries, the bright spot in USPS finances, could ease the Postal Service's financial woes — or it could push more package deliveries to FedEx, UPS, and Amazon's own delivery service, hurting USPS's bottom line. Peter Weber

It wasn't all bad
City of Juneau launches joke hotline so people can start their day with laughter

1:35 a.m.
A man using a telephone.
iStock

The city of Juneau, Alaska, hopes its new joke hotline will bring some levity during the coronavirus pandemic.

Every morning by 10 a.m., one of three volunteers — two high school girls and a retired man — records a "good, clean, corny" joke for the hotline, recreation planner Dawn Welch told the Anchorage Daily News. Prior to the pandemic, people could call 907-586-0428 to get an update on the city's hiking program, but with that on hold for now, the line was free. "We thought, 'This is a perfect time to do this,'" Welch said.

The hotline launched on Tuesday, and so many people tried to call on Wednesday that it broke down, but by Thursday it was back up and running. "People just need a laugh," Welch said. Catherine Garcia

Following the Money
House creates new coronavirus oversight panel over GOP objections

1:10 a.m.
Nancy Pelosi
Nicholas Kamm/AFP/Getty Images

The House voted 388-5 on Thursday to send a nearly $500 billion coronavirus relief bill to President Trump's desk, the third major pot of money Congress has dumped on the COVID-19 pandemic. But with socially distanced lawmakers gathered in face masks, the House also created a new 12-member coronavirus oversight committee along partisan lines, 212-182. Republicans objected to the panel, housed under the House Oversight Committee, arguing it is superfluous and would be used for partisan ends.

The new committee, led by House Majority Whip Jim Clyburn (D-S.C.), will be charged with overseeing how taxpayer money is used to address the coronavirus crisis; investigating any waste or mismanagement, the effectiveness of coronavirus legislation, and federal preparedness; and keeping an eye on the Trump administration's handling of the coronavirus crisis, Politico reports. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.), who will name seven of the 12 members, said the panel will focus less on Trump and more on people trying to exploit the crisis and misuse the unprecedented cascade of money pouring from Congress to blunt the crisis.

House Republicans noted there are already three oversight mechanisms created by the $2.2 trillion CARES Act. But none of them are up and running yet. Trump fired Glenn Fine, the inspector general tapped by other inspectors general to lead the Pandemic Response Accountability Committee overseeing the entire relief effort, and Trump's nominee for a different watchdog overseeing a $500 billion corporate loan program, Brian Miller, is a lawyer in Trump's White House, putting his Senate confirmation in doubt.

The five-member Congressional Oversight Commission does not yet have leader — Pelosi and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) have to agree on the chair — and until Sen. Pat Toomey (R-Pa.), Rep. Donna Shalala (D-Fla.), and Rep. French Hill (R-Ark.) were named to the panel last Friday, it had only one member, Bharat Ramamurti, a former top staffer for Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.). With no staff, budget, or office, Bloomberg News reported, Ramamurti started his oversight duties with the only tool he had: his unverified Twitter account. Peter Weber

