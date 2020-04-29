Michigan governor introduces a GI Bill for frontline workers

Michigan wants to thank its frontline workers by helping them prepare for their future careers.

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer (D) on Wednesday unveiled what she's calling "Futures for Frontliners." It'll provide a tuition-free college education or technical certification to essential workers who stayed on during the COVID-19 pandemic, much like what the GI Bill does for military members, veterans, and their dependents.

Workers "staffing our hospitals and nursing homes, stocking the shelves at grocery stores, providing child care to critical infrastructure workers, manufacturing PPE, protecting public safety, picking up trash or delivering supplies" are among those who'd be eligible for the program, Whitmer said in a Wednesday statement. It'll "ensure tuition-free college opportunities and give these dedicated Michiganders an opportunity to earn a technical certificate, associate degree or even a bachelor’s degree," she continued.

Whitmer didn't release many details about the program, including when it'll take effect or how workers will apply, the Detroit Free Press noted. Federal grant money will be used to cover the program's costs, she said. Whitmer also indicated support for Sen. Gary Peters' (D-Mich.) proposal to extend hazard pay of an additional $13 an hour to essential workers. Kathryn Krawczyk