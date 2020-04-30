See More Speed Reads
'face the allegation head-on'
Alyssa Milano: Tara Reade's allegations 'concern me, deeply,' but 'I still support Joe Biden'

8:30 a.m.
Alyssa Milano
Jesse Grant/Getty Images for Lifetime

Alyssa Milano in a new op-ed says she is "deeply" concerned about Tara Reade's allegation of sexual assault against former Vice President Joe Biden, calling on the presumptive Democratic nominee, who she continues to support, to face the claims "head-on."

The actress and activist in a Deadline op-ed addressed Reade's allegation that Biden sexually assaulted her in the early 1990s when she worked for him in the Senate, which a former neighbor of Reade's recently said she told her about in the 1990s. Milano has endorsed Biden for president and in the Deadline piece reiterates that "I still support" him, arguing for Biden as the "best choice" for "a more equal future."

She goes on to write, however, "The allegations against Joe Biden concern me, deeply. He's a man I know, respect, and admire, and who I can't picture doing any of the things of which he's accused. But I've thought that before, and been wrong." Milano also calls upon Biden to "face the allegation head-on, answer every question, and admit any wrongdoing, and to be the example for all men who face these kinds of accusations whether founded or not."

Although Biden's campaign has denied Reade's allegation, he has not personally addressed it. On Wednesday, The Washington Post's editorial board called upon Biden to do so, as well as to release relevant Senate records. The Post writes, "the way to signal he takes Ms. Reade's case seriously, and the cases of women like her seriously, is to go before the media and the public ready to listen and to reply."

Reade had previously criticized Milano amid her defense of Biden, telling Fox News, "I think we need to compare how she responded to Brett Kavanaugh ... quite different than the talking points she [used] regarding Joe Biden." Read Milano's full op-ed at Deadline. Brendan Morrow

another coronavirus response
Sweden's coronavirus rules are voluntary. One city hopes chicken manure will encourage compliance.

8:57 a.m.

Scandinavia is celebrating Walpurgis Night on Thursday, and the annual festival of spring draws up to 30,000 people in Lund, home to one of Sweden's largest universities. Lund, like many cities and towns in Sweden, is urging people to skip the traditional crowded bonfires and parties this year because of the risk of spreading the coronavirus.

Unlike most other countries, however, Sweden's COVID-19 mitigation rules are mostly voluntary, and Lund can't ban people from amassing in its central park for "spontaneous" Walpurgis Night festivities, The Guardian reports. So they are dumping a metric ton of chicken manure in the park. It's a win-win, Guvtav Lundblad, a member of the local council, told Sweden's Sydsvenskan newspaper. "We get the opportunity to fertilize the lawns, and at the same time it will stink and so it may not be so nice to sit and drink beer in the park."

Sweden's experiment in voluntary social distancing gets mixed reviews. The country has banned planned gatherings of 50 or more and closed museums, but preschools and grade schools, bars, restaurants, hair salons, gyms, and even some movie theaters were kept open. Almost nobody wears masks, The New York Times reports, and "Sweden's death rate of 22 per 100,000 people is the same as that of Ireland, which has earned accolades for its handling of the pandemic, and far better than in Britain or France." Compared with its Nordic neighbors, however, Sweden is a disaster.

Sweden has reported more than 20,300 COVID-19 cases and 2,462 deaths, in a country of 10.3 million. And while it has taken a lighter touch than its neighbors and peers, the decisions have been dictated by Sweden's top public health officials, not politicians. As Deputy Prime Minister Isabella Lovin told BBC News, Sweden's strategy is deliberate, culturally appropriate, and set up for the long haul. Peter Weber

beach closed
Report: California to close beaches and parks

8:20 a.m.
A beach in California
APU GOMES/AFP via Getty Images

California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) on Thursday is expected to announce an order to close all state beaches and parks, effective Friday, to curb spreading of the COVID-19 coronavirus, CNN reports. "We wanted to give all of our members a heads up about this in order to provide time for you to plan for any situations you might expect as a result, knowing each community has its own dynamics," a memo to police departments obtained by CNN said. The move comes after crowds gathered at many Southern California beaches last weekend, and as Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti announced that his city would become the first major municipality in the nation to offer coronavirus testing for anyone who wants it, regardless of whether they have COVID-19 symptoms. Harold Maass

Late night tackles Trump and coronavirus
Samantha Bee makes the case for saving the Post Office from Trump's ill-timed, unpopular vendetta

7:23 a.m.

President Trump ordered military jets to put on a show to honor the health-care workers fighting COVID-19, and Full Frontal's Samantha Bee wasn't impressed with the expensive gesture. "We should absolutely honor essential workers, but not with military jets," she said. "We should actually be protecting them. And there's one group of workers who really need our protection right now: the Postal Service."

"Last week, Trump threatened to block coronavirus aid for the U.S. Postal Service unless it hikes its prices immediately," Bee said. "Specifically, the president thinks the Post Office is undercharging Amazon for deliveries, something his own administration has debunked. Trump is obsessed with Amazon and hates Jeff Bezos, and not for all the good reasons to hate Jeff Bezos. It's because he owns The Washington Post." Look, "this is the worst possible time for us to have to suffer through another one of the president's vendettas," she said. "It's an election year, and with coronavirus outbreaks expected to continue through the fall, the Postal Service may be the only thing that could save our democracy."

"The Postal Service is one of the only federal agencies directly authorized in the Constitution, and it's one of the most democratic institutions we have: It's legally required to deliver to anyone, anywhere, at the same price," at no cost to taxpayers, Bee said. More than 9 in 10 Democrats and Republicans approve of the USPS, "but even if their voters like it, Republican leaders hate when the government actually works. They've been trying to undermine the Postal Service for decades," and "ultimately, they want to privatize the Post Office," which makes no sense.

USPS is able to serve as "a desperately needed lifeline delivering food, medications, and supplies" right now because "it reaches all 160 million addresses in America," Bee said. "That includes places that aren't profitable for private companies to serve, which is why rural communities will suffer the most if we lose it." Her short-term solution involves stamps, and you can learn more below. Peter Weber

Watch this
Radiohead's Thom Yorke debuts 'Plasticine Figures' from home on The Tonight Show

6:21 a.m.

Radiohead frontman Thom Yorke performed a new song, "Plasticine Figures," for the first time on Wednesday's Tonight Show. If you've only heard the word "plasticine" in the lyrics to the Beatles similarly enigmatic "Lucy in the Sky With Diamonds" and are not sure what it means, it is a form of modeling clay commonly used by children. The main characteristic of plasticine figures, Yorke suggests, is their malleability. You can try to figure out whether that's a good or bad quality.

And if you want to figure out the song to perform at your home, well, Yorke is happy to oblige. Peter Weber

the coronavirus crisis
The U.S. hit 61,000 coronavirus deaths, topping Trump's 60,000 ceiling

5:54 a.m.
Trump
Mandel Ngan/AFP/Getty Images

The U.S. death toll from the COVID-19 pandemic hit 61,000 Thursday morning, passing the 60,000 level President Trump has repeatedly suggested might be the final death toll from the new coronavirus. There are 1.04 million reported COVID-19 cases in the U.S., nearly a third of the world's total, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins, but real number of cases and deaths is almost certainly significantly higher.

Data released Wednesday night by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's National Center for Health Statistics showed at least 66,000 more people have died than normal so far this year, and only 33,765 of them are attributed to the coronavirus. "The problem is you look at the number on your television screen and the number looks real," Kathleen Hall Jamieson, director of the Annenberg Public Policy Center, tells The Associated Press. "What you don't have is that that number should have an asterisk next to it."

Trump now says the million-plus confirmed cases is a triumph of testing and claims the 60,000 figure is a positive sign since earlier estimates predicted 100,000 to 240,000 U.S. coronavirus deaths, or more if the U.S. did not social distance. "Yeah, we've lost a lot of people," Trump said in the Rose Garden on Monday. "But if you look at what original projections were — 2.2 million — we're probably heading to 60,000, 70,000. It's far too many. One person is too many for this."

The deadliest pandemic in U.S. history was the flu outbreak in 1918-19, which left 675,000 Americans dead, and 61,000 deaths is about on par with the entire 2017-18 flu season and behind the 1967 and 1957 flu seasons, each of with killed more than 100,000 Americans. Peter Weber

Late night tackles Trump and coronavirus
Stephen Colbert, Jimmy Kimmel, and Seth Meyers put Trump's coronavirus victory talk in proper context

4:44 a.m.

The U.S. "hit a terrible milestone in the pandemic" Tuesday, reporting more than a million COVID-19 cases and more U.S. deaths than in the Vietnam War, Stephen Colbert said on Wednesday's Late Show. "And just like in the Vietnam War, Donald Trump is AWOL." On Wednesday's Fox & Friends, Jared Kushner looked at these grim statistics and called them "a great success story." Vice President Mike Pence, meanwhile, gave an odd excuse for not wearing a mask at the Mayo Clinic. "You can still look them in the face with a mask!" Colbert said. "It's not a blindfold."

Pence is like the jerk "who shows up at a restaurant with no shirt and no shoes still demanding service," though the real reason he didn't mask up is because Trump refuses to wear one and "the sycophants around Trump have always had to mimic him for fear of incurring his wrath," Late Night's Seth Meyers said. "But this gets at a core maxim of the Trump cult: they see themselves as above the rules and above you. That's why Trump and his sycophants on Fox News are all talking about reopening the economy and proclaiming that we all need to get back to work. What they really means is you need to get back to work while they all sit comfortably in safe isolation."

"If states lift their stay-at-home orders too soon, we could be right back in the same boat we were in a few weeks ago — and that boat, by the way, is a Diamond Princess cruise ship," Jimmy Kimmel said. But "Team Trump is declaring victory," and Kushner's claim that "the federal government rose to the challenge and that this is 'a great success story'" wasn't even "the craziest thing he said," Kimmel laughed. "I love the idea that he's watching late-night television to see if we make jokes about him. Jared, in case you are, here's a few I think you'll like." A sample: "Jared Kushner is so dead inside, the president calls him Melania."

Trump's promise Wedneday that COVID-19 cases will eventually hit zero "is what happens when you elect a real estate developer as a president — their time lines are always going to be B.S.," The Daily Show's Trevor Noah said. "By the way, what did Trump mean when he said corona cases will go down to zero 'at the appropriate time'? How is now not the appropriate time?" Watch below. Peter Weber

coronavirus and the economy
Boeing is cutting 10 percent of its workforce, and Airbus is hurting, too

2:42 a.m.
Boeing plant outside Seattle
Stephen Brashear/Getty Images

Boeing announced Wednesday that it lost $1.7 billion in the first quarter of 2020, fueled by the grounding of its troubled 737 MAX airliners and the collapse of commercial aviation due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and it is cutting 10 percent of its workforce, or more than 14,000 jobs. Most of the job cuts will be focused in Boeing's commercial aircraft division, especially factories outside Seattle and Charleston, South Carolina.

"These layoffs are permanent," aviation consultant Mike Boyd told The Washington Post. Even if commercial aviation picks up again in late 2020 or 2021, "Boeing has to shrink in size. The marketplace that they were selling to last year doesn't exist anymore and it won't exist for three years or more." Airlines and leasing companies have been canceling orders for aircraft, and while Boeing hopes to restart production on the 737 MAX this year, it is halving its production of 787 Dreamliner jets. Boeing has not yet said it if will apply for federal coronavirus recovery funds.

Boeing's main rival in commercial aviation, Airbus, also announced steep cuts in production Wednesday and said it will furlough staff in Germany, France, and Britain. Airplane part suppliers are being slammed by the swoon in air travel. General Electric said Wednesday that it is also cutting 10 percent of its 52,000 aviation unit employees and will furlough thousands more. Peter Weber

