2 more people corroborate certain details of Tara Reade's account of alleged Biden sexual assault

Two more sources — one a former neighbor and the other a former co-worker — have come forward and corroborated certain details about Tara Reade's sexual assault allegation against former Vice President Joe Biden, Business Insider reports.

Reade has accused Biden of assaulting her while she worked as aide for him in 1993 when he was a senator. Biden hasn't addressed the allegations, although his staff says they are false. But Lynda LaCasse, who lived next door to Reade in the mid-90s, told Insider that Reade told her about the incident in 1995 or 1996. "She was crying," LaCasse said. "She was upset. And the more she talked about it, the more she started crying. I remember saying that she needed to file a police report."

LaCasse said she believed Reade back then, which prompted her to speak out and on the record now that the story is facing public scrutiny, noting that Reade never asked her to come forward.

Reade's former colleague at the office of former California state Sen. Jack O'Connell (D) between 1994 and 1996, Lorraine Sanchez, said Reade had complained to her about being mistreated by her former employer. She said she doesn't recall if Reade offered any details.

In addition to Sanchez and LaCasse, Reade's brother, Collin Moulton, and a friend who asked to remain anonymous have said Reade told them about the incident after it allegedly occurred. Reade also said an anonymous caller on CNN's Larry King Live in 1993 talking about her daughter's "problems" with a prominent senator was her mother. Read more at Business Insider. Tim O'Donnell