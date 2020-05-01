See More Speed Reads
Michael Cohen reportedly has his early prison release rescinded

3:01 p.m.
Michael Cohen
Eduardo Munoz Alvarez/Getty Images

Michael Cohen will reportedly not be getting out of prison early after all.

Cohen, the former personal lawyer to President Trump who pleaded guilty to charges of tax fraud, campaign finance violations, and lying to Congress, was informed earlier this month he would be able to serve the remainder of his three-year sentence at home due to the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic, his attorney said.

But on Friday, ABC News reported that Cohen's early release has been rescinded, and other inmates at the New York prison reportedly appear to have had their home confinements rescinded as well. Cohen, The Daily Beast reports, had spent 14 days in quarantine and was expected to be released on Friday, but it's "unclear what prompted the last-minute decision." In a press conference on Friday, asked if the White House intervened, White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany said, "Absolutely not."

Cohen has reportedly been working on a tell-all book about his time working for Trump, as The Daily Beast reported, and on Friday, ABC reported that Trump Organization lawyers had sent a letter to Cohen demanding he stop writing it, citing a nondisclosure agreement he signed. The Beast previously quoted a source close to Cohen as saying "the stories that will be in the book aren't privileged" but would be "about what it's like being around this man and things that he did that most people typically do not do." Cohen is scheduled to be released from prison in November 2021. Brendan Morrow

A local Florida news station just interviewed the Grim Reaper

3:40 p.m.

A local news station in Florida had a rather surprising guest on Friday afternoon: Death himself. During a story on the reopening of the state's beaches, ABC News' Panama City affiliate spoke with the Grim Reaper, who was busy protesting the loosening of coronavirus restrictions before the danger of COVID-19 had fully passed.

"I'm here today to try to make the point that it's premature that we open our beaches," the scythe-bearing harvester of souls explained. "I'm a huge proponent of public beaches, and I've been fighting for that for year, but I think the danger of bringing all the people here to our area and spreading the virus — I think it's going to prolong the recovery we have."

Florida is one of several states that have begun to loosen restrictions despite having recorded its highest single-day death toll this week. Watch the interview (which of course isn't actually with the Pale Rider himself, but with a Walton County attorney named Daniel W. Uhlfelder dressed as such) below. Jeva Lange

Mitt Romney sides with Democrats calling for $12 hourly raises for essential workers

3:26 p.m.
Sen. Mitt Romney.
Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Sen. Mitt Romney (R-Utah) has followed demands of pay raises for essential workers with a proposal of his own.

Romney proposed Friday that essential workers "who are necessarily subject to greater risk of COVID-19" receive hourly bonuses of up to $12 in the form of a tax credit. His proposal comes a month after several Democratic senators suggested $13/hour raises for essential workers that would be retroactive from the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Employers would have to opt in to what Romney is calling "Patriot Pay" and start paying workers a bonus for the government funding to activate. The federal government would triple what the employer offers and add it to the worker's paycheck as an additional bonus, up to a total of $12; For example grocery workers getting a $3/hour bonus from worker would get an extra $9/hour from the government.

Workers would have to collect the payments by submitting a claim to the IRS; Romney did suggest the IRS partner with payroll companies to distribute the money faster. Those bonuses start phasing out if a person makes $50,000 annually, and end entirely at $90,000. Payments also would only start in May and last through July.

Senate Democrats proposed a COVID-19 "heroes fund" in early April that was a bit simpler than Romney's Patriot Pay. It would extend a "$25,000 premium pay increase for essential workers, equivalent to a raise of $13 per hour from the start of the public health emergency" through the end of the year. It would also offer a $15,000 essential worker recruitment incentive to hire and maintain health care workers. Kathryn Krawczyk

Sewers are a disgustingly reliable 'early warning system' for COVID-19 outbreaks

2:43 p.m.
Clowns aren't the only thing you can discover in the sewer.
Chris Hondros/Getty Images

It's a dirty job, but someone's gotta do it: Researchers are reportedly turning to Number Two in order to predict where the next major coronavirus outbreak will be, The Washington Post reports. "S--- is a great source of information," explained David Hirschberg, the founder of a biotech firm that is working to track COVID-19 by studying sewage.

The novel coronavirus can be detected in wastewater as much as two weeks before a person begins to show symptoms, which means that studying a city's raw sewage can help researchers understand how much of a population is ill. More than 170 wastewater facilities around the country (which account for about 13 percent of the population) have been sending samples to labs, which are finding that based on what goes down the toilet, outbreaks are likely even worse than official numbers are showing. "Our estimates are about 10 times higher than the cumulative [confirmed] cases up to that date," said Mariana Matus, a co-founder of the sewage testing company Biobot.

Using the data gleaned from sewage could be crucial as the country slowly begins to reopen. For example, if researchers detect a spike in the amount of COVID-19 virus circulating in the bowels of a particular population, it might be time to snap closed a quarantine again; low virus counts, on the other hand, could lead to tentative openings.

"This is the kind of early warning system you want to have," Hirschberg said. "When people start showing up at hospitals and start dying, that's not the indicator you want to have. That's too late." Read more at The Washington Post. Jeva Lange

Trump is reportedly going to celebrate the Fourth of July at Mount Rushmore

2:01 p.m.
Fireworks over Mount Rushmore in 2004.
JEFF HAYNES/AFP via Getty Images

President Trump will reportedly visit Mount Rushmore on July 3 to see the fireworks display he helped facilitate, even as uncertainty over the pandemic stretches into the summer, Bloomberg News reports.

Earlier this week, South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem (R) confirmed the Independence Day celebration would go forward. "We're excited that this will be happening at Mount Rushmore," Noem said, as reported by CNN. "We've been working on this for quite some time." Trump had first floated the idea of holding "your first big fireworks display at Mount Rushmore" back in January, although firework shows have been held at the monument in the past only to be discontinued in 2009 over environmental concerns. Trump has waved off such worries by saying "what can burn? It's stone."

Noem is notably "one of a handful of governors not to issue an order shuttering non-essential businesses during the ongoing epidemic," Newsweek writes. As of this week, the state had 2,245 confirmed cases of COVID-19, and 11 deaths, ranking it 41st among the country's 50 states for highest number of cases.

Asked about the congregation of crowds for the firework show in a couple of months, Noem said, "We'll continue to evaluate what the crowd looks like and how we'll be able to facilitate that event but regardless of how many people will be there, the fireworks will go off and I can't think of a better way for us to celebrate America's birthday."

Trump has been obsessed with the South Dakota monument — which depicts former presidents Abraham Lincoln, Theodore Roosevelt, George Washington, and Thomas Jefferson — for quite some time. "I said, 'Mr. President, you should come to South Dakota sometime, we have Mount Rushmore,'" Noem recalled in a 2018 interview. "And he goes, 'Do you know it's my dream to have my face on Mount Rushmore?' I started laughing. He wasn't laughing, so he was totally serious." Jeva Lange

New York schools are officially closed for the rest of the year

1:44 p.m.
A closed school in Brooklyn.
Spencer Platt/Getty Images

New York schools are officially closed for the rest of the school year, Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced Friday.

Following the lead of New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio, Cuomo said Friday that schools and colleges in the state wouldn't reopen even if his New York PAUSE Act continues past May 15. Non-essential businesses are still closed until at least that time to stem the spread of COVID-19.

New York, especially its biggest city, have become the epicenter of the COVID-19 crisis both in the U.S. and in the world. New York City Mayor Bill De Blasio had already announced that city schools would remain shut through the remainder of the school year, prompting a bit of a spat between him and Cuomo. Cuomo said the shutdown decision remained with him and called de Blasio's announcement merely his "opinion."

Cuomo declined to speculate on whether schools would reopen normally in the fall. A decision on summer school will happen by the end of May, Cuomo said, and summer camps will open according to "regional decisions," Cuomo said. Kathryn Krawczyk

Elon Musk declares he's 'selling almost all physical possessions' because he's 'devoting myself to Mars and Earth'

12:58 p.m.

After his anti-lockdown rant, Tesla CEO Elon Musk has come out strong against something else: the concept of physical possessions.

Musk earlier this week railed against lockdown measures put in place to slow the spread of COVID-19, and on Friday, he launched into another bizarre Twitter tirade, declaring with no context that he will be "selling almost all physical possessions" and "will own no house."

Facing some follow-up questions, such as "what?" and "huh?," the Tesla CEO told one user that this supposed sale of virtually everything he owns is not because he needs the cash but because he's "devoting myself to Mars and Earth" and "possession just weigh you down." He did offer one caveat, though: it is extremely important that his house, the former home of Gene Wilder, must not be "torn down or lose any its soul."

At one point in his tweetstorm, Musk wrote that Tesla's stock price is "too high [in my opinion]," after which Tesla shares took a dive.

In other tweets, Musk doubled down on his call to end stay-at-home orders, demanding we "give people back their FREEDOM" and posting lyrics to the "Star-Spangled Banner." Musk went on an expletive-laden rant on the coronavirus crisis during Tesla's earnings call earlier this week, claiming stay-at-home orders are "fascist." He downplayed the threat of COVID-19 in March, insisting panic over it was "dumb" and incorrectly predicting there would be "close to zero" new cases by the end of April.

For those who might think Musk is losing it here, he insists it's the opposite. When one user tweeted at Musk that he is "the only tech leader that is NOT losing it," claiming that "all the others are chearing [sic] the massive civil rights violations going on right now," Musk responded, "Exactly." Brendan Morrow

Drew Barrymore is in a massive pillow fight with a luxury textile designer

12:51 p.m.
Drew Barrymore speaks at Advertising Week in New York.
John Lamparski/Getty Images for Advertising Week New York

In what is shaping up to be a pillow fight for the ages, Los Angeles textile studio Rule of Three is suing Drew Barrymore and Walmart for alleged copyright infringement, TMZ reports.

Rule of Three specifically claims that Walmart's Drew Barrymore pillows (not to be confused with pillows depicting Drew Barrymore, which are also a thing) look identical to a marbled "Turkish Plume" pattern that it released back in 2015. Barrymore, however, has boasted in the past that "every single one" of the items in her Flower Home collection for Walmart is an "original … print."

Rule of Three's pillows retail for an eyebrow-raising $315 to $565, while the most expensive pillows in Barrymore's Walmart collection go for about $34. But you know what they say: when you fight pillows with pillows, all you get are feathers. Compare the designs for yourself at TMZ. Jeva Lange

