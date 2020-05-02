See More Speed Reads
Fresh air
Some recreation restrictions ease in Spain, Germany, Italy to follow suit

10:33 a.m.
Barcelona, Spain.
David Ramos/Getty Images

For the first time in seven weeks, Spanish adults can enjoy some fresh air beyond their brief walks to the grocery store.

Coronavirus restrictions continued to ease Saturday in some European countries, including Spain, one of the world's hardest-hit nations. Adults were allowed outside to exercise for the first time in seven weeks, prompting runners and cyclists to hit the pavement, though social distancing guidelines remain in place. There are designated time slots for activity between 6 a.m. and 10 a.m. and 8 p.m. and 11 p.m.

Spain has had more than 213,000 cases of COVID-19 with 24,543 deaths, but the rate of new infections and fatalities has slowed significantly during the lockdown. In another sign that things are improving, a field hospital set up by the military at a convention center in Madrid was closed, as was a makeshift morgue established at an ice rink in the capital, which experienced the worst of Spain's struggles.

Elsewhere in Western Europe, museums, zoos, and playgrounds were permitted to open for the first time in several weeks in Germany, which has a high amount of cases but a relatively low death rate.

Italy will begin gradually loosening some restrictions Monday. The governments in Madrid, Rome, and Berlin, have all acknowledged people must remain vigilant and that the virus' resurgence remains possible. Read more at The Associated Press and BBC. Tim O'Donnell

2020 Campaign
Biden may have incidentally provided Trump campaign with new point of attack

11:31 a.m.
Joe Biden.
JoeBiden.com via Getty Images

Former Vice President Joe Biden didn't seem to be doing himself any favors Friday when he refused to unseal the senatorial papers he sent to the University of Delaware amid accusations of sexual assault made by his former staffer, Tara Reade, Politico reports.

Biden finally addressed the allegations Friday, claiming they weren't true. He went on to say that any complaint filed by Reade (Reade said she didn't mention the alleged assault in her complaint, but that he "made her feel uncomfortable") about the alleged incident wouldn't be found among his papers, but rather in the National Archives. Biden, the presumptive Democratic presidential nominee, asked the National Archives to release whatever they come across. But things got complicated when the National Archives said personnel records are actually held by the Senate, whose rules say they're actually held by the General Services Administration, which said they're actually held by, you guessed it, the National Archives.

The confusion quickly lit a spark among President Trump's re-election campaign that will likely keep burning throughout the cycle. "The most transparent thing Joe Biden did this morning was admit that he is hiding documents so they can't be used against him," said Emma Vaughn, Florida press secretary for the Republican National Committee, in a statement.

Of course, it's not only Biden's GOP opponents who want to know more about Reade's allegations — many Democrats are also pushing for the case to be scrutinized more closely, and opening up the Delaware archives would be one way to start. However, several told Politico that it's standard to keep those documents under wraps while a politician is still active. Read more at Politico. Tim O'Donnell

equal pay
USWNT unable to demonstrate they were illegally paid less than men, judge rules

8:41 a.m.
Megan Rapinoe.
Mike Stobe/Getty Images

A federal judge issued a ruling late Friday hampering the United States women's national soccer team's lawsuit which claims the U.S. Soccer Federation violated the Equal Pay Act by paying them less then members of the men's national team.

Judge R. Gary Klausner ruled the plaintiffs were not able to demonstrate they were paid less than their male counterparts between 2015 and 2019 "due solely, or in material part, to the WNT working more than the MNT," siding with U.S. Soccer which has said the USWNT was paid more overall during that time frame. The women said that was only because they played more games than the men, but Klausner's ruling cited as undisputed fact that the USWNT averaged more per game, as well.

Klausner said the EPA claims were ultimately rejected because of differences in the men's and women's collective bargaining agreements, noting the women rejected a pay-for-play model identical to the men in 2016, eventually offering a counterproposal with lesser bonuses (which the men rely on for their national team compensation) than the federation's offer in exchange for more contracted players and higher base salaries.

The judge also sided in part with U.S. Soccer in response to the plaintiffs' claim they were discriminated against by being subjected to playing on inferior surfaces.

Klausner's explanation didn't satisfy the plaintiffs. Molly Levinson, a spokeswoman for the women, said they were "shocked and disappointed with today's decision, but we will not give our hard work for equal pay." USWNT player Megan Rapinoe voiced her agreement over twitter. Tim O'Donnell

Tim O'Donnell

no go
White House blocks Fauci from testifying at 'counter-productive' House hearing, Senate appearance still on

7:47 a.m.
Anthony Fauci.
MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images

The White House confirmed Saturday it is blocking Dr. Anthony Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Disease who has taken on a prominent role in the Trump administration's coronavirus response, from testifying before the Democrat-led House Appropriations Committee about the pandemic next week.

White House spokesman Judd Deere said "it is counterproductive" to have someone like Fauci, who is heavily involved in the government's efforts to re-open the American economy and expedite a coronavirus vaccine, step away from those tasks and testify.

"It's not muzzling, it's not blocking, it's simply trying to ensure we're able to balance the need for oversight, the legitimate need for oversight, with their responsibilities to handle COVID-19 work at their respective agencies and departments," a senior administration official told The Washington Post on condition of anonymity.

Deere did say the White House would work with Congress to find a more "appropriate time" for Fauci to testify.

Fauci, who at times has dissented from President Trump on certain coronavirus-related matters such as testing capacity and whether some states are re-opening too soon, will reportedly still appear before the Republican-led Senate Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions Committee the following week. Read more at The Washington Post and CNN. Tim O'Donnell

pawnee cares
Parks and Recreation reunion raises almost $3 million for coronavirus relief

May 1, 2020
Parks and Recreation
NBC

Parks and Recreation returned for a reunion special this week that was literally everything fans could have dreamed of — and it raised enough money for charity to make Li'l Sebastian proud.

The cast of the beloved sitcom reunited on NBC Thursday night for a special remotely-produced fundraiser episode, which followed Leslie Knope's efforts to stay connected with her friends during the coronavirus pandemic. The special has thus far raised $2.8 million for Feeding America's COVID-19 Response Fund, Variety reports, although there's still time to donate. State Farm, Subaru of America, NBCUniversal, and the cast and crew of Parks and Recreation matched donations up to $500,000.

Critics and fans praised the Parks and Recreation reunion as exactly the positivity they needed during the crisis, and the episode was packed to the brim with delightful fan service and cameos. Not only did the special check in on what all the main characters have been up to, but it also featured lots of Pawnee favorites, from Bobby Newport and Jean-Ralphio Saperstein to Dennis Feinstein and Perd Hapley. The whole thing culminated in a group performance of Andy Dwyer's unforgettable Li'l Sebastian tribute song "5,000 Candles in the Wind," during which Ron Swanson could hardly contain his emotions. And can you really blame him?

The Parks special also stressed the importance of self-care amid social distancing, ending with an out-of-character message promoting both Feeding America and the National Alliance on Mental Illness. Co-creator Michael Schur explained to Entertainment Weekly that since Leslie Knope on Parks always "believed wholeheartedly in the power of interpersonal connection and in the power of structures to provide comfort and service in times of crisis," it seemed like the perfect time for a reunion, as the "themes of the world right now are very much in line with the themes of the show."

The entire Parks and Recreation reunion is available to watch for free on YouTube. Brendan Morrow

normal
A local Florida news station just interviewed the Grim Reaper

May 1, 2020

A local news station in Florida had a rather surprising guest on Friday afternoon: Death himself. During a story on the reopening of the state's beaches, ABC News' Panama City affiliate spoke with the Grim Reaper, who was busy protesting the loosening of coronavirus restrictions before the danger of COVID-19 had fully passed.

"I'm here today to try to make the point that it's premature that we open our beaches," the scythe-bearing harvester of souls explained. "I'm a huge proponent of public beaches, and I've been fighting for that for year, but I think the danger of bringing all the people here to our area and spreading the virus — I think it's going to prolong the recovery we have."

Florida is one of several states that have begun to loosen restrictions despite having recorded its highest single-day death toll this week. Watch the interview (which of course isn't actually with the Pale Rider himself, but with a Walton County attorney named Daniel W. Uhlfelder dressed as such) below. Jeva Lange

similar but not the same
Mitt Romney sides with Democrats calling for $12 hourly raises for essential workers

May 1, 2020
Sen. Mitt Romney.
Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Sen. Mitt Romney (R-Utah) has followed demands of pay raises for essential workers with a proposal of his own.

Romney proposed Friday that essential workers "who are necessarily subject to greater risk of COVID-19" receive hourly bonuses of up to $12 in the form of a tax credit. His proposal comes a month after several Democratic senators suggested $13/hour raises for essential workers that would be retroactive from the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Employers would have to opt in to what Romney is calling "Patriot Pay" and start paying workers a bonus for the government funding to activate. The federal government would triple what the employer offers and add it to the worker's paycheck as an additional bonus, up to a total of $12; For example grocery workers getting a $3/hour bonus from worker would get an extra $9/hour from the government.

Workers would have to collect the payments by submitting a claim to the IRS; Romney did suggest the IRS partner with payroll companies to distribute the money faster. Those bonuses start phasing out if a person makes $50,000 annually, and end entirely at $90,000. Payments also would only start in May and last through July.

Senate Democrats proposed a COVID-19 "heroes fund" in early April that was a bit simpler than Romney's Patriot Pay. It would extend a "$25,000 premium pay increase for essential workers, equivalent to a raise of $13 per hour from the start of the public health emergency" through the end of the year. It would also offer a $15,000 essential worker recruitment incentive to hire and maintain health care workers. Kathryn Krawczyk

just when he thought he was out...
Michael Cohen reportedly has his early prison release rescinded

May 1, 2020
Michael Cohen
Eduardo Munoz Alvarez/Getty Images

Michael Cohen will reportedly not be getting out of prison early after all.

Cohen, the former personal lawyer to President Trump who pleaded guilty to charges of tax fraud, campaign finance violations, and lying to Congress, was informed earlier this month he would be able to serve the remainder of his three-year sentence at home due to the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic, his attorney said.

But on Friday, ABC News reported that Cohen's early release has been rescinded, and other inmates at the New York prison reportedly appear to have had their home confinements rescinded as well. Cohen, The Daily Beast reports, had spent 14 days in quarantine and was expected to be released on Friday, but it's "unclear what prompted the last-minute decision." In a press conference on Friday, asked if the White House intervened, White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany said, "Absolutely not."

Cohen has reportedly been working on a tell-all book about his time working for Trump, as The Daily Beast reported, and on Friday, ABC reported that Trump Organization lawyers had sent a letter to Cohen demanding he stop writing it, citing a nondisclosure agreement he signed. The Beast previously quoted a source close to Cohen as saying "the stories that will be in the book aren't privileged" but would be "about what it's like being around this man and things that he did that most people typically do not do." Cohen is scheduled to be released from prison in November 2021.

Update 4:12 p.m.: The Wall Street Journal is now reporting that while Cohen did not return home on Friday, his "early release hasn't been rescinded, and he will be eligible at the end of the month." Brendan Morrow

