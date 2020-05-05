Barack and Michelle Obama to deliver virtual commencement speeches for graduating seniors

Seniors whose normal graduation ceremony had to be called off this year during the coronavirus crisis will now be getting virtual commencement events featuring former President Barack Obama and former first lady Michelle Obama.

Obama is set to deliver a commencement message for high school seniors during a primetime special later this month that will air on the four major broadcast networks: ABC, CBS, Fox, and NBC. The special, Graduate Together: America Honors the High School Class of 2020, is hosted by the XQ Institute, The LeBron James Family Foundation, and The Entertainment Industry Foundation, and it will also feature LeBron James, Malala Yousafzai, the Jonas Brothers, and Megan Rapinoe among others. That same day, Obama will also participate in an event for graduates of HBCUs.

The former president, as well as former first lady Michelle Obama, will additionally deliver commencement addresses during a virtual graduation event on YouTube, which will also feature guests like Lady Gaga and former Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice, Variety reports. Previously, Oprah Winfrey was among those announced for a virtual graduation ceremony on Facebook.

"I've always loved joining commencements — the culmination of years of hard work and sacrifice," Obama said Tuesday. "Even if we can’t get together in person this year, Michelle and I are excited to celebrate the nationwide Class of 2020 and recognize this milestone with you and your loved ones."

The televised special for high school seniors is set for May 16, while the YouTube event is set for June 6. Brendan Morrow