congrats grads
Barack and Michelle Obama to deliver virtual commencement speeches for graduating seniors

12:42 p.m.
Barack and Michelle Obama
Ron Sachs-Pool/Getty Images

Seniors whose normal graduation ceremony had to be called off this year during the coronavirus crisis will now be getting virtual commencement events featuring former President Barack Obama and former first lady Michelle Obama.

Obama is set to deliver a commencement message for high school seniors during a primetime special later this month that will air on the four major broadcast networks: ABC, CBS, Fox, and NBC. The special, Graduate Together: America Honors the High School Class of 2020, is hosted by the XQ Institute, The LeBron James Family Foundation, and The Entertainment Industry Foundation, and it will also feature LeBron James, Malala Yousafzai, the Jonas Brothers, and Megan Rapinoe among others. That same day, Obama will also participate in an event for graduates of HBCUs.

The former president, as well as former first lady Michelle Obama, will additionally deliver commencement addresses during a virtual graduation event on YouTube, which will also feature guests like Lady Gaga and former Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice, Variety reports. Previously, Oprah Winfrey was among those announced for a virtual graduation ceremony on Facebook.

"I've always loved joining commencements — the culmination of years of hard work and sacrifice," Obama said Tuesday. "Even if we can’t get together in person this year, Michelle and I are excited to celebrate the nationwide Class of 2020 and recognize this milestone with you and your loved ones."

The televised special for high school seniors is set for May 16, while the YouTube event is set for June 6. Brendan Morrow

Poll Watch
Approval rating for Trump's coronavirus response drops again, poll shows

1:55 p.m.

Americans are becoming less impressed with President Trump's response to the coronavirus pandemic as the months go by, a new poll from Monmouth University shows.

Since Monmouth began asking the question in March, Trump's approval rating specifically for how's handled the pandemic, has dropped from 50 percent to 46 percent in April to 42 percent in March. And, for the first time, more than half of those surveyed believe he's doing a "bad job."

Congress' numbers also dipped three percentage points, while the media and governors mostly held steady when it comes to how they've handled the situation. The poll's big winner, though, is the American public. In the previous two polls, only 38 percent of those surveyed approved of how their fellow Americans had responded to the pandemic, but that rating has jumped to 51 percent.

The Monmouth University poll was conducted over the phone between April 30 and May 4 and included a random sample of 808 adults living in the United States. The margin of error was 3.5 percentage points. Read more here. Tim O'Donnell

change of values
National intelligence director nominee Ratcliffe pulls a 180 on whistleblower protections, 'deep state'

1:47 p.m.

Rep. John Ratcliffe (R-Texas) has a few new principles now that he's under the Senate's spotlight.

Ratcliffe faced a Senate nomination hearing on Tuesday after President Trump nominated him, for the second time, to be the next director of national intelligence. In his hearing, Ratcliffe promised protections for whistleblowers and showed support for the intelligence community — a stark contrast from how he spoke about those topics in the past.

Sen. Michael Bennet (D-Colo.) on Tuesday asked Ratcliffe if he thought "the intelligence agencies of the United States are running amok," which Ratcliffe answered with a blunt "no." That's a change from the many times Ratcliffe has railed against intelligence agencies' alleged "bias" and "prejudice" toward Trump. Ratcliffe also said the "intelligence I will provide if confirmed will not be altered or impacted by outside influence."

Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D-Calif.) meanwhile asked Ratcliffe if his "past remarks" demanding the Ukraine whistleblower testify publicly and doubting the whistleblower's report would "discourage" further whistleblowers. Ratcliffe promised potential whistleblowers "every protection under the law."

And as for the "deep state" — the conspiracy theory of a group within the intelligence community allegedly set on undermining Trump that Ratcliffe has alluded to in the past? Ratcliffe said Tuesday he doesn't "know what that means." Kathryn Krawczyk

unique situation
Economists say Sweden's coronavirus approach probably wouldn't work elsewhere

12:55 p.m.
Stockholm.
ANDERS WIKLUND/TT NEWS AGENCY/AFP via Getty Images

Sweden has mostly defied critics in its coronavirus response. Schools, gyms, bars, and shops have remained open, and despite early concerns the lack of a full lockdown doesn't seem to have exacerbated the pandemic in the country beyond what was expected. Bloomberg notes the fatality rate as a share of the population is lower than most large, wealthy European countries, and Sweden's top epidemiologist Anders Tegnell — who is behind the more relaxed guidelines — said they're beginning to see a stabilized infection rate.

Tegnell set up the framework because he doesn't believe full-scale shutdowns make sense considering the virus isn't going to disappear anytime soon. He opted for a more "sustainable" approach that keeps economic life flowing while encouraging people to follow guidelines meant to slow the spread. Sweden's economy, therefore, is likely to contract a lot less than others. But economists at Goldman Sachs, Bloomberg reports, don't think it's wise for folks itching to end lockdowns elsewhere to point to Sweden as an example; the Scandinavian country may be particularly well-suited for its method.

"Its population density is about half that of Italy, and Sweden has a high proportion of single-occupancy households, and a relatively low proportion of multi-generational households," the economists said in a note. Read more at Bloomberg. Tim O'Donnell

Where's the beef?
Wendy's is reportedly out of beef at almost 20 percent of its U.S. restaurants

11:37 a.m.
Wendy's
Jim Watson / Getty Images

Where's the beef, indeed.

The financial firm Stephens on Tuesday estimated that about 18 percent of Wendy's restaurants in the United States are not selling hamburgers after running out of beef during the coronavirus crisis, CNN reports. This was based on an analysis of their online menus.

Numerous meat plants have closed temporarily in recent weeks after workers contracted COVID-19, and according to The New York Times, there has been a 10 percent reduction in beef slaughter capacity. The analysis Tuesday said that Wendy's is particularly exposed to these recent production issues due to its use of fresh beef.

A spokesperson for Wendy's told CNBC, "It is widely known that beef suppliers across North America are currently facing production challenges" and that "some of our menu items may be temporarily limited at some restaurants in this current environment," though the spokesperson added that "we continue to supply hamburgers to all of our restaurants, with deliveries two or three times a week, which is consistent with normal delivery schedules."

According to CNBC, the shortages vary by state, but hundreds of locations in Ohio, Michigan, Tennessee, and New York are out of beef.

This comes after the chair of Tyson Foods recently took out an advertisement in The New York Times arguing "the food supply chain is breaking" during the coronavirus crisis and warning that "as pork, beef, and chicken plants are being forced to close, even for short periods of time, millions of pounds of meat will disappear from the supply chain." Brendan Morrow

coronavirus relief
Tribal governments are finally set to receive their coronavirus aid more than a month after bill passed

11:37 a.m.

In a joint statement Tuesday, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and Interior Secretary David Bernhardt announced Native American tribal governments in every U.S. state will begin receiving $4.8 billion of the $8 billion allocated for their fight against the coronavirus pandemic. The remaining money, which will be distributed based on employment and expenditure data, will be paid out at a later date.

The 60 percent of the funds that were made available Tuesday are being distributed based on on population data and will be subject to a floor of $100,000. Native American tribes are considered a vulnerable sector of the population during the pandemic, and the Navajo Nation has one of the highest rates of infection in the country (though some of that is related to high testing rates, as well.).

Last week, Democrats on the House Ways and Means Committee urged Mnuchin to release the funds, pointing out the governments still hadn't received them despite Congress passing the CARES Act in late March. The bill had set a deadline to disburse the funds by April 26. Tim O'Donnell

if and also when
Trump says he'll wear a mask 'if' he's visiting a 'mask facility'

11:06 a.m.

When in a mask factory, do as the mask factory... makes?

President Trump has yet to be spotted wearing a mask to prevent the spread of COVID-19 despite the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommending everyone do so. But Trump might don one on Tuesday if he happens to be visiting a mask factory, he said. He wasn't quite sure of where Air Force One was taking him.

Trump is scheduled to visit a mask factory in Arizona, for the record.

Vice President Mike Pence notably skipped a mask when visiting the Mayo Clinic in Minnesota last week, but ended up putting one on for a different visit. Pence later admitted he should've put on a mask for the first trip, where he met health care workers and even coronavirus patients. Kathryn Krawczyk

Solving COVID
Pfizer launches human trials for coronavirus vaccine, aims for emergency use in September

10:27 a.m.
Pfizer.
Drew Angerer/Getty Images

Pfizer, in partnership with German pharmaceutical company BioNTech, became the latest company to launch human trials for a potential coronavirus vaccine Monday.

If all goes well, the companies hope their COVID-19 vaccine could be ready for emergency use in September, in time for what many predict will be a period of rejuvenated viral transmission (if it subsides at all in the U.S. between now and then). The normal caveats apply here — the quest for a vaccine is moving along at a pace never before seen, which means that some essential steps may be purposefully skipped in the process, and many experts believe that getting a vaccine in even 18 months, let alone later this year, is overly optimistic.

Pfizer and some other companies are using a genetic material known as messenger RNA to develop their vaccine that could possibly train cells to create a protein the coronavirus latches onto without making a person sick. With the protein in the body, a person's immune system could then reportedly produce antibodies ready to fight off a future infection. The good news is that this technology is reportedly more stable than traditional vaccines which use weakened virus strains, and it's faster to produce, hence Pfizer's ambitious timeline. The catch is that no RNA messenger vaccine has ever reached the market before.

In other coronavirus development news, the United Arab Emirates found that a "minimally invasive" treatment in which stem cells are turned into a mist to be inhaled has resulted in "favorable" outcomes for COVID-19 patients and could hit the market in three months if trials keep going well. Israel, meanwhile, said it has isolated a key coronavirus antibody that could possibly "neutralize" the virus in a patient's body. Tim O'Donnell

