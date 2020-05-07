Trump cryptically tells reporters 'a lot of things' might happen soon following call with Putin

-
Trump cryptically tells reporters 'a lot of things' might happen soon following call with Putin5:48 p.m.
JetBlue to terrify New York City in ill-advised tribute to the city's first responders5:43 p.m.
Trump reportedly got 'lava level mad' over potential exposure to coronavirus5:20 p.m.
Tara Reade to Joe Biden: 'You should not be running on character'4:41 p.m.
Justice Department will drop case against Michael Flynn3:05 p.m.
Tara Reade to offer message for Biden in on-camera interview with Megyn Kelly2:56 p.m.
Sen. Joe Manchin forgot to mute a call with Senate Democrats while he went through an Arby's drive-through1:53 p.m.
Constitutional scholar argues Trump should be impeached over Dr. Bright whistleblower complaint12:51 p.m.
