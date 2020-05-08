See More Speed Reads
Coronavirus polling
A new poll adds to the consistent message from America: 'It is too soon to reopen'

7:16 a.m.
Protesters in Virginia
Drew Angerer/Getty Images

Despite some widely covered open-the-economy protests in various state capitals, return-to-work boosterism from President Trump, and moves by a growing number of governors to lift a growing number or coronavirus mitigation restrictions, the polling has been pretty consistent: "Most Americans believe it is too soon to reopen," Nathaniel Rakich noted at FiveThirtyEight Friday morning, rounding up recent polling. "Simply put, Americans think the stay-at-home orders are doing a lot more good than bad."

An ABC News/Ipsos poll released Friday morning found the same thing. In the poll, conducted May 6-7, 64 percent of U.S. adults agreed that "opening the country now is not worth it because it will be more lives being lost," versus 34 percent who said it's "worth it because it will keep economic damage to a minimum." There was a sharp partisan divide: 92 percent of Democrats, 63 percent of independents, and 35 percent of Republicans said reopening isn't worth it.

The survey also found that 77 percent of respondents are concerned about becoming infected with the virus, down 5 percentage points from late April's results, and only 74 percent said they would probably get a "safe and effective coronavirus vaccine" while 25 percent said they were unlikely to get vaccinated. Trump's handling of the COVID-19 pandemic held steady at 57 percent disapproval, 42 percent approval.

Ipsos surveyed 532 adults nationally, and the margin of sampling error in the poll is 4.9 percentage points. Peter Weber

Late night tackles Trump and coronavirus
Stephen Colbert, Seth Meyers, and Jimmy Kimmel notice Trump loves mass testing, but only for himself

6:10 a.m.

President Trump's personal valet tested positive for the coronavirus, Stephen Colbert said on Thursday's Late Show. "The president was reportedly pretty upset," and not just about the health scare. "This news is inconvenient for the president, because it gets in the way of Trump's core message that we've gotta open up the country as fast as we can," he said, even as his White House hides CDC guidelines on to do it safely.

"I'm guessing killing voters in an election year is going to be awkward at best, but Trump has a plan for that," Colbert said. "He's gone from being a birther to a deather." And the man who will "sell Trump's message of 'I don't see dead people'" is campaign manager Brad Parscale, who compared Trump's campaign to the Death Star, he noted. "Okay, first of all, Brad, it's refreshingly honest of you to say you're the people in Star Wars that were designed after the Nazis. But, have you seen the movie?"

Jimmy Kimmel, like Colbert, recapped the Axl Rose-Steven Mnuchin feud, and he also noted Trump's "unsettling" valet news. "The White House says Trump took a test — he gets tested every day — and tested negative," Kimmel said. "But this president doesn't have time for the virus. He is very busy obstructing justice and redecorating his wall," at a cost of $500 million to $3 billion.

"The Trump administration understands the importance of testing to safely reopen the economy because they're testing themselves, they just don't care about testing you," Late Night's Seth Meyer said. "That's what this is all about. They just want to protect themselves while telling you that you need to be a 'warrior' and get back out there to get the economy going," but "if he wants to force working people back into the economy prematurely in the middle of a deadly pandemic, he should make sure everyone else can get tested, too."

It's not just testing Trump is tetchy about, Trevor Noah said at The Daily Show, recapping Trump's awkward Oval Office visit with nurses on Wednesday. "Only Donald Trump would dismiss the concerns of a frontline nurse at a reception to celebrate National Nurses Day," he said. "And I really feel bad for that nurse. ... Someone should have told her you don't disagree with Trump until you leave the White House and have a book to sell." Watch below. Peter Weber

Watch celebrities read real text messages from their mom for Jimmy Kimmel, Mother's Day

3:36 a.m.

Most moms "love to text — almost as much as they love to leave long voicemails," Jimmy Kimmel said on Thursday's Kimmel Live. For for the past few months, "we've been asking our celebrity guests to read real text messages from the women who brought them into this world," in preparation for Mother's Day. Among those reading "mom texts" are Gwyneth Paltrow, Will Arnett, Don Lemon, Emily Blunt, and Renee Zellweger. Elle Fanning really threw her mother into the shallow end, but SNL comedian Aidy Bryant's text might just give you mom envy. Watch below. Peter Weber

Quotables
Watch Trump's new press secretary thrash him on Fox and CNN in 2015

3:11 a.m.

President Trump appointed Kayleigh McEnany to be his fourth press secretary last month. McEnany, previously Trump's campaign spokeswoman and before that a conservative cable news regular, was not always on Team Trump, as CNN discovered when digging through the cable news vaults for a highlight reel broadcast Thursday.

McEnany certainly isn't the first Trump skeptic who has since publicly changed their mind — Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.), recent White House Chief of Staff Mick Mulvaney, and Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas), for example, made scathing comments about Trump's unfitness for office during the 2016 campaign. But it is interesting to remember how far the Republican Party has shifted over the past four years.

Trump "doesn't deserve" to be near the top of the GOP polls, McEnany told Fox Business in the summer of 2015. "Look, the GOP doesn't need to be turning away voters and isolating them, we need to be bringing them into the tent. Donald Trump is the last person who's going to do that." Trump's comments about Mexicans were "very inartful and very inappropriate," she told CNN. "I think the mainstream Republican does not want to send the illegal immigrant back to Mexico. ... That's not the American way, we're not going to ship people across the border. There has to be some path to citizenship." She even suggested Trump's comment was "racist."

By October 2015, McEnany had changed her tone and said calling Trump a sexist and a racist was helping him among people sick of political correctness. But her problem was never that he was too conservative, the clips suggest. "Hey, I don't want to claim this guy," she laughed on CNN in June 2015. "Donald Trump, if we're going to be honest, is a progressive. ... This is not a true Republican candidate, and the fact that he's being portrayed as such in media is troublesome and not accurate."

At least she's consistent about blaming the media. Peter Weber

Law and Disorder
Tara Reade's lawyers include a Trump donor, former Sputnik editor

1:50 a.m.
Joe Biden.
JoeBiden.com via Getty Images

Tara Reade has now accused presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden of sexual assault on camera, after Biden unequivocally denied the allegation on TV. And after saying she was having trouble finding legal representation, Reade now has at least two lawyers, The Associated Press reports.

Her main attorney is Douglas Wigdor, a supporter of President Trump — he donated $55,000 to Trump's 2016 campaign — who has also represented women in sexual assault cases against Harvey Weinstein and Fox News hosts. Wigdor told AP his firm is currently representing Reade without charge, and the firm denied any political motivation.

Reade's other new lawyer is William Moran, who "previously wrote and edited for Sputnik, a news agency founded and supported by the Russian state-owned media company Rossiya Segodnya," AP reports. As Reade noted in her interview with Megyn Kelly, skeptics of her allegation sometimes bring up her recent, now-deleted quasi-erotic writings praising Russian President Vladimir Putin to suggest she's "a Russian agent." Moran texted AP Thursday to say he found its focus on his past work "disgraceful." Wigdor said Reade told him she was connected to Moran through Katie Halper, the podcaster who first broadcast Reade's assault allegation.

Reporters who have investigated Reade's account were unable to find any other allegations of sexual assault against Biden, and aides to former President Barack Obama said they uncovered no such allegations when they thoroughly vetted him for vice president in 2008.

At this point, it seems likely Reade won't be able to prove her 27-year-old allegation and Biden won't be able to disprove it.

We do know Reade has been speaking with reporters at major news organizations for more than a year, and that she has substantially changed her story in that time, as have her corroborating witnesses. That doesn't mean her new version of events is inaccurate.

A year ago, Reade steered reporter Laura McGann to a friend who had counseled her through her time in Biden's office in 1992 and 1993, she writes in Vox. At the time, the friend said Biden "never tried to kiss" Reade and "never went for one of those touches," adding, "What was creepy was that it was always in front of people." Now the friend tells McGann she did not want to violate Reade's level of comfort a year ago. "All of this leaves me where no reporter wants to be: mired in the miasma of uncertainty," McGann writes. Peter Weber

Wow
Barr says it was 'an easy decision' to drop case against Michael Flynn

1:50 a.m.
William Barr.
Mandel Ngan/AFP via Getty Images

Attorney General William Barr on Thursday defended the Justice Department's decision to drop the Michael Flynn case, claiming this "sends the message that there is one standard of justice in this country."

In December 2017, Flynn, President Trump's first national security adviser, pleaded guilty to lying to the FBI about his contacts with then-Russian Ambassador Sergey Kislyak. Earlier this year, Flynn's new attorneys asked to have his guilty plea withdrawn, claiming he was pressured into it by the FBI. On Thursday, federal prosecutors filed a motion saying they had determined the FBI's interview of Flynn was "untethered to, and unjustified by, the FBI's counterintelligence investigation."

During an interview with CBS News' Catherine Herridge, Barr said the Justice Department had been investigating Flynn's accusation of misconduct by the government, and after finding additional material, he agreed the case should be dismissed. It was "an easy decision" to file the motion, he said, and claimed he was not influenced by Trump's numerous tweets about Flynn and never discussed the matter with him.

Herridge asked about Flynn admitting in court that his "false statements and omissions impeded and otherwise had a material impact" on the FBI's investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 election. On the question of materiality, Barr responded, "we feel really that a crime cannot be established here because because there was not, in our view, a legitimate investigation going on." There was "nothing wrong" with Flynn's contacts with Kislyak, he said, calling one conversation "laudable."

Barr served as attorney general from 1991 to 1993 during the George H.W. Bush administration, and he told Herridge he felt he needed to step back into the role because the country was feeling as if "there were two standards of justice in this country." The Flynn case, he continued, "sends the message that there is one standard of justice in this country. And that's the way it will be. It doesn't matter what political party you're in, or, you know, whether you're rich or poor. We will follow the same standard for everybody." Catherine Garcia

It wasn't all bad
Card originally sent 33 years ago finally arrives, thanks to a post office's deep cleaning

12:30 a.m.
A mailbox.
iStock

A short but sweet message from a woman in California to her brother in Iowa was finally delivered — more than 30 years after it was sent.

In December 1987, Anne Lovell sent her older brother Paul Willis a postcard. On the front was a photo of Lovell in front of a waterfall, and on the back was a note: "A picture is worth 1,000 words...Happy Holidays! Love, Ann."

Somewhere between San Francisco and Willis' home in Thornton, Iowa, the postcard went missing. Willis didn't find this out until a few days ago, when the card finally made it to his mailbox. Lovell had never asked him if the postcard arrived, because "we just assumed everything in the mail went through," she told CNN.

The postcard was sent for a second time on April 29 in Des Moines. Willis called his local post office for more information, and was told that many locations are doing deep cleans because of the coronavirus, and that's likely how it was found and dropped back into the mail. Willis told CNN he and Lovell "were both really excited about it. It was one of those sort of fun things that happened." Catherine Garcia

come fly the germy skies
Frontier to require passengers, employees receive temperature screenings before boarding

May 7, 2020
A Frontier plane.
Michael Francis McElroy/Getty Images

Starting June 1, Frontier Airlines will require all passengers and employees to have their temperatures checked before boarding flights.

Frontier is the first major U.S. carrier to implement this policy. The company said touchless thermometers will be used, and anyone with a temperature of 100.4 degrees or higher will not be able to board. If there is enough time before the flight is scheduled to leave, Frontier said people with high temperatures will be "given time to rest," and their temperature will be taken a second time; if a passenger still has a fever, their travel will be rebooked.

"The health and safety of everyone flying Frontier is paramount and temperature screenings add an additional layer of protection for everyone onboard," Frontier Airlines CEO Barry Biffle said in a statement Thursday.

Starting on Friday, all Frontier passengers must wear masks. The company had announced earlier this week it would start charging passengers extra fees in order to guarantee the middle seat next to them was empty, but dropped the plan after receiving backlash. Catherine Garcia

