Rest in peace
Little Richard, the 'architect' of rock 'n' roll, dies at 87

11:14 a.m.
Little Richard.
ANDRE DURAND/AFP via Getty Images

Rock 'n' roll pioneer Little Richard died Saturday his close friend, Pastor Bill Minson, told The Associated Press. The musician's son, Danny Jones Perrimen, confirmed the news, but the cause of death is unknown. He was 87.

Little Richard, born Richard Penniman, considered himself the "architect" of the music genre known as rock 'n' roll, and he — along with the likes of Chuck Berry and Fats Domino — helped shatter the color line on music charts, bringing what was once called "race music" into the mainstream, AP reports. Richard was known for his skills on the piano and his distinctive vocals, as well as fashion choices and energetic personality on-stage.

Richard's career took off in the '50s, and he went on to sell more than 30 million records worldwide, produce hit songs like "Tutti Frutti," "Good Golly Miss Molly," and "Long Tall Sally," and influence countless musicians, including the Beatles.

In 1957, he stepped away from the stage and became an ordained minister, eventually releasing a gospel album in 1959. He returned to secular rock in 1964. Read more at Rolling Stone and The Associated Press. Tim O'Donnell

re-thinking cities
European tourist centers believe coronavirus lockdowns could help residents 'regain control' of housing rentals

12:42 p.m.
Barcelona, Spain.
Jasper Juinen/Getty Images

As several European countries begin to turn the attention to what comes after the coronavirus pandemic, their cities are looking at ways to re-imagine themselves. Milan's plan to reduce traffic, for instance, may be prove to be an inspiration for urban planners. Another aspect of European city life that could change as a result of the pandemic is the holiday rental market, The Guardian reports.

Major European cities clogged by tourists, like Barcelona, Paris, and Dublin, have complained that businesses like Airbnb have driven up rents in their city and contributed to housing shortages. But with the tourism in steep decline at the moment, officials believe there's a chance those apartments could wind up back in the hands of locals. "We hope to see a third or even a half of these licensed tourist apartments become normal apartments to rent over the next three years," said Janet Sanz, the deputy mayor of Barcelona, which is home to 9,600 licensed holiday apartments, plus thousands of unlicensed ones.

Sanz acknowledges the owners will make less money with conventional letting, but she hopes they'll opt for stability for the time being.

Paris city hall estimates the French capital's residents, meanwhile, have lost out on 30,000 homes that are used exclusively for short-term lets. Paris Deputy Mayor Ian Broussat thinks there's now an opportunity to "regain control" with the city buying some of the apartments and returning them to the "traditional rental market." Read more at The Guardian. Tim O'Donnell

fast track
FDA authorizes emergency use for quicker, but less reliable coronavirus antigen test

10:37 a.m.
Coronavirus testing.
ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images

With the United States struggling to meet the recommended quota of coronavirus tests per day, the Food and Drug Administration issued the first emergency use authorization Friday for a COVID-19 antigen test.

The test, produced by San Diego-based manufacturer Quidel, can diagnose COVID-19 by detecting fragments of protein found on or within the virus present in samples collected from the naval cavity using swabs. The test produces results within minutes — much more quickly than many other tests on the market, which are more complex to conduct and analyze — but the technology is also more liable to result in false negatives, so an additional PCR test may be necessary to confirm.

But once production ramps up, so will the country's ability to test millions of Americans per day will be able to be tested per day. Douglas Bryant, Quidel's chief executive, told The Wall Street Journal, they hope to have 200,000 tests available as soon as next week. Read more at CNBC and The Wall Street Journal. Tim O'Donnell

Rest in peace
Roy Horn of Siegfried & Roy dies of coronavirus at 75

8:41 a.m.
Roy Horn.
Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Roy Horn, one-half of the duo Siegfried & Roy, died Friday of complications from the coronavirus at a Las Vegas hospital, his publicist said. He was 75.

Horn and Siegfried Fischbacher, both natives of Germany, began their well-known animal and magic act in Europe in 1957 before becoming prolific performers in Las Vegas for many years.

From 1990 onward, they're believed to have performed 5,000 shows at the Mirage casino for around 10 million fans, eventually inking a lifetime contract with the venue in 2001. The illusionists' production ended in 2003 after Horn was attacked on stage by a white tiger, causing severe injuries. He was eventually able to walk again, allowing the pair to reunite for a comeback charity performance in 2009, which included the same tiger.

Off the stage, Siegfried and Roy gained recognition for their efforts to save white tigers and white lions from extinction.

In reaction to Horn's death, Fischbacher said the "world has lost one of the greats of magic, but I have lost my best friend." Read more at CNN and The Associated Press. Tim O'Donnell

u.s.-china tensions
U.S. continues media battle with Beijing, limits Chinese journalists' visas

8:08 a.m.
Department of Homeland Security.
Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

The back-and-forth continues.

The Department of Homeland Security said Friday the United States will shorten the visa length for Chinese journalists working for non-American news outlets to 90 days. Previously, journalists with Chinese passports were granted open-ended visas. They can apply for extensions under the new rules, but renewed visas will also last just 90 days. The new limit won't apply to reporters from Hong Kong Macau, or to mainland Chinese citizens who hold green cards.

It's the latest development in a media war between Washington and Beijing that has intensified during the coronavirus pandemic. American officials said the rules were meant to counterbalance the "suppression of independent journalism" in China, whose government expelled journalists from The Wall Street Journal, The New York Times, and The Washington Post in March. Before that, the U.S. reduced the number of Chinese citizens employed by multiple state-controlled Chinese news organizations to work in the country.

The New York Times notes the move wasn't unexpected; U.S. intelligence officials have long believed some journalists at Beijing-run outlets are spies, and the Trump administration has designated some Chinese news agencies foreign government functionaries.

The heightened tensions between the world's two biggest powers didn't just show up in the media world Friday. U.S. lawmakers wrote to nearly 60 countries asking them to support Taiwan's participation in the World Health Organization, a move that likely won't sit well with China. And Washington also blocked a United Nations security council resolution calling for a global ceasefire during the pandemic because it indirectly referenced the WHO, which the U.S. has blamed in conjunction with China for failing to suppress the outbreak. Tim O'Donnell

boba fett? where?
Star Wars is reportedly bringing back Boba Fett

May 8, 2020
Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back
Lucasfilm

Somehow, Boba Fett returned.

The second season of the Disney+ Star Wars show The Mandalorian will reportedly feature the return of Boba Fett, who will be played by Temuera Morrison, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Boba Fett, for those keeping track at home, seemingly died when he fell into the Sarlacc pit in Star Wars: Return of the Jedi, though fans have long speculated that he'd claw his way out in time to appear in The Mandalorian, which takes place afterward. The show revolves around a Mandalorian bounty hunter, and Boba Fett is also a bounty hunter who wears Mandalorian armor, though he isn't from Mandalore. He's a clone of Jango Fett, who Morrison played in Star Wars: Attack of the Clones.

Boba Fett's role in the season will be minor, according to the Reporter, and the show may have already secretly introduced him. A season one episode of The Mandalorian featured a brief glimpse at a mysterious character with spurs whose face we don't see, and the Reporter describes this as a tease of Boba, as some fans speculated at the time. Boba Fett previously escaped his apparent death in the old Star Wars expanded universe, but those stories are no longer canon.

After Emperor Palpatine's return in December's Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, this will also be the second time within the span of 12 months that Star Wars has brought back a character who apparently died in Return of the Jedi. No one's ever really gone, indeed. Brendan Morrow

i don't like the future
A terrifying mechanical dog is now stalking a Singapore park to make sure people stay properly distant

May 8, 2020

A good way to get people to take social distancing seriously is to send a horrifying robot dog to yell at them. At least, that's the thinking in Singapore, where a four-legged robot innocuously named "Spot" is patrolling the grounds of Bishan-Ang Mo Kio Park to remind people to keep six feet apart, The Straits Times reports.

For now, the pilot program only involves broadcasting a recorded message about proper protocol in public spaces during the pandemic, although the robot is also fitted with cameras that will also help authorities keep track of potential crowding (the cameras are apparently not collecting personal data, nor will they be able to recognize or track people). If the trial is successful, more robocops will be rolled out to enforce social distancing measures in public spaces.

The robot may be familiar to Americans who enjoy watching dystopic YouTube videos, given that Spot was developed by Boston Dynamics, which often publishes viral footage of its inventions going for jogs or slipping on banana peels or resisting their puny human overlords.

On the one hand, Singapore's robot could have the counterproductive result of attracting a bunch of people to gawk at it and take pictures. Then again, if you are being yelled at by a yellow mechanical canine, it's probably best to listen. Jeva Lange

reasonable grounds
Federal watchdog finds 'reasonable grounds to believe' vaccine doctor's ouster was retaliation, lawyers say

May 8, 2020
Dr. Rick Bright
Associated Press

The Office of Special Counsel is recommending that ousted vaccine official Dr. Rick Bright be reinstated while it investigates his case, his lawyers announced Friday.

Bright while leading coronavirus vaccine development was recently removed from his position as the director of the Department of Health and Human Services' Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority, and he alleges it was because he insisted congressional funding not go toward "drugs, vaccines, and other technologies that lack scientific merit" and limited the "broad use" of hydroxychloroquine after it was touted by President Trump. In a whistleblower complaint, he alleged "cronyism" at HHS. He has also alleged he was "pressured to ignore or dismiss expert scientific recommendations and instead to award lucrative contracts based on political connections."

On Friday, Bright's lawyers said that the Office of Special Counsel has determined there are "reasonable grounds to believe" his firing was retaliation, The New York Times reports. The federal watchdog also recommended he be reinstated for 45 days to give the office "sufficient time to complete its investigation of Bright's allegations," CNN reports. The decision on whether to do so falls on Secretary of Health and Human Services Alex Azar, and Office of Special Counsel recommendations are "not binding," the Times notes. Brendan Morrow

