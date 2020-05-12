Judge puts DOJ move to dismiss Flynn's guilty plea on hold

U.S. District Judge Emmet Sullivan on Tuesday said that before he decides whether to dismiss charges against former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn, he will let third parties submit filings in the case.

Flynn pleaded guilty in 2017 to lying to the FBI. He now has a new legal team and claims he was pressured into entering the plea. Last week, the Department of Justice moved to drop Flynn's case, citing "newly discovered and disclosed information."

Sullivan said the third party briefings will give the court more information on the case and could help shape his decision, and he expects them to come from "individuals and organizations."

The Department of Justice's move outraged former employees, with nearly 2,000 signing a letter earlier this week calling on Attorney General William Barr to resign over his handling of the case, saying he "once again assaulted the rule of law." Catherine Garcia