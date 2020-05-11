Nearly 2,000 former Justice Department employees call for Barr to resign over Flynn case

-
Nearly 2,000 former Justice Department employees call for Barr to resign over Flynn case2:01 p.m.
Twitter is stepping up its efforts to limit coronavirus misinformation2:52 p.m.
Roger Stone prosecutor says Flynn case is another example of DOJ betraying its principles to help Trump's friends2:21 p.m.
Irish public health officials are reportedly advising that recovered coronavirus patients have short-term immunity12:57 p.m.
Former Buttigieg staffers keep suggesting Joe Biden hold a Fortnite takeover12:50 p.m.
Ryan Murphy teases American Horror Story spinoff with screenshot of Zoom call with classic AHS actors12:32 p.m.
40 percent of Americans say they personally know someone who has had coronavirus12:25 p.m.
Trump claims coronavirus numbers 'are going down almost everywhere.' That's not the case.11:16 a.m.
