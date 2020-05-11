Nearly 2,000 former Justice Department employees call for Barr to resign over Flynn case

Nearly 2,000 former Justice Department employees have united in a call for Attorney General William Barr's resignation.

In a letter posted Monday on Medium, former DOJ employees of both Democratic and Republican administrations say Barr "once again assaulted the rule of law, this time in the case of President Trump's former national security adviser Michael Flynn." And just like they demanded after the DOJ softened Roger Stone's sentencing, signers of the letter say that warrants Barr's resignation.

The DOJ dismissed Flynn's case last week after a review of the case showed it was "conducted without any legitimate investigative basis." But this explanation "does not hold up to scrutiny," the Monday letter reads, because "Flynn admitted under oath and in open court that he told material lies to the FBI in violation of longstanding federal law." The signers want a district court to "deny the motion" to dismiss Flynn's charges. And because they know Barr will likely not resign, they'd like Congress to reschedule its hearing with Barr and "formally censure" him for "his repeated assaults on the rule of law," the letter continues.

The letter had more than 1,900 signers as of Monday afternoon, with more former DOJ employees continuing to add their names. The nonprofit group Protect Democracy, which was behind this letter, also organized a February letter calling for Barr's resignation when the Justice Department overruled prosecutors and reduced a sentencing recommendation for Stone. It ended up with more than 2,600 signers. Kathryn Krawczyk