Howard Stern says the people Trump 'despises most, love him the most'

The best thing for the country and President Trump would be for him to bow out now and go back to his old life, Howard Stern said during his SiriusXM show on Tuesday.

"I do think it would be extremely patriotic of Donald to say, 'I'm in over my head and I don't want to be president anymore,'" Stern said. "It'd be so patriotic that I'd hug him and then I'd go back to Mar-a-Lago and have a meal with him and feel good about him because it would be such an easy thing to do."

Stern has known Trump for years, interviewing him on his show multiple times and inviting him to his 2008 wedding. Trump loves "celebrities," "the famous," and being "in the mix," Stern said, and the fact that so many people in Hollywood are shunning him has to hurt.

"The oddity in all of this is the people Trump despises most, love him the most," Stern said. "The people who are voting for Trump for the most part ... he wouldn't even let them in a f---ing hotel. He'd be disgusted by them. Go to Mar-a-Lago, see if there's any people who look like you. I'm talking to you in the audience." He doesn't "hate Donald," Stern added. "I hate you for voting for him, for not having intelligence." Catherine Garcia