Paul Manafort gets an early release from prison due to coronavirus pandemic

Paul Manafort, President Trump's former campaign chair, has been released from prison early and will serve out the rest of his sentence at home, ABC News reports.

Manafort was convicted on charges of tax fraud and conspiracy and sentenced to more than seven years behind bars, but his lawyers recently requested he get an early release from FCI Loretto in Pennsylvania amid the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic due to his age and health.

"It is only a matter of time before the infection spreads to staff and inmates at FCI Loretto, at which time it may be too late to prevent high-risk inmates, such as Mr. Manafort, from contracting the potentially deadly virus," his lawyer wrote in April, per CNN. Manafort is 71 years old and has "high blood pressure, liver disease, and respiratory ailments," the lawyers said, CBS News reports. No cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed at the prison.

Following this request, Manafort, who was scheduled to be released in November 2024, was reportedly released from FCI Loretto into home confinement on Wednesday morning.

Michael Cohen, Trump's former attorney who pleaded guilty to charges including campaign finance violations, was also reportedly granted an early release due to the the coronavirus pandemic, and CBS reports he's expected to be released into home confinement at the end of May. Brendan Morrow