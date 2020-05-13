Paul Manafort gets an early release from prison due to coronavirus pandemic

-
Paul Manafort gets an early release from prison due to coronavirus pandemic9:32 a.m.
White House reportedly trying to lower coronavirus death rates by changing counting method10:50 a.m.
Whistleblower's 'toxic work environment' may have more to do with his transfer than hydroxychloroquine opposition10:40 a.m.
Supreme Court to consider whether electors must vote for the candidate who won their state8:25 a.m.
GOP keeps Wisconsin U.S. House seat, leads in California swing district special election7:41 a.m.
U.K. will study the DNA of COVID-19 patients to learn why some get sicker than others6:36 a.m.
Stephen Colbert, Jimmy Kimmel, and Trevor Noah heed Fauci's warnings, shrug at Trump's 'ObamaGate' muddle5:34 a.m.
Biden is crushing Trump among older Wisconsin voters in new Marquette poll2:41 a.m.
