Senate Republicans are ready to fire up their Hunter Biden probe

Senate Republicans will have their Hunter Biden investigation, coronavirus be darned.

The Senate Homeland Security Committee will vote next week on whether to subpoena Democratic public relations firm Blue Star Strategies, committee Chair Ron Johnson (R-Wisc.) said Wednesday. It'll mark the resumption of the committee's probe into former Vice President Joe Biden's son and the Obama administration.

Johnson and Republicans on the committee have been researching Hunter Biden and the Ukrainian energy firm Burisma he was once on the board of, apparently unearthing "a lot of information from the [National] Archives, from the State Department," Johnson said. The subpoena measure has a chance of passing the Republican-held committee, though Sen. Mitt Romney (R-Utah) remains a potential foil.

"We're in the middle of a public health and economic crisis, but instead of holding oversight hearings about testing, PPE, or bringing in the FEMA administrator, Senate Republicans are choosing to pursue diversionary, partisan conspiracy theories to prop up President Trump," Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) said upon hearing about the probe. "It's not related at all to the crisis and so why are we spending time on it?" Ranking Member Gary Peters (D-Mich.) asked CNN.

President Trump's attempt to dig up dirt on Biden's work with Burisma sparked a whistleblower complaint and his eventual impeachment. Trump was acquitted in the Senate, and Republicans quickly pivoted to investigate Biden. Kathryn Krawczyk