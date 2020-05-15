More than 70 percent of Americans say the U.S. doesn't have enough coronavirus tests

A majority of Americans agree that the U.S. doesn't currently have enough coronavirus tests available, a new poll has found.

A few days after President Trump touted the amount of COVID-19 testing being conducted in the United States and declared "we have prevailed," ABC News/Ipsos released a poll Friday in which 73 percent of respondents said there are not enough coronavirus tests available in the United States right now, compared to 26 percent who said there are.

An overwhelming majority of Democrats, 90 percent, said there's not enough COVID-19 tests available, but 50 percent of Republicans also said the same.

Trump in a press conference earlier this week celebrated the fact that the United States is conducting on average 300,000 coronavirus tests a day, promising that number "will go up substantially" but also claiming "we've prevailed on testing" already. Experts have said the United States needs to ramp up its level of testing, and on Thursday, ousted vaccine official Dr. Rick Bright told Congress the U.S. must take steps such as implementing a national testing strategy or it could face the "darkest winter in modern history."

The ABC News/Ispos poll was conducted by speaking to a random national sample of 564 U.S. adults on May 13 and May 14. The margin of error is 4.7 percentage points. Read the full results at ABC News.